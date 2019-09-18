 

LIVE | We must embrace African integration, says Ramaphosa

2019-09-18 14:11

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address Parliament on femicide and gender-based violence.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his State of th
Last Updated at 14:54
14:53

African leaders will be in South Africa on a fact-finding mission.  

So that they can tell the whole of Africa the truth of what's happened here, says Ramaphosa

14:51
We must embrace African integration, says Ramaphosa
14:49
The majority of foreign nationals are hard-working people, says Ramaphosa
14:48

The proliferation of drug trafficking is a serious problem, says Ramaphosa.  

"The majority of people involved in this are South Africans."

14:46
Ramaphosa highlights police corruption as a factor to illegal immigration
14:45
Employers who pay slave wages turn workers against workers, says Ramaphosa
14:44
Investors flee when they see violent protests, says Ramaphosa
14:42
We must deal with violent acts, says Ramaphosa
14:42
Xenophobic attacks illustrated intolerance in SA, says Ramaphosa
14:41
Now is the time to unite and turn the tide, says Ramaphosa
14:39
We must be role models to boys, says Ramaphosa
14:37

Cabinet has agreed to make R1.1bn available to fight gender-based violence in this financial year, says Ramaphosa.  

No borrowing necessary

14:36

Gender-based violence is a societal problem, says Ramaphosa.  

Calls on all sectors of society to help fight the problem

14:34

Government will prioritise women for tender opportunities.  

Government will set aside 30% for women-owned businesses, says Ramaphosa

14:32
Gender equity offices will be established at tertiary institutions
14:31
Drugs and alcohol abuse contribute to gender-based violence
14:31
Ramaphosa will meet with the private sector to give money to a fund to fight gender-based violence
14:30
14:28
We need to be harsher to those who perpetrate such actions, says Ramaphosa
14:27

Ramaphosa says the government will engage with the judiciary.  

The State should oppose bail for suspects and convicted criminals should not be eligible for parole

14:26
Government initiatives have not delivered on the outcomes we have hoped for, says Ramaphosa
14:24
Funding has been approved for 11 sexual offences courts in the next financial year
14:23
We will strengthen the criminal justice system, says Ramaphosa
14:23
Ramaphosa promises that officials who found in breach of policies on gender violence will be held to account
14:21
"Violence against women is not a problem of women, it is a problem of men," says Ramaphosa
14:20
Ramaphosa laments poor police stations to cater to the needs to women
14:20
Ramaphosa announces emergency action plan to be located in the Presidency
14:17
Ramaphosa says funding will be made available to make a lasting difference
14:16
Women should feel and secure with us
14:16
We cry with women, parents and children, says Ramaphosa
14:13
President Cyril Ramaphosa says he had a meeting with political parties on gender-based violence
14:11

Ramaphosa gets tough on gender-based violence and femicide

President Cyril Ramaphosa has upped the ante in government’s fight against gender-based violence and femicide.
14:11

DA proposes private member's bill to curb gender-based violence

The DA plans to introduce a private member's bill it believes will "strengthen the powers granted to courts and the SAPS to provide essential safeguards" to the most vulnerable amid the recent spate of femicide and rape
14:11

Ramaphosa's urgent sitting in Parliament to focus on femicide, gender-based violence

Focus the attention of MPs and the nation at large on the crisis of gender-based violence and femicide - this is the purpose of the urgent sitting of both houses of Parliament which President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for on Wednesday.
Load Older Posts

