LIVE | Protesters loot, run amok in Pretoria
2019-08-28 11:00
Thousands of taxis blocked several roads in the Pretoria CBD as protests rocked the city.
Bus services are safe so far, reports SAFM
Police are busy trying to contain the protests, says SAFM
Tshwane officials told journalists to be careful, reports
SAFM
A number of roads have been blocked in the City of Tshwane.
Traffic delays are around 15 minutes, reports Power987
Police tell Power987 that protesters were caught vandalising
train lines in Pretoria
In Tshwane CBD where taxi drivers have blockaded several roads after a taxi driver was allegedly shot and killed by a drug dealer yesterday. Extremely hostile, shops being looted as well, tweets @AlexMitchley
Some of the looted shops that were set alight are now fully engulfed in flames, the fire department was here, but they too were forced to leave the area as well, tweets @AlexMitchley
A taxi driver was killed in a shooting and riot in Pretoria.