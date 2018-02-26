 

Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle leaves some happy, others not, as it happened

2018-02-26 20:31

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced his first Cabinet reshuffle, after taking over from Jacob Zuma as state president.

Last Updated at 06:08
00:08

Bathabile Dlamini survives the axe

Outgoing Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini has lived to serve another day as a Cabinet minister, but it won't be as head of the department overseeing the nation's social grants scheme.

In a surprise move, the under-fire Dlamini was kept on to serve in President Cyril Ramaphosa's new Cabinet, which was announced on Monday, despite multiple failures to meet the SA Social Security Agency's (Sassa's) obligations to the Constitutional Court.
00:02

Nene: It will take a great deal to stabilise SA finances

It will take a great deal of work to stabilise the country’s finances, new Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene told Fin24 by phone on Monday evening. But he is “quite confident” it can be done.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, as part of a major Cabinet reshuffle, announced that Nene will take over the top job at the finance ministry from Malusi Gigaba, who will return to his former post at home affairs.
23:47

Rand steady as Nene, Gordhan return to Cabinet

The rand held steady at R11.54 to the US dollar on Monday evening after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his first changes to the national executive, as he had promised to do in his State of the Nation Address earlier this month.

Malusi Gigaba has been shifted back to the home affairs portfolio from finance, to make way for respected former Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene. 
23:25

IN DEPTH: Nhlanhla Nene back as Finance Minister

Nhlanhla Nene will be SA's new finance minister. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday evening that Nene would be reappointed to the post, once he had been sworn in. 

"I intend to have him [Nene] appointed as Minister of Finance," said Ramaphosa.

He said that Nene, and other newly appointed ministers, would be sworn in in Cape Town on Tuesday. 
23:23

IN DEPTH: Pravin Gordhan back, this time as Minister of Public Enterprises

Former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan will be returning to a Cabinet position, but this time it won't be that of finance minister. 

Gordhan is set to become South Africa's new Minister of Public Enterprises, taking over from Lynne Brown. 

As such, Gordhan will oversee state-owned companies including Eskom, SAA, Denel and others. 
23:22

Who is our new deputy president-elect David Mabuza?

David "DD" Mabuza is to bid farewell to his home province of Mpumalanga, where he served as both premier and ANC chairperson.

He was plunged into national politics when he was elected as President Cyril Ramaphosa's second-in-command in the African National Congress.
23:01

Who is in and who is out: Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle

President Cyril Ramphosa announced significant changes to his Cabinet on Monday. 

He also appointed Mpumalanga Premier and ANC deputy president David "DD" Mabuza as deputy president of the country.

Mabuza will be sworn in as an MP on Tuesday. 
22:46

FULL LIST: President Ramaphosa announces changes to the National Executive

Fellow South Africans, 

I have decided to make certain changes in the composition of the National Executive. 

These changes are intended to ensure that national government is better equipped to implement the mandate of this administration and specifically the tasks identified in the State of the Nation Address. 

In making these changes, I have been conscious of the need to balance continuity and stability with the need for renewal, economic recovery and accelerated transformation. 

As indicated in the State of the Nation Address, we have begun a review of the configuration, size and number of national Ministries and Departments. 

We will retain the existing Ministries and Departments until that review is completed. 

With respect to Ministers, I have decided to make the following changes: 

• Communications: Ms Nomvula Mokonyane

• Energy: Mr Jeff Radebe

• Higher Education and Training: Ms Naledi Pandor

• Home Affairs: Mr Malusi Gigaba

• Human Settlements: Ms Nomaindia Mfeketo

• International Relations and Cooperation: Ms Lindiwe Sisulu

• Mineral Resources: Mr Gwede Mantashe

• Police: Mr Bheki Cele

• Public Enterprises: Mr Pravin Gordhan

• Public Service and Administration: Ms Ayanda Dlodlo

• Public Works: Mr Thulas Nxesi

• Rural Development and Land Reform: Ms Maite Nkoana-Mashabane

• Science and Technology: Ms Nkhensani Kubayi-Ngubane

• Social Development: Ms Susan Shabangu

• Sport and Recreation: Ms Tokozile Xasa

• State Security: Ms Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba

• The Presidency: Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation: Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

• The Presidency: Women: Ms Bathabile Dlamini

• Tourism: Mr Derek Hanekom

• Transport: Dr Blade Nzimande

• Water and Sanitation: Mr Gugile Nkwinti

With respect to Deputy Ministers, I have made the following changes:

• Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries: Mr Sfiso Buthelezi

• Communications: Ms Pinky KekanaFinance: Mr Mondli Gungubele

• Public Service and Administration: Dr Chana Pilane-Majeke

• Small Business Development: Mr Cassel Mathale

The positions of Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises and Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation will remain vacant. 

Pending the completion of their swearing-in as Members of the National Assembly, I intend to further appoint: 

• Mr David Mabuza as the Deputy President of the Republic

• Dr Zweli Mkhize as Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs

• Mr Nhlanhla Nene as Minister of Finance

• Ms Reginah Mhaule as Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation 

The new Ministers and Deputy Ministers will be sworn in in Cape Town tomorrow. 

I wish to express my appreciation to all outgoing Ministers and Deputy Ministers for their service to government and to the people of South Africa. 

I thank you for your attention. 

Good evening.
22:37

After the announcement was made, Nene told Fin24 that it would take a great deal of work to stabilise the country’s finances. But he added he was “quite confident” it can be done.

“I haven’t been sworn in yet. [The position] is a tall order, it’s going to take a lot of doing. I was very comfortable where I was,” he said on Monday evening. 

Nene added that the past two years working in the private sector have taught him a lot and “it’s been quite an interesting journey”.
22:31

FULL STATEMENT: ANC welcomes changes to the national executive announced by the president

The African National Congress (ANC) notes and welcomes the changes to the National Executive of the Republic of South Africa announced today by the President, Comrade Cyril Ramaphosa.

President Ramaphosa, exercised his constitutional responsibilities, in line with Section 91 of the constitution to appoint the Deputy President, Ministers and Deputy Ministers.  

As the ANC, we particularly commend the President for having exercised this prerogative in consultation with the National Officials of the ANC and our Alliance Partners.

Undoubtedly, this act of giving due regard to the resolutions of the African National Congress, in the exercise of the prerogative bestowed upon the President, lays a strong foundation for greater alignment and cooperation between the ANC and its cadres deployed in government. 

The ANC congratulates Deputy President-elect Comrade David Mabuza as well as all comrades appointed and intended to be appointed Ministers and Deputy Ministers. We assure them of the organisation’s support in the execution of their duties. 

We extend our gratitude to all comrades who served in the immediate past Cabinet and are confident that they and their skills are not lost to the ANC.

The ANC is confident that, as disciplined members of the organization, they will continue to serve the movement and the people of South Africa in whatever capacity they are deployed.
22:27
22:26
Rand shows little reaction as it trades at R11.54/$ after Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle.
22:23

IN DEPTH: Nhlanhla Nene back as Finance Minister

Nhlanhla Nene will be SA's new finance minister. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday evening that Nene would be reappointed to the post, once he had been sworn in. 

"I intend to have him [Nene] appointed as Minister of Finance," said Ramaphosa.

He said that Nene, and other newly appointed ministers, would be sworn in in Cape Town on Tuesday. 
22:21
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is Minister in Presidency. 
22:20
Dipuo Letsatsi-Dube is State Security Minister. 
22:18
Derek Hanekom returns as Tourism Minister. 
22:17
Bathabile Dlamini is now Minister of Women in the Presidency.
22:15
Nhlanhla Nene returns as Minister of Finance.
22:15
David Mabuza will be sworn-in as Deputy President of the country. 
22:14
Gwede Mantashe is now Minister of Mineral Resources. 
22:13
Pravin Gordhan is the Minister of Public Enterprises. 
22:12
Bheki Cele is back as Police Minister
22:11
Jeff Radebe is the new Minister of Energy. 
22:10
Nomvula Mokonyane is new the Communications Minister. 
22:08
He says it's because he had to first consult with key stakeholders. 
22:08
He starts by apologising for the delay in the announcement. 
22:07
 Ramaphosa starts briefing the media. 
22:07
The president arrives to address the media.
22:00
Ramaphosa is expected to arrive soon to address the media. 
21:41
Malema speculates that ANC deputy president David Mabuza will be announced as the new deputy president of the country. 
21:24
Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale has confirmed that the announcement on Cabinet reshuffle has now been postponed to 22:00. The briefing was initially set to start at 20:30. It was then postponed to 21:30, and now it’s at 22:00.
21:18
21:10
20:57
Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula - who has already said that he is "ready to be reconsidered" - reiterated through his Twitter account that, "great people am goood (sic)". 
20:54
EFF leader Julius Malema speculates that Minister of Water and Sanitation Nomvula Mokonyane will be announced as the new minister of communications. 
20:43
20:42
20:35
20:34
20:33

Nhlanhla Nene to return as FinMin?

Former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene is one of a number of ANC politicians expected to be sworn in as Members of Parliament on Tuesday, following an announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night.

Ramaphosa said he would announce members of his new Cabinet at 20:30, from the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

His deputy in the ANC David Mabuza is on the list of people to be sworn in on Tuesday. He has been touted for the position of deputy president of the country.
20:31
Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale has confirmed to News24 that President Cyril Ramaphosa has delayed the announcement of his Cabinet reshuffle by about an hour. 
/News
WATCH: Ramaphosa announces new Cabinet, Mabuza for deputy
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
