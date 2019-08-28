 

LIVE | Protesters loot, run amok in Pretoria

2019-08-28 11:00

Thousands of taxis blocked several roads in the Pretoria CBD as protests rocked the city.

Shops are burnt and looted in the Pretoria CBD.
11:19
11:16
Bus services are safe so far, reports SAFM
11:15
11:14
Police are busy trying to contain the protests, says SAFM
11:14
Tshwane officials told journalists to be careful, reports SAFM
11:10

A number of roads have been blocked in the City of Tshwane.  

Traffic delays are around 15 minutes, reports Power987

11:08
Police tell Power987 that protesters were caught vandalising train lines in Pretoria
11:05
11:05
In Tshwane CBD where taxi drivers have blockaded several roads after a taxi driver was allegedly shot and killed by a drug dealer yesterday. Extremely hostile, shops being looted as well, tweets @AlexMitchley
11:04
Some of the looted shops that were set alight are now fully engulfed in flames, the fire department was here, but they too were forced to leave the area as well, tweets @AlexMitchley
11:02
11:01
11:01

UPDATE: Pretoria CBD a 'no-go zone' as protests continue

Thousands of taxis blocked several roads in the Pretoria CBD on Wednesday morning as protests in the area continued.

11:01

Pretoria taxi driver killed in botched nyaope cleanup

A taxi driver was killed in a shooting and riot in Pretoria.
