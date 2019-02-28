LIVE: 'Compliance with remedial action is not optional' – Mkhwebane names and shames state organs that defy her directives
2019-02-28 14:29
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane addresses the media to name and shame organs of state that defy her remedial action directives at the Public Protector House in Pretoria.
We show you that these are the problems you need to correct in your system in order to deliver to the public, but they ignore it. They are aware, says Mkhwebane. It is a reflection on them. As ministers, they know the Constitution and should respect the mandate and the law.
Maladministration is a fertile ground for corruption, says Mkhwebane.
Mkhwebane: In all the cases I will list, I have investigated, reported and taken appropriate remedial action and yet the complainants in the matters concerned are still waiting for implementation of those remedies.
Mkhwebane makes mention that not all organs of state are to be named and shamed. Some are very helpful.
Mkhwebane detailing more names of departments that defy her orders.
Mkhwebane makes mention of the Department of Finance as one of the organs of state which defied her remedial action.
Mkhwebane is now appealing to the conscience and morale of those involved. Showcasing their transgressions.
Public Protector: We have to pick and choose which matters to defend and which to give up. This is detrimental to the public image.
Mkhwebane names the minister of police for failing to implement remedial action that instructed the minister to provide two whistle blowers from KwaZulu-Natal with protection.
Adv.Busisiwe Mkhwebane: When I took the office in 2016 I said my office will go out of its way to take its services to the grassroots.
The Public Protector indicates that they have investigated more than 1 000 organs of state, "but only a few of these cases achieve what we want to achieve".
Treasury DG hid criminal record during job application - Public Protector
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has found that National Treasury Director-General Dondo Mogajane failed to disclose that he has a criminal record when he applied for the position in 2017.
Mogajane was found guilty of contravening the Road Traffic Act in 2011.
An anonymous complaint was laid in August 2017 with the Public Protector after Mogajane applied for the Treasury top job.