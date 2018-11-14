 

LIVE: Panel 'concerned' about Ramaite's answers during #NDPPInterviews

2018-11-14 10:04

Interviews for short-listed candidates in the running for the vacant NDPP position begin at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom

Last Updated at 11:07
11:06
11:05
"You have deprived us of getting insights to the NPA" - panel tells Ramaite ahead of concluding the interview.
11:03

Ramaite reluctant to open up about issues within the NPA.

"There was little I could do as deputy national director," he says. 
10:57
10:55
"You have not been answering a lot of questions that have been posed to you by the panel," Ramaite is reminded.
10:49

Ramaite asked if he was late for his interview this morning.

Says he was told interviews would commence at 10:30, and that he arrived at 09:45
10:41
Ramaite's answers are a bit concerning because he is not being specific. He should be flourishing because he is already acting as the NDPP. 
10:34
10:31
10:30
10:30

Asked if he (Ramaite) has read and understood various judgments. Highlights instability within NPA.

Asked to elaborate on areas of instability.
10:29
10:26

Makwetu interrupts Ramaite to clarify question.

Ramaite apologises for misunderstanding the question. 
10:24
10:23

Makwetu asks Ramaite to describe yourself in the context of these key values (integrity, accountability etc.). 

"Accountability means being accountable to the rule of law. You are an officer of the court," says Ramaite.

He continues to elaborate on accountability.
10:17
10:14
10:10
Ramaite was appointed as acting head of the NPA in August following the removal of Shaun Abrahams.
10:07
10:06
10:06
10:06
The Presidency says the interviews will be conducted for the next three days.
10:06
Minister of Energy Jeff Radebe will head up the panel involved in selecting the new national director of public prosecutions (NDPP).
10:06
10:06
10:06

The people on the shortlist are:

South Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions Andrew Chauke

Andrea Johnson - who was advocate Gerrie Nel's co-prosecutor in the State's case against convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius

Advocate Silas Ramaite

Advocate Moipone Noko, Director of Public Prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal

Advocate M Makhari

Advocate Rodney de Kock, Western Cape Director of Public Prosecutions

Pietermaritzburg advocate Simphiwe Mlotshwa

Former magistrate-turned-advocate Naomi Manaka

Advocate Siyabulela Xhanti Mapoma

Advocate Shamila Batohi, who was the lead prosecutor on the King Commission of Inquiry into match-fixing involving former Proteas captain Hansie Cronje

Advocate Matric Luphondo
10:05

The good, the bad and the ugly of the NDPP shortlist

A panel assisting President Cyril Ramaphosa with appointing a new National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) has published a shortlist of candidates for the job.

They’ll be vetted and interviewed and three names will be given to the president who will then decide on who will lead the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). 

Mandy Wiener takes a look at the good, the bad and the ugly of the shortlist.
10:05

Why President Ramaphosa wants NDPP interviews held behind closed doors

Ever since President Cyril Ramaphosa swept into office earlier this year, he's tried to do things differently to his predecessor - and mostly that's been a positive trait, well received by many South Africans.

While the president has projected an air of openness, his decision for a group of 12 people shortlisted for the vacant National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) job to be interviewed behind closed doors has caused much concern.
10:05

Glynnis Breytenbach pulls out of race for 'dream job' as NPA boss

Democratic Alliance MP, Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach, is no longer in the running to take over as the new National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).

Breytenbach made the announcement in an interview aired on CapeTalk702.

Breytenbach was included in a list of 12 candidates that was shortlisted by a panel assisting President Cyril Ramaphosa with appointing a new NDPP.
Load Older Posts

Jump to
top

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Who will be the next NDPP?
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, November 13 2018-11-13 21:14 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

SQL Reporter

Cape Town
Communicate Cape Town IT
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

Cluster Financial Manager

Cape Town
Network Finance
R950 000.00 - R1 000 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 