 

LIVE | Protesters loot Joburg shops as cops rally to quell unrest across parts of Gauteng

2019-09-02 12:17

Police are battling protesters in Johannesburg.

Protests rock Johannesburg.
LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom

Last Updated at 12:49
12:36
12:33
12:24
Police couldn't assist shop owners, Johannesburg residents claim. SAFM report
12:20

31 people arrested for looting, setting shops and cars alight in Johannesburg CBD

Thirty-one people have been arrested since violent protests erupted in the Johannesburg CBD.
12:18
12:18
12:18
12:18

Protesters loot Joburg shops as cops rally to quell unrest across parts of Gauteng

Protesters in Turffontein, Johannesburg, looted shops as they demonstrated in the area on Monday morning.
Load Older Posts

Jump to
top

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: No Sunday winners 2019-09-01 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Business Analyst

Cape Town Northern Suburbs
Tenacity Financial Services (Pty) Ltd

Civil Engineer

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R800 000.00 - R950 000.00 Per Year

Senior Building Foreman

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects
R400 000.00 - R600 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 