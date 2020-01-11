LIVE | Ramaphosa expected to deliver message of 'hope' at ANC birthday celebrations

ANC Northern Cape’s secretary Deshi Ngxangxa says he apologised to president Cyril Ramaphosa over factional battles in the Sol Plaatje municipality.
The municipality, which falls under the Francis Baard region, the ANC’s largest region in the province has been marred by factional battles, which also saw some party members exchanging blows during the party’s secretary general Ace Magashule’s campaign in Jan Kempdorp this week.
Last year, the provincial executive committee fired more than 10 councillors, including two mayors, one of whom is the regional chairperson Mangaliso Matika.Matika has been accused by some of leading one of the warring factions and attempting to control the flow of tenders in the municipality.
"I had interactions with the president last night, and I apologised profusely for the situation in Kimberly, particularly the inward-looking council that we have in Sol Plaatje," said Ngxangxa Ngxangxa said councillors in Sol Plaatje focused on fighting amongst themselves as opposed to delivering much needed services to residents.
"We are going in there next week and will demolish any factions that we see in our way, any one who does not focus on service delivery is no longer a councillor of the ANC," he warned.
"We know the administration played politics there in Sol Plaatje, they want to be part of this or that faction, that will come to an end next week,” continued the provincial secretary.Ngxangxa said while there were no plans to disband the ANC’s regional executive committee in Francis Baard, he said there would be consequences for those who failed to “toe the line".
Meanwhile he has defended the provincial executive committee saying he was pleased with how its members welcomed and supported national executive committee members and the ANC’s top 6 officials as they crisscrossed throughout the Northern Cape mobilising for Saturday’s birthday rally.
Ngxangxa said they performed "excellently", this despite some complaints that leaders such as Magashule had campaigned in some parts of the province with no PEC members in sight.
"They could see us because we were around the president, but I can tell you I am very much pleased about the turnout of PEC members, I did not receive any apologies they were on the ground throughout the province," he said of himself and provincial chair Zamani Saul.