Ramaphosa has responded to the land question, SOEs, the size of Cabinet, as it happened
2018-02-20 14:05
President Cyril Ramaphosa has replied to the debate on the State of the Nation Address in the Parliament.
News24 journalists
Paul Herman and Jan Gerber reported live from Parliament.
Last Updated at
16:44
Ramaphosa is wrapping up his speech. He starts by thanking all MPs who participated in "robust, challenging" SONA debate. "I also want to thank the people of SA who responded to the call that went out."
Ramaphosa: "As we indicated in the #SONA2018, we are equally determined to tackle corruption and other economic crimes in the private sector."
Ramaphosa addressing yet another Floyd Shivambu point. "Institutions like SARS, Reserve Bank, Financial Intelligence Centre and law enforcement agencies will work together to detect and prosecute tax evasion in the private sector."
Ramaphosa: "It is time that we implement our resolutions on the conduct of lifestyle audits of all people who occupy positions of responsibility, starting with members of the Executive."
Ramaphosa says the "character assassination and insults" on members of Cabinet are unjustified. Will announce cabinet reshuffle at "the appropriate time".
Ramaphosa: On the matter of the composition of the Cabinet, an announcement will be made by the President at the appropriate time. So don't get ahead of yourself. When it is addressed, it will be done without any noisy DA interventions.
Ramaphosa: "Where circumstances are suitable - and where the developmental function of an SOE is not compromised - there may be opportunities to involve strategic equity partners as minority investors."
Ramaphosa moves on to state owned enterprises (SOEs). Welcomes genuine input from. Addressing suggestions by EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu, he says govt is completing work on a new, centralized ownership model, with possibility for minority investors.
Ramaphosa: It is clear that the failure of some govt departments to pay suppliers within 30 days has a devastating impact on small and medium-sized businesses. This is something I want to see addressed as I visit government departments.
Ramaphosa reaffirms government's commitment to bring down the cost of data, after speaking to a young businesswoman. "It is our responsibility as government and MPs to give them the means to unlock that potential."
"The Marikana tragedy stands out as the darkest moment in the life of our young democracy," says President Ramaphosa. He will play whatever role he can "in the process of healing and atonement".
Ramaphosa moves on to #Marikana. "The Marikana tragedy stands out as the darkest moment in the life of our young democracy." The three recommendations of the Commission will be concluded in the coming months, including compensation.
Ramaphosa: We must be prepared as government to acknowledge where we have failed our people. Where we have made mistakes we "must correct them".
Ramaphosa: We must all work together to tackle the chauvinism experienced by women in the workplace and other social settings.
Ramaphosa: "We must not see the redistribution of land as a threat. We should see it as an opportunity to address the injustices of the past."
Ramaphosa: We will not allow smash and grab interventions when it comes to addressing the land question.
Dispossession of black people of their land contributed to the poverty.
Ramaphosa now responds to the land question.
Ramaphosa: The creation of a non-racial society requires the liberation of African people in particular, and black people in general, from economic bondage.
Ramaphosa says the reality is that young white people are not disadvantaged by affirmative action policies. White men still dominate senior positions in ecomomy. "That can not be denied."
Ramaphosa: Yes, or course we will differ. Mr [Mmusi] Maimane, Rev [Kenneth] Meshoe, Sello Malema, we will differ on a whole number of things. One thing we will agree on, is advancing our people. That is why we are here.
Ramaphosa: What we want from an investment conference, is to have the best companies in the country, continent and world, to get together and make commitments on investments that will create jobs for our people.
Ramaphosa: No wonder South Africans feel the Constitution is their very own. They feel it represents their views, it also represents their identity. That is how South Africans want to be involved.
Ramaphosa: We want South Africans to participate, but more importantly, we want South Africans to lend a hand. This is how we want them to be involved, 'they say nothing about us, without us.' Applause to the phrase.
Ramaphosa also rebuffs EFF criticism on planned summits, and says South Africans are yearning to be engaged by government on the processes going forward. "A clever government will heed that call, and say yes, that is what we want to do."
Ramaphosa: It is only by bringing all South Africans, all social partners together, that we will be able to defeat inequality and poverty. Consensus-building are rich characteristics of our past, and will show us our future.