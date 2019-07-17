AS IT HAPPENED | Ramaphosa wants less bling and blue lights from ministers
2019-07-17 13:46
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the presidency's budget vote speech, noting that his administration will speak with one voice and be careful with the public purse.
Dlakude says transformation is measured by how it impacts the poorest in the country.
Says that those here are tasked to build a dignified and improving quality of life for all people, especially the poor.
ANC Deputy Chief Whip Dorries Dlakude takes to the podium.
She says that building a nation is one of the most challenging yet exciting tasks a nation can embark on.
The founding pillars of our Constitutional democracy must continue to underpin the work the ANC does.
Public policy must be evidence-based and effectively coordinated. It is for this reason that as the centre of government, we are reconstituting the Policy Unit in the Presidency as the nerve centre of policy coordination.
The new unit will be leading evidence-based policymaking, liaising and operating with think tanks and research institutions and have line of sight on strategic policy interventions.
The Policy Unit has already hit the ground running by working through the Cluster System and intergovernmental structures to ensure alignment of national and provincial priorities.
In this regard, by the end of August we will have provincial Growth and Development Strategies that are fully aligned with the Medium Term Strategic Framework.
In my State of the Nation Address, I outlined this government’s priorities for the term ahead, as espoused in the governing party’s elections manifesto and in the National Development Plan.
We are going to promote economic transformation & job creation, to improve education, skills and health, to provide reliable & quality basic services, to improve spatial integration, human settlements and local government to advance social cohesion and have safer communities, and play our part in the realization of a better Africa and a better world. To ensure that we realize these aspirations, we need a focused and active Presidency.
Ramaphosa says the 6th administration will speak with one voice. Will be careful with public finance. Less outward shows of excess like bling and blue lights.
We must be a learning government that learns from its mistakes.
We will be shining a brighter light on local government. "Local government is the engine of service delivery" and the "incubator" of investment.
Government must be dynamic and ahead of the curve. Ramaphosa says the "top down approach" is out of date. A modern state is not a conveyor belt of service delivery.
Ramaphosa: In the national & provincial elections two months ago, the people of SA made their voices heard.
From Alexandra to Mdantsane, Mitchell’s Plain to Tzaneen, Uitenhage to Nongoma – they were united as never before in articulating what they want.
They simply want a government that works for them and delivers services to them in an efficient and effective manner. A government that creates opportunities and stimulates employment.
A government that is honest, ethical, free from corruption and that upholds the values of the Constitution.
Above all, they want a government that is acting with haste to improve their condition, and to ensure equal and shared prosperity.
Ramaphosa calls on the private sector to do more and follow government's lead of doing away with work experience requirement
Ramaphosa says his government has a coordinated, holistic plan that will be rolled out across govt in conjunction with the private sector. This includes prioritisation of critical skills required by the economy
Ramaphosa says, when attending G20, he heard how developing and developed countries are moving towards universal healthcare. He says we won't fail the people, we will have National Health Insurance
Ramaphosa says the NHI is the clearest indication of what a focused presidency can achieve
He says the many Cabinet changes in the previous administration caused confusion and affected policy coordination
Ramaphosa says "we need a focused and active presidency" to realise priorities as set out in the SONA
Ramaphosa says that in his SONA, he outlined his administrations priority. Mentions economic transformation, economic growth and education among other things
Ramaphosa says the universal values of Nelson Mandela will guide his administration
Ramaphosa says the 6th administration is committed to building a social compact among various role players to take the country forward
During this first Presidency Budget Vote of the sixth Democratic Administration, President Ramphosa will underline his vision for a South Africa characterised by inclusive growth and improved living conditions for all South Africans, in addition to the country’s contribution to a better Africa and a better world.