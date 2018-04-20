LIVE: Protest chaos in Mahikeng, Ramaphosa to intervene

More shops looted, building and cars torched overnight in Mahikeng
Police say the situation in Mahikeng has improved even as more shops were looted, and two cars were set alight overnight.
Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Sabata Mokgwabone said protesters attempted to set alight a building alight in the North West town, but police were quick to respond.
Mokgwabone said protesters had also looted several shops, mostly belonging to foreign nationals.
"A bottle store was looted, and a vehicle was torched at the department of public works. They also torched a vehicle and a guard house at the department of education."
Reports of the town's McDonald's being torched were untrue, he said.
Violence broke out in Mahikeng on Wednesday night when protesters took to the streets to call for the removal of Premier Supra Mahumapelo.
On Thursday, protesters barricaded two main entrances leading into Mahikeng with burning tyres and rocks. Police used rubber bullets, stun grenades and teargas to disperse the crowds. Roads were later opened for motorists.
Mokgwabone, said a man was shot dead during a high-speed chase with police in Mahikeng on Thursday, but that it was not linked to the unrest.
He said the chase followed a robbery at one of the hotels in town.