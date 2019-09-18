LIVE | We must embrace African integration, says Ramaphosa
2019-09-18 14:11
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address Parliament on femicide and gender-based violence.
African leaders will be in South Africa on a fact-finding
mission.
So that they can tell the whole of Africa the truth of
what's happened here, says Ramaphosa
We must embrace
African integration, says Ramaphosa
The majority of foreign nationals are hard-working people,
says Ramaphosa
The proliferation of drug trafficking is a serious problem,
says Ramaphosa.
"The majority of people involved in this are South
Africans."
Ramaphosa highlights police corruption as a factor to illegal
immigration
Employers who pay slave wages turn workers against workers,
says Ramaphosa
Investors flee when they see violent protests, says
Ramaphosa
We must deal with violent acts, says Ramaphosa
Xenophobic attacks illustrated intolerance in SA, says
Ramaphosa
Now is the time to unite and turn the tide, says Ramaphosa
We must be role
models to boys, says Ramaphosa
Cabinet has agreed to make R1.1bn available to fight
gender-based violence in this financial year, says Ramaphosa.
No borrowing necessary
Gender-based violence is a societal problem, says Ramaphosa.
Calls on all sectors of society to help fight the problem
Government will prioritise women for tender opportunities.
Government will set aside 30% for women-owned businesses,
says Ramaphosa
Gender equity offices will be established at tertiary
institutions
Drugs and alcohol abuse contribute to gender-based violence
Ramaphosa will meet with the private sector to give money to
a fund to fight gender-based violence
We need to be harsher to those who perpetrate such actions,
says Ramaphosa
Ramaphosa says the government will engage with the
judiciary.
The State should oppose bail for suspects and convicted
criminals should not be eligible for parole
Government initiatives have not delivered on the outcomes we
have hoped for, says Ramaphosa
Funding has been approved for 11 sexual offences courts in
the next financial year
We will strengthen the criminal justice system, says
Ramaphosa
Ramaphosa promises that officials who found in breach of
policies on gender violence will be held to account
"Violence against women is not a problem of women, it
is a problem of men," says Ramaphosa
Ramaphosa laments poor police stations to cater to the needs
to women
Ramaphosa announces emergency action plan to be located in
the Presidency
Ramaphosa says funding will be made available to make a
lasting difference
Women should feel and secure with us
We cry with women, parents and children, says Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa says he had a meeting with
political parties on gender-based violence
