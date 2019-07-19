LIVE | Public Protector to release three new investigative reports
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is holding a media briefing to release her latest investigative reports.
In recent weeks it has emerged that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane may have found evidence of money laundering in her investigation of a R500 000 donation to the ANC presidential campaign of President Cyril Ramaphosa. Mandy Wiener and Kyle Cowan sat down to unpack how the entire saga unfolded.
The decision by Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane to release her investigation reports today is, at the very least, extremely interesting. While we have no official confirmation that it will relate to her investigation into President Cyril Ramaphosa and Bosasa, it is widely expected the report will form part of the package of reports she will publish today. If that is the case, the narrative will change from former president Jacob Zuma at the Zondo commission (testifying about state capture) to adverse findings by the Public Protector against the sitting president.
- News24 reporter Pieter du Toit
Ramaphosa backs Gordhan in supporting affidavit against Public Protector
President Cyril Ramaphosa has filed a supporting affidavit in the North Gauteng High Court relating to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan's court application to suspend Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's remedial orders.
Gordhan filed his court bid in response to Mkhwebane's controversial report relating to, among other things, the so-called 'rogue unit'. Gordhan also asked the court to interdict her office from enforcing the orders until the judicial review of her report on him was concluded.
In a statement issued on Wednesday afternoon, the Presidency said Ramaphosa had indicated his support for Gordhan's suspension application "in as far as the relief sought by the Minister relates to the president".
"The President says in his submission that it is clear from Minister Gordhan’s review application that there is a bona fide justifiable dispute between Minister Gordhan and the Public Protector over the legal validity of the Public Protector's investigations and findings and the remedial action she has directed in her report.
Be accountable like Mandela, Public Protector urges provincial executives
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has urged the executive arms of government to emulate former president Nelson Mandela by submitting themselves to accountability processes whenever their conduct is under the scrutiny of constitutional institutions.
Mkhwebane was referring to 1998 when Mandela was summoned to appear before Judge William de Villiers regarding his decision in 1997 to establish a commission of inquiry into the affairs of the South African Rugby Football Union, including allegations of racism, corruption and nepotism.
"Even when his own supporters saw his appearance in court as a humiliation, Mandela was not offended. Instead, he saw his attendance of the proceedings as a sign of respect for the administration of justice," she said while addressing Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane and his provincial cabinet on the eve of Nelson Mandela International Day in Bhisho.
Gordhan's 'unprecedented' state capture claims are 'untrue, malicious' - Mkhwebane
The office of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has hit back at Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan, calling his bid to have remedial action against him reviewed as "an unjustified attempt by an aggrieved party to avoid accountability for his unlawful conduct".
Mkhwebane filed an answering affidavit on Monday as Gordhan fights her finding that he lied to Parliament about meeting the Gupta family, and was involved in the establishment of the so-called "rogue unit" while he was the head of the South African Revenue Service (SARS) in 2007.
Earlier this month, Mkhwebane announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa should take disciplinary action against Gordhan for "violation of the Constitution and the Executive Ethics Code" within 30 days.
Act against Gordhan to avert a ‘Constitutional crisis’ – Mkhwebane tells Ramaphosa
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and President Cyril Ramaphosa have been at loggerheads for weeks over the implementation of one of her reports, official correspondence attached to court papers reveal.
Mkhwebane has accused Ramaphosa of failing to uphold the integrity of the Constitution and said he would need to act to implement the remedial action or risk causing a “Constitutional crisis”.
On Monday, Ramaphosa filed urgent court papers seeking a declaratory order that confirms he has complied with remedial action set forth by Mkhwebane in her report over the early retirement and pension payout of former SARS deputy commissioner, Ivan Pillay.
It further seeks a stay order which would halt the implementation or enforcement of the remedial action.
Mkhwebane vs Gordhan: 'Personal insults and blatant lies a smokescreen'
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has responded to a series of harsh criticisms levelled against her in court papers filed by Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan on Wednesday.
In a statement on Thursday, she said her office had not been served with the papers yet, but that she was "disappointed at the indignity of personal insults contained in the court application".
In her statement, Mkhwebane's office says she accepts that a review is part of the prescribed process available to aggrieved parties to challenge reports emanating from her office.
