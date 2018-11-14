LIVE: Panel 'concerned' about Ramaite's answers during #NDPPInterviews
2018-11-14 10:04
Interviews for short-listed candidates in the running for the vacant NDPP position begin at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.
"You have deprived us of getting insights to the NPA" - panel tells Ramaite ahead of concluding the interview.
Ramaite reluctant to open up about issues within the NPA.
"There was little I could do as deputy national director," he says.
"You have not been answering a lot of questions that have been posed to you by the panel," Ramaite is reminded.
Ramaite asked if he was late for his interview this morning.
Says he was told interviews would commence at 10:30, and that he arrived at 09:45
Ramaite's answers are a bit concerning because he is not being specific. He should be flourishing because he is already acting as the NDPP.
Asked if he (Ramaite) has read and understood various judgments. Highlights instability within NPA.
Asked to elaborate on areas of instability.
Makwetu interrupts Ramaite to clarify question.
Ramaite apologises for misunderstanding the question.
Makwetu asks Ramaite to describe yourself in the context of these key values (integrity, accountability etc.).
"Accountability means being accountable to the rule of law. You are an officer of the court," says Ramaite.
He continues to elaborate on accountability.
Ramaite was appointed as acting head of the NPA in August following the removal of Shaun Abrahams.
The Presidency says the interviews will be conducted for the next three days.
Minister of Energy Jeff Radebe will head up the panel involved in selecting the new national director of public prosecutions (NDPP).
The people on the shortlist are:
South Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions Andrew Chauke
Andrea Johnson - who was advocate Gerrie Nel's co-prosecutor in the State's case against convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius
Advocate Silas Ramaite
Advocate Moipone Noko, Director of Public Prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal
Advocate M Makhari
Advocate Rodney de Kock, Western Cape Director of Public Prosecutions
Pietermaritzburg advocate Simphiwe Mlotshwa
Former magistrate-turned-advocate Naomi Manaka
Advocate Siyabulela Xhanti Mapoma
Advocate Shamila Batohi, who was the lead prosecutor on the King Commission of Inquiry into match-fixing involving former Proteas captain Hansie Cronje
Advocate Matric Luphondo
