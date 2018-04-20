 

LIVE: Protest chaos in Mahikeng, Ramaphosa to intervene

2018-04-20 08:48

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to convene an urgent meeting and 'lend a hand' in Mahikeng where protests against North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo have brought the town to a standstill.

Are you there, or are you affected? Send us your eyewitness accounts and photos.

Police patrol the streets of Mahikeng
Last Updated at 10:17
10:14

President Ramaphosa himself is "currently on the way" to Mahikeng, according to the official SA government account.
10:09
10:06

According to some reports from the scene, President Ramaphosa's motorcade has arrived in Mahikeng.
09:59

More shops looted, building and cars torched overnight in Mahikeng 

Police say the situation in Mahikeng has improved even as more shops were looted, and two cars were set alight overnight.

Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Sabata Mokgwabone said protesters attempted to set alight a building alight in the North West town, but police were quick to respond. 

Mokgwabone said protesters had also looted several shops, mostly belonging to foreign nationals.

"A bottle store was looted, and a vehicle was torched at the department of public works. They also torched a vehicle and a guard house at the department of education."

Reports of the town's McDonald's being torched were untrue, he said. 

Violence broke out in Mahikeng on Wednesday night when protesters took to the streets to call for the removal of Premier Supra Mahumapelo.

On Thursday, protesters barricaded two main entrances leading into Mahikeng with burning tyres and rocks. Police used rubber bullets, stun grenades and teargas to disperse the crowds. Roads were later opened for motorists.

Mokgwabone, said a man was shot dead during a high-speed chase with police in Mahikeng on Thursday, but that it was not linked to the unrest.

He said the chase followed a robbery at one of the hotels in town. 
08:57
08:56

Police confirm 23 total arrests so far, as a result of the protests.
08:54
08:51
08:49
08:48
ICYMI: 
08:48
ICYMI: 
08:48

WATCH: Police fire rubber bullets at protesters in Mahikeng
08:48

Ramaphosa to 'lend a hand' in Mahikeng 

President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken his own call to "lend a hand" and "send me" by convening an urgent meeting on Friday over protests in Mahikeng.

On Thursday evening, he announced he was cutting his visit to the UK short to intervene, bringing to mind the Hugh Masekela song he quoted during his inaugural State of the Nation Address earlier this year.

Ramaphosa had been participating in the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London where he led a government delegation. 

The meeting at 12:00 on Friday will be convened with structures of the African National Congress, the party's leagues, alliance members and the ANC caucus in the North West.

Ramaphosa will be accompanied by ANC secretary general Ace Magashule, deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte and ANC national executive committee members.
08:48

ICYMI: 

Ramaphosa cuts short UK visit to resolve Mahikeng chaos 

President Cyril Ramaphosa cut short his visit to the UK to hold an urgent meeting with ANC leaders over the protests in Mahikeng in the North West, which have centred around dissatisfaction over premier Supra Mahumapelo's leadership.

Ramaphosa was in the process of returning to Pretoria on Thursday, to address the meeting in the North West on Friday, the presidency said in a statement.

"To pay attention to the situation in the North West, the President has decided to cut short his participation in the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London where he is leading a government delegation." 
08:48

ICYMI: 

Shutdown: Rubber bullets and blocked entrances as protests rock Mahikeng 

The main road into Mahikeng, in the North West, has been blocked and rubber bullets were fired, as protests against premier Supra Mahumapelo have brought the town to a standstill. 

Police blocked the main road on Thursday afternoon and turned away motorists as boulders lay strewn across the road. Smoke still rose from the ashes of recently burnt tyres, as officers fired rubber bullets to disperse protesters who attempted to set even more on fire. 

"All school, clinics and the hospital have been shut down. Protesters have blocked the roads with rocks in Danville. The situation remains tense. So far police have arrested nine people since yesterday (Wednesday). More arrests can be expected," police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Adele Myburgh told News24. 
08:48

ICYMI: 

Eight arrested in Mahikeng violent protests - police 

Eight people have been arrested for public violence in Mahikeng after violent protests in the area overnight, police said on Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said the situation remained tense.

"The protesters are playing a game of hide and seek with the police. They get to one area and then, when the police arrive, they move to another area." 

Myburgh said this carried on through the night.

Violence broke out in Mahikeng on Wednesday night when protesters took to the streets and called for the removal of North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo. 
08:48

ICYMI: 

Violent protests break out in Mahikeng, but Mahumapelo says there is 'nothing to worry about' 

The situation has reportedly gotten violent in Mahikeng, where residents had earlier taken to the street calling on Supra Mahumapelo to stand down as Premier of the North West on Wednesday.

Some residents have reported hearing gunshots and seeing ambulances around the area. Unit 14, where the premier lives, is also said to have been affected. Other affected areas included Montshioa, Ramosadi, Seweding, Mahikeng CBD, and Unit 13.

A reliable source on the ground told News24 that security is tight in Unit 14 after rumours that protesters were going to burn the premier's house. A police nyala and two police vans were also seen patrolling.

According to the source, protesters have been hiding in the dark and stoning vehicles, damaging cars and injuring motorists.

The villagers are upset about clinics being shut down in the area and are also demanding service delivery. 
