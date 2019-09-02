LIVE | Protesters loot Joburg shops as cops rally to quell unrest across parts of Gauteng
2019-09-02 12:17
Police are battling protesters in Johannesburg.
Police couldn't assist shop owners, Johannesburg residents
claim. SAFM report
31 people arrested for looting, setting shops and cars alight in Johannesburg CBD
Thirty-one people have been arrested since violent protests erupted in the Johannesburg CBD.
Protesters in Turffontein, Johannesburg, looted shops as they demonstrated in the area on Monday morning.