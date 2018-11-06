 

LIVE: All killings concern me - Ramaphosa on farm murders

2018-11-06 14:09

President Cyril Ramaphosa is responding to questions in the National Assembly.

President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks.
Last Updated at 15:24
15:20
15:20

Ramaphosa: speaking to children in Hanover Park easily 50% of children have dropped out of schools.   We should role out more community workers and social workers.

Police should be the last line.

We as parents must make sure that we play our role, that our children are well brought up and that they are not susceptible to violence and drugs.

15:17

Responding to Ndlozi, Ramaphosa says, we should desist from criminalising our children.

We need to ask ourselves what society we are trying to build. More importantly is the role we have as parents. We need to ask ourselves; what happens at the foundations of building that society.

15:11

Ramaphosa: Having been to Hanover Park one can see the societal problems people are living under is quite immense.   We should look at this as a joint problem.

The community embraced this approach. The real solution is that as role players, we must work together, he says.

Ramaphosa on SAA: The airline is debt laden - If we shut it down - the debt of SAA would be payable immediately and possibly collapse the fiscus.
‘Watch this space’ Ramaphosa tells Maimane on gang related violence and arrests.
Crimes increased, conviction rates have decreased says Maimane
Ramaphosa highlights need to collaboration against violence in schools
These SMEs have a role to play in infrastructure maintenance. "Through small companies we are able to create jobs." @fin24 @teamnews24 tweets Lameez Omarjee
Ramaphosa says work is being done to ensure small and medium enterprises and black emerging businesses can participate in infrastructure development. @fin24 tweets Lameez Omarjee
Violence is schools is a social problem
Schools must be places of safety, says Ramaphosa
Ramaphsoa says the mining charter is an enabler
Ramaphosa admits his son has done business with Bosasa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that his son, Andile Ramaphosa, received payments from corruption accused facilities management company Bosasa, but that he had questioned his son, and was satisfied that it was an above board transaction.
We've done a good job on the mining charter through wide consultation, says Ramaphosa
Question on mining charter
Some of our state owned enterprises could well be open for opportunities for strategic partners
Shutting down SAA will also impact all state owned enterprises, says Ramaphosa
If we shut down SAA now, the debt becomes payable immediately
If you were to sell SAA, you would not get any value for it, because of the debt it carries
Maimane wants Ramaphosa to describe policy on SAA which he describes as a "fiscal risk" to SA
Ramaphosa gets a laugh with: Why is my Afrikaans disappearing today?
The killings of people concerns me, says Ramaphosa  

I will never categorise it as just white

Ramaphosa say he will explain his comments, speaks in Afrikaans
Ramaphosa asked to apologise for saying white farmers are not being killed
Maintenance is one of the key issues, says Ramaphosa
Small businesses will have to participate in infrastructure projects
Government is seeking to build meaningful partnerships with the private sector to facilitate infrastructure
Ramaphosa says he believes that once the mess at VBS is cleaned, it should be re-established and operate along the principles the original VBS was established for. @teamnews24 @fin24 tweets Lameez Omarjee
State owned enterprises are not the only areas where there are acts of corruption and theft.  

The real issue for us as a nation is the issue of morality and integrity, says Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa says that if there is an inkling of corruption, he will be the first to hold his son accountable, even if it means he must take his son to the police station. @teamnews24 @fin24 tweets Lameez Omarjee
Ramaphosa says he asked his son about it - who runs a consulting business, one of the clients is Bosasa. Ramaphosa says the contract his son presented to him is valid. @teamnews24 @fin24 tweets Lameez Omarjee
Maimane presents a transaction before Parliament- indicating a transfer of R500 000 from Bosasa to a trust account, linked to Ramaphosa's son. @teamnews24 @fin24 tweets Lameez Omarjee
We've done very well in terms of looking at the Auditor General's Amendment bill  

We're giving the AG teeth, says Ramaphosa

Once we clean up this mess, I support that VBS should rise from the ashes, says Ramaphosa
I have affection and loyalty to VBS, says Ramaphosa  

The problem is that it is laden with a great deal of debt  

The idea of a VBS should remain alive

Julius Malema defends Brian Shivambu who is alleged to have received money from VBS
Ramaphosa says he will take his son to the police station himself if he is guilty  

I told my children do not do business with government

Ramaphosa says monies lost from depositors must be recovered and action should be taken against those responsible. @fin24 @teamnews24 tweets Lameez Omarjee
Opposition howls at Ramaphosa's explanation that the contract was above board
