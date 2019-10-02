AS IT HAPPENED | Bathabile Dlamini did nothing wrong, but no so for McBride & UCT - Public Protector
2019-10-02
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will deliver a briefing on investigative reports.
That's it. The Public Protector has wrapped up her briefing.
Mkhwebane: We further found that Ipid improperly suspended the complainant [Cedric Nkabinde] in retaliation against his protected disclosure regarding alleged unethical conduct by Mr McBride and his grievance against the alleged irregular appointment of Ms Botha thereby amounting to occupational detriment as envisaged by the Protected Disclosure Act.
Lastly, we found that the complainant suffered prejudice in the form of occupational detriment. However, such was immediately addressed by the settlement agreement which he subsequently signed with Ipid in the presence of his legal representatives.
Mkhwebane: We found that Ipid failed to follow proper procurement processes when it appointed Fidelity Security to provide the services of an investigative analyst for the interpretation of cellular telephone data in a criminal investigation.
We also found that Ipid improperly appointed Ms [Theresa] Botha as a deputy director without following recruitment processes.
The Public Protector also made findings on claims of irregular procurement processes in Ipid.
This is the article on McBride's reaction to the Public Protector's findings.
Mkhwebane: For the record, any party that is aggrieved by my decisions is entitled to challenge the matters in court and on receipt of court papers we will study the application and establish whether we can defend the matter successfully, and whether that has an impact on the mandate of the Public Protector.
Mkhwebane says she notes that Robert McBride has already stated he will take the Public Protector's investigation on the Independent Police Investigative Directorate on judicial review.
Note: Mkhwebane uses the moment to take a dig at McBride, saying he used the "tired defence mechanism of those who don't want to be held to account calling the findings as part of the so-called 'fight back campaign'."
The complaint against Dlamini was laid by DA politician Bridget Masango, following claims that the former minister knew Sassa wasn't equipped to take over from Cash Paymaster Services in July 2015 already.
Mkhwebane notes that while the minister made an undertaking during her budget vote speech in May 2016, a court found that she only became aware that Sassa would not be ready to take over the management and control of the grants payment system in October 2016, AFTER the speech under scrutiny in the Public Protector's probe.
The Public Protector says "based on the information and evidence obtained during the investigation I could not make any finding on the allegation that the former minister deliberately misled the National Assembly or contravened the Executive Ethics Code".
This was in relation to a complaint against Dlamini when she claimed the South African Social Security Agency would be ready to take over management of the grants payment system from Cash Paymaster Service.