LIVE #SONADebate: Eskom will remain in state hands, Ramaphosa vows
2019-02-14 13:39
There is no single solution to the problems at Eskom, but it will remain 100% state-owned, says President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Watch live Ramaphosa addressing Parliament:
Why Mosiuoa Lekota insisted to address Cyril Ramaphosa during day 2 of the #SONADebate
Since the start of the fifth administration the EPWP has led to the creation of 3.2 million work opportunities at a total of 225 sites across all nine provinces.
It is with a great sense of pride that we were recently able to witness the teams of the EPWP funded Working on Fire programme battling the fires across the Cape mountain range.
It is part of our call and our commitment to clean South Africa, to make our cities, towns and rural areas places where it is safe and healthy for all to live.
Because of environmentally insensitive human action, the forces of nature conspired to set in motion the dramatic process of climate change.
Public employment programmes have contributed to enabling us to address the challenges of unemployment that many of our people face. Much as they do not provide permanent work they have provided meaningful work opportunities through the Expanded Public Works Programme.
We will work with all stakeholders to ensure that our gradual transition towards new forms of electricity generation creates jobs, develops new capabilities and does not negatively affect the livelihoods of communities.
On the 8th of March, we will be launching a landmark campaign to mobilise all South Africans to become environmentally conscious. The Good Green Deeds programme is aimed at changing behaviour towards littering, towards illegal dumping, and towards waste in general.
Taking our lead from her vision, we continue to encourage investment in cleaner energy through the renewable energy independent power producers programme.
Through the competitive bidding process, South Africa has benefited from rapid, global technology developments and price trends, buying clean energy at lower and lower rates with every bid cycle.
Under the renewable energy, a total number of 112 projects have been procured and it is envisaged that these projects will create 114 266 job years over the construction and 20 year operations period.
We are making a fair contribution to the global effort to stabilise green house gases through our Nationally Determined Contribution to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.
South Africa is due to be the next coordinator of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change, which is vital in ensuring that Africa remains united and speaks with one voice on the key climate change issues facing the Continent.
The progress we have made in responding to the various environmental challenges that confront our people is in no small measure thanks to the leadership and dedication of the late minister of environmental affairs, Edna Molewa.
She worked to ensure that the conservation of the environment became a catalyst to advance the objectives of the National Development Plan.
We have ratified the Paris Agreement to Combat Climate Change as part of the global effort to dramatically reduce the rate of global warming.
As part of our efforts to build a sustainable low carbon economy, we are taking steps to finalise the national Climate Change Bill, which will provide a regulatory framework for the management of climate change and its impacts.
If we are a country that prioritises the interests of the poor and the vulnerable, then we need to act with greater urgency to respond to the effects of climate change and make our contribution to preventing it.
This should be accompanied by an integrated information system that is able to track performance against targets.
Every state organ should be reporting substantively on the inclusion of people with disability within their respective mandates.
We are working with renewed energy and commitment to ensure that people with disabilities are a part of a cohesive society.
We are working to ensure that they have equitable access to education, health services, employment, social security and all the opportunities that come with living in a democracy.
It is for this reason that we are insisting that the next Medium Term Strategic Framework, for 2020-2025, should mainstream disability across all government departments and programmes.
We know and concede that with respect to the rights of people with disability, we have not achieved nearly enough.
We have made massive strides from the welfare approach before 1994 to an approach that seeks to enable all people with disability to access opportunities and achieve their potential.
We have put in place policies that give effect to the provisions of our Constitution and that are aligned to UN conventions and continental plans of action.
But as the Honourable Bhengu-Kombe reminded us in clear and certain terms we are still falling behind in implementation.
As we noted in the State of the Nation Address, we have a responsibility, as a nation, to ensure that all South Africans are able equally and without exception to enjoy their inalienable rights to life, dignity and liberty.
The needs of South Africa’s children – now and into the future – informs our efforts to build an education system capable of bringing out the best in our learners.
We must continue to prioritise our early reading comprehension programmes, not only in schools, but across society.
We will soon be launching a project that draws on the vast network of reading initiatives and resources we have in this country to turn South Africa into a reading nation.
This means strengthening our approach to community policing to make the places where children live safer, and intensifying the work already underway to make our police, prosecutors and courts more responsive to the needs of children.
We must do more – and are doing more – to keep our children safe, to protect them from abuse and violence.
We are just as interested in the progress we are making in reducing infant mortality and malnutrition among under-fives as we are with the rate of GDP growth or levels of fixed investment. These are the indicators that matter.
Our programmes to improve maternal and child health, to make access to early childhood development universal, to provide grants and nutritional support to the very poor, are as important to the economic future of our country.
We welcome the statement by the Honourable Godi that the APC stands ready to contribute to the implementation of our early childhood development.
As the Honourable Dlamini-Zuma noted, we are putting children first. This means that we are focusing in a far more coordinated way on the first 1 000 days in a child’s life.
This is the time when the investment we make in adequate health care, positive socialisation, good nutrition, quality child care, a clean and safe environment, and structured early learning will have a profound impact on their chances in life.
From special economic zones to the black industrialists programme, from investor roadshows to the ‘Buy SA’ campaign, all our efforts are measured by the impact they have on those in society who have least.
We welcome the work done by the Department of Social Development in revamping the social grant payment system and the role that the Post Office, a state-owned entity, is playing in ensure effective delivery.
Our programme is about providing the social support that the most vulnerable in our society need to survive. It is the successive governments of the African National Congress that have increased the number of social grants to around 17.5 million today.
It is about the work being done by the police, together with other departments and agencies, to establish anti-gang units that tackle such crime with all the means available to the state.
We disagree fundamentally with those who say that teachers are the problem.
Teachers are the solution, and we must do everything within our means to value them, equip them and empower them.
Our programme is about protecting communities from gangsters.
We applaud the work being done by the Department of Basic Education to prioritise access to quality education. We applaud the principals and teachers across the country who daily make it their responsibility to create a better future for our children.
The programmes we outlined in SONA is about teaching young children from the most deprived areas of our country to read at a level comparable not only to their compatriots, but also to their peers across the world.
It is about the 2.6 million households that benefit from the indigent support system for water, it is about the one million additional households that have been provided with water in the last five years, and it is about the millions of South Africans who will benefit from the investment we are making in bulk water infrastructure, reticulation and boreholes.
We spoke last week about the industrial parks in townships and rural areas that are being revitalised as part of the effort to turn these into areas of economic activity.
This programme is about the reliable supply of clean water and sanitation to villages.
The programme we outlined in the State of the Nation Address has at its core the needs and interests of the poor.
It is about creating work and business opportunities in the townships and rural areas where the poorest live.
The challenges we face are many, are complex and are substantial, and we will require collective and concerted effort to overcome them. If ever there was a time when South Africans need to work together, it is now.
These were acts of courage, acts of resistence, that will forever be remembered in the history of the struggle of our people.
These battles must serve as an inspiration as, once again, we must confront enormous challenges – this time as a united nation.
We also commemorate the Battle of Isandlwana, which took place 140 years ago, where the soldiers of King Cetshwayo inflicted a crushing defeat on the British army.
This year, we will commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Grahamstown, where Xhosa forces under the leadership of Makhanda took on the might of the British invasion force.
There is a shared determination to ensure that we do whatever is necessary to keep moving forward.
There is a shared determination to confront every challenge, no matter how intractable; to take bold decisions, no matter how difficult.
What is clear from many of the statements in this House, from the comments by business leaders, unions and community organisations, from the views expressed by ordinary South Africans, is that there is a shared determination to move the country forward.
This includes the work being done by KwaZulu-Natal to support small and medium enterprises for young people, and the work being done in Gauteng through programmes like Tshepo 1 Million in providing pathways for youth into the economy.
We applaud the great initiatives that several provinces and many municipalities are undertaking to stimulate economic growth and create jobs.
That is why we are working every day to accelerate economic growth and make meaningful progress in finding work for the 9.7 million South Africans who are unemployed.
That is why we are working hard across a number of fronts to change the pace and trajectory of our development so that we can build on the many achievements of the last quarter century.
What this debate has made plain is that while we have made remarkable progress, we need to do much more.
But more than that, this debate has made it abundantly clear that we cannot continue at this rate.
For although we have raised millions of people out of absolute poverty, built over 3 million houses, provided water and electricity.
There are still more than 2 million families living in informal settlements, and nearly a third of children younger than 5 years who are stunted due to severe and long-term malnutrition.
We have created more than seven million additional jobs since the advent of democracy. We however concede that this has not kept pace with the number of people entering the job market.
On both sides of the House, members spoke about the conditions of poverty and hardship that many of our people still live under.
While many honourable members correctly described the many achievements of the past 25 years of democracy – and quantified many of the achievements of this administration – they also drew attention to the great difficulties we still confront as a country.
We have a responsibility in the months that remain in the term of this Parliament and this administration to do everything within our means to fulfil this mandate.
We sit here as the representatives of the people of this country, duly elected to advance their interests and to give expression to their will.
I have never sold out anyone. I have never worked with the Apartheid state. All I have ever done is to fight for the liberation of our people.
These poisonous messages about people are dangerous. They can even lead to being people killed. As Oliver Tambo said: "Be aware of the wedge driver."