 

LIVE: The SONA was not merely about dreams - Ramaphosa

2019-06-26 13:40

President Cyril Ramaphosa is in Parliament to respond to the debate on his State of the Nation Address, which opposition parties said was far removed from the realities of South African life.

14:12

The SONA was not merely about dreams

Ramaphosa says this SONA was about setting out the 7 priorities of his administrations.
14:10
14:04

Ramaphosa thanks MPs and South Africans for responding to his speech.

"Many South African's became part of the SONA debate"
14:04
Parliament is in session now
13:59
13:54

Meanwhile, DA MP Natasha Mazzone took the opportunity the debate told to President Cyril Ramaphosa she took umbrage at some of the MPs the ANC have nominated to become chairpersons of parliamentary committees.

"Speaker, through you, I use the opportunity I have today to speak to the president, not as a politician, not as a member of an opposing political party, but as a patriotic fellow South African. I am outraged and frustrated more than any words could explain at the blatant slap in the face that all South Africans were recently dealt when the ANC announced its proposed chairpersons of our parliamentary committees," she said.

"I took it as a personal left hook to the jaw when I read with utter disbelief that the very man who was accused of offering a blank cheque to advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara, the evidence leader in the public enterprises inquiry into state capture at Eskom, will be rewarded with a chairperson's seat."
13:50

ICYMI: The EFF called Pravin Gordhan a 'constitutional delinquent' and staged a walk out during his response to the SONA debate

The EFF continued its feud with Minister of State Enterprises Pravin Gordhan during the debate on the SONA.

As Gordhan took his stand behind the National Assembly Chamber's podium, EFF leader Julius Malema got to his feet.

"I don't think it would be advisable for Mr Gordhan to address us," Malema said.
13:47

'Come clear' on campaign donations, Malema challenges Ramaphosa

"Come clear" on who funded your campaign to become ANC president, EFF leader Julius Malema challenged President Cyril Ramaphosa during the SONA debate.

Malema said there was no chance of winning the fight against corruption if the president was involved in allegations of money laundering.

"We want the president to come clear, to explain and take the country into confidence, as to who are the people who have donated money in the CR17 campaign and what do they stand to benefit," Malema said.
13:45

7 memorable SONA debate quotes on the economy

From bullet trains to busting corruption - here are some notable quotes from the SONA debate compiled by Fin24.

13:43
Ramaphosa’s address, last week on Thursday, highlighted seven principles and five goals for the next decade to improve South Africa’s socio-economic prospects. While the African National Congress hailed the address as frank but ambitious, the opposition derided it for a lack of detail.
13:43
Members of Parliament set the tone for an eventful five years ahead for the sixth administration when they debated President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of The Nation Address in the National Assembly on Tuesday.
