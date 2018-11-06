LIVE: All killings concern me - Ramaphosa on farm murders
2018-11-06 14:09
President Cyril Ramaphosa is responding to questions in the National Assembly.
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
15:24
Ramaphosa: speaking to children in Hanover Park easily 50%
of children have dropped out of schools.
We should role out more community workers and social
workers.
Police should be the last line.
We as parents must make sure that we play our role, that our
children are well brought up and that they are not susceptible to violence and
drugs.
Responding to Ndlozi, Ramaphosa says, we should desist from
criminalising our children.
We need to ask ourselves what society we are trying to
build. More importantly is the role we have as parents. We need to ask
ourselves; what happens at the foundations of building that society.
Ramaphosa: Having been to Hanover Park one can see the societal problems
people are living under is quite immense.
We should look at this as a joint problem.
The community
embraced this approach. The real solution is that as role players, we must work
together, he says.
Ramaphosa on SAA: The airline is debt laden - If we shut it down - the
debt of SAA would be payable immediately and possibly collapse the
fiscus.
‘Watch this space’ Ramaphosa tells Maimane on gang related violence and
arrests.
Crimes increased, conviction rates have decreased says
Maimane
Ramaphosa highlights need to collaboration against violence
in schools
These SMEs have a role to play in infrastructure maintenance. "Through small companies we are able to create jobs." @fin24 @teamnews24
tweets Lameez Omarjee
Ramaphosa says work is being done to ensure small and medium enterprises and black emerging businesses can participate in infrastructure development. @fin24
tweets Lameez Omarjee
Violence is schools is a social problem
Schools must be places of safety, says Ramaphosa
Ramaphsoa says the mining charter is an enabler
Ramaphosa admits his son has done business with Bosasa
President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that his son, Andile Ramaphosa, received payments from corruption accused facilities management company Bosasa, but that he had questioned his son, and was satisfied that it was an above board transaction.
We've done a good job on the mining charter through wide consultation,
says Ramaphosa
Question on mining charter
Some of our state owned enterprises could well be open for
opportunities for strategic partners
Shutting down SAA will also impact all state owned
enterprises, says Ramaphosa
If we shut down SAA now, the debt becomes payable
immediately
If you were to sell SAA, you would not get any value for it,
because of the debt it carries
Maimane wants Ramaphosa to describe policy on SAA which he
describes as a "fiscal risk" to SA
Ramaphosa gets a laugh with: Why is my Afrikaans
disappearing today?
The killings of people concerns me, says Ramaphosa
I will never categorise it as just white
Ramaphosa say he will explain his comments, speaks in
Afrikaans
Ramaphosa asked to apologise for saying white farmers are
not being killed
Maintenance is one of the key issues, says Ramaphosa
Small businesses will have to participate in infrastructure
projects
Government is seeking to build meaningful partnerships with
the private sector to facilitate infrastructure
Ramaphosa says he believes that once the mess at VBS is cleaned, it should be re-established and operate along the principles the original VBS was established for. @teamnews24 @fin24
tweets Lameez Omarjee
State owned enterprises are not the only areas where there
are acts of corruption and theft.
The real issue for us as a nation is the issue of morality
and integrity, says Ramaphosa
Ramaphosa says that if there is an inkling of corruption, he will be the first to hold his son accountable, even if it means he must take his son to the police station. @teamnews24 @fin24
tweets Lameez Omarjee
Ramaphosa says he asked his son about it - who runs a consulting business, one of the clients is Bosasa. Ramaphosa says the contract his son presented to him is valid. @teamnews24 @fin24
tweets Lameez Omarjee
Maimane presents a transaction before Parliament- indicating a transfer of R500 000 from Bosasa to a trust account, linked to Ramaphosa's son. @teamnews24 @fin24
tweets Lameez Omarjee
We've done very well in terms of looking at the Auditor
General's Amendment bill
We're giving the AG teeth, says Ramaphosa
Once we clean up this
mess, I support that VBS should rise from the ashes, says Ramaphosa
I have affection and loyalty to VBS, says Ramaphosa
The problem is that it is laden with a great deal of debt
The idea of a VBS should remain alive
Julius Malema defends Brian Shivambu who is alleged to have
received money from VBS
Ramaphosa says he will take his son to the police station
himself if he is guilty
I told my children do not do business with government
Ramaphosa says monies lost from depositors must be recovered and action should be taken against those responsible. @fin24 @teamnews24 tweets Lameez Omarjee
Opposition howls at Ramaphosa's explanation that the
contract was above board