LIVE: Ramaphosa announces Cabinet reshuffle
2018-11-22 14:53
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce changes to the National Executive at the Union Buildings, Pretoria.
It is Cabinet reshuffle time here at the Union Buildings in Tshwane. President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to fill two vacant Cabinet positions, that of Malusi Gigaba from Home Affairs who resigned and Environmental Affairs Edna Molewa who passed away recently.
‘How can a reshuffle destabilise anything?’: Ace on Cabinet shake-up
“How can a reshuffle destabilise anything? Even if there is a reshuffle it won’t destabilise anything. If you are a member of movement you will have to move on,” he said.
Ramaphosa to announce Cabinet reshuffle
In a statement issued on Thursday morning the Presidency said "these changes have been occasioned by the passing away in September 2018 of the Minister of Environmental Affairs, Ms Edna Molewa, and the more recent resignation of the Minister of Home Affairs, Mr Malusi Gigaba".
Dlamini, Gigaba 'acted dishonestly', not 'fit and proper' to hold office - DA in court papers
Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba and Minister in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini survived Ramaphosa's first Cabinet reshuffle on February 26 – 11, days after he had been sworn in as president.
In his affidavit, federal council chairperson James Selfe said: "In the circumstances, the DA seeks an order declaring the president's decision to retain both Ms Dalmini and Mr Gigaba in his Cabinet to be unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid."