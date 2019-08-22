LIVE | Allow courts to deal with Public Protector report - Ramaphosa
2019-08-22 13:43
President Cyril Ramaphosa is responding to some tough questions tabled by the opposition in National Assembly.
Our financial resources have been depleted, says Ramaphosa.
He calls for a national discussion on utilising pension funds to enhance developing South Africa.
Your National Development Plan has dramatically failed, says EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.
Isn't it time that a new macroeconomic policy is formulated, he asks.
Do you support prescribed assets or not, asks DA's chief whip John Steenhuisen
The issue of prescribed assets has been discussed over and over and over again, says Ramaphosa in response to Maimane.
The ANC's economic policy head said the party is investigating using prescribed assets to avoid an IMF bailout. Prescribed assets will force SA asset managers and pension funds to invest in the country's bonds and state-owned-enterprises. The last time South Africa had prescribed assets, the apartheid regime forced retirement funds to invest half of all savings in government bonds.
Ramaphosa says a second SA Investment Conference will take place from 5-7 November in a bid to improve the levels of investment in the economy.
Funding of R600 milliion has been allocated over the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework to support the clothing and textile sectors.
"In June, a number of Chinese companies signed agreements with SA counterparts of buy more than 25 billion of SA made goods."
Ramaphosa says further measures to reduce the country's fiscal deficit and debt ratios will be announced in the mini budget by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni in October.
We have agreed, together with Deputy President David Mabuza, we will convene regular meetings with all Nedlac Constituencies to review progress and take action to resolve problems.
To support job creation, R600 million has been provisionally allocated to support rural and township economies.
The employee tax incentive has been extended to 2029 to enable more employers to take advantage of its provision to hire more young people.
Between September 2018 and July 2019, the IDC approved upwards of R14 billion in infrastructure funding for roads, human settlements, water infrastructure, schools, student accommodation and public transport.
We said we would reprioritise public spending to support more social infrastructure, we have exceeded the target of filling over 2000 critical medical posts to address challenges in our health system.
Three new parks have been launched in the 2019 financial year.
Funding to the tune of R3.9 billion has been released to support black commercial farmers through the land bank. "We have finalised over 1400 30 year leases for a number farmers."
Towards our goal of making it easier to do business in our country, through reducing port and rail tariffs, the ports regulator in November announced a tariff decrease of 6% and also decrease container and automotive cargo dues.
We have introduced trade measures to safeguard key agricultural sectors like poultry, and in the process, protect local jobs.
The policy directive for the release of high demand spectrum gazetted on the 26th July 2019 will help to draw fresh investment into the digital telecommunications sector.
The Department of Home Affairs recently issued a list of countries that will receive Visa wavers, among them, countries with high tourism potential from the Middle East.
The e-Visa system will soon be piloted as part of modernising our current system.
We said we would implement growth enhancing reforms in pursuit of igniting economic activity.
One of those that we want to look at is what we have done in relation to the Visa regime.
Economic growth and job creation is the apex priority of this administration, says Ramaphosa.
"It is nearly one year since I announced the economic stimulus and recovery package to get the wheels of our economy turning once again."
