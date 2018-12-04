 

LIVE: Ramaphosa announces Advocate Shamila Batohi as new NPA boss

2018-12-04 14:29

President Cyril Ramaphosa announces Advocate Shamila Batohi as the new head of the National Prosecuting Authority.

National director of public prosecutions Shamila B
LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom

Last Updated at 15:07
15:06
15:04

Introducing Shamila Batohi: The country's first female NPA boss

Shamila Batohi has been a senior legal adviser to the prosecutor at the International Criminal Court since 2009.

She was the first woman to be appointed as a director of public prosecutions when she took up the job in 2009 in KwaZulu-Natal.

She will now be the country's first female NPA boss. 
15:01
14:57
14:55
14:54
14:54
Batohi says the presidency has recognised the role of women in the pursuit of equality, justice, and a fair society.
14:53
14:48
14:48
"Today, your NDPP stands with you and together we stand for justice and the nation," Batohi says.
14:46
Batohi says she will serve the country with humility and dedication.
14:46
"This is a historic moment for women," says Batohi.
14:45
Batohi thanks Ramaphosa for having confidence in her to lead the NPA.
14:44
14:43
Shamila Batohi will start her term in February 2019 after serving out her term in at the International Criminal Court.
14:42
Ramaphosa highlights that the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) takes on a vital position in the country's democracy and essential to the upholding of the rule of law.
14:39
Shamila Batohi has been appointed at the new NPA head.
14:36
14:35
Ramaphosa now goes through the list of panel members.
14:35
The new NDPP needs to make decisions independently and impartially, says Ramaphosa.
14:34
Ramaphosa says the court has been concerned about the dysfunctionality of the NPA and now it is time to address it.
14:33
"The court highlighted the severe challenges which confronted the NPA in the recent years, instability and decline in public confidence," says Ramaphosa.
14:32
President Cyril Ramaphosa takes to the podium to begin his address.
14:32
14:32
The final nominees are advocates Shamila Batohi, Siyabulela Mapoma, Simphiwe Mlotshwa, Rodney de Kock, and Andrea Johnson. 
14:32
According to the Presidency, the announcement of who will be the new National Director of Public Prosecutions follows the consideration of five nominees shortlisted by an advisory panel chaired by Energy Minister Jeff Radebe.
14:32
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to make the announcement at the Union Buildings in Pretoria in the afternoon. 
Load Older Posts

Jump to
top

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
/News
VIDEO: Woman says friend is 'traumatised' after road block ordeal
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Saturday, 1 December Lottery draw 2018-12-01 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 