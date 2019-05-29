 

LIVE: Cabinet reduced from 36 to 28 ministries - Ramaphosa

2019-05-29 19:35

President Cyril Ramaphosa announces the composition of his new Cabinet, a move that has been much anticipated in the days following his inauguration.

Last Updated at 20:59
20:59
20:58
20:58
20:58
20:57

Ramaphosa says the number of ministers has been reduced from 36 to 28.
20:55
20:54
20:52
20:43
20:33

This is how the current Cabinet stands:

Agriculture, forestry, fisheries - Senzeni Zokwana

Arts and culture - Nathi Mthethwa

Basic education - Angie Motsheka

Communications - Stella Ndabeni

Cooperative governance and traditional affairs - Zweli Mkhize

Defence and military vets - Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula

Economic development - Ebrahim Patel

Energy - Jeff Radbe

Environmental affairs - Nomvula Mokonyane

Finance - Tito Mboweni

Health - Aaron Motsoaledi

Higher education, training - Naledi Pandor

Home affairs - Siyabonga Cwele

Human settlements - Nomaindia Mfeketo

International relations - Lindiwe Sisulu

Justice and correctional - Michael Masutha

Labour - Mildred Oliphant

Mineral resources - Gwede Mantashe

Planning, monitoring - Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

Police - Bheki Cele

Public Enterprises - Pravin Gordhan

Public service - Ayanda Dlodlo

Public works- Thulas Nxesi

Rural development, land reform - Maite Nkoana-Mashabane

Science and technology - Mmamoloko Kubayi

Small business development - Lindiwe Zulu

Social development - Susan Shabangu

Sport, recreation - Tokozile Xasa

State security - Dipuo Letsatsi-Dube

Tourism - Derek Hanekom

Trade and industry - Rob Davies

Transport - Blade Nzimande

Water and sanitation - Gugile Nkwinti

Women - Bathabile Dlamini
20:27
20:25

COMMENT: Over the last couple of years we've become used to dramatic late night political announcements.

Who can forget the drama of Zuma's purge on March 30, 2017, when he fired a host of ministers, including the minister and deputy minister of finance? Or the series of Cabinet reshuffles when he neared the end of his term?

Ministerial appointments were often used as levers of patronage. -- Pieter du Toit
20:24
20:23

COMMENT: It's impossible to say why there is a delay.

The presidency sent out a notice late in the afternoon and official word is he is still consulting. More than likely there is some late-minute wrangling, considering all the factions Ramaphosa needs to keep happy.

He has a reformist agenda, but he also has to appease different factions in the ANC, as well as the women's lobby and the alliance partners, the SACP and Cosatu. Its a difficult task keeping everyone happy. -- Pieter du Toit
19:53
Communication from the Union Buildings is that the announcement has been delayed due to the president still consulting with his appointees. There's always last minute wrangling... -- Pieter du Toit
19:51

COMMENT: Acrimony has been swirling around Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan over the last couple of days.

He is one of Ramaphosa's point-men in efforts to reform the state and he has been put on terms by the EFF's Julius Malema not to appoint Gordhan.

If Ramaphosa buckles it would be another big political victory for Malema, who has shown that he has the ability to influence internal ANC politics.

It will however be difficult to leave out one of the main bulwarks against grand corruption and capture. -- Pieter du Toit
19:47

COMMENT: In February last year Ramaphosa shuffled the Cabinet he inherited from former president Jacob Zuma, omitting controversial ministers including Mosebenzi Zwane and David Mahlobo.

A central question tonight is: Will he be able to appoint whomever he wants? Is this the Cabinet that will be able to turn South Africa around? -- Pieter du Toit
19:46
COMMENT: Some of the crucial portfolios to watch out for include finance and public enterprises (we're expecting economic development to fall away), justice, police and intelligence (that will revert to its old name from state security). -- Pieter du Toit
19:46
COMMENT: There are rumours flying who will be included in Ramaphosa's Cabinet and who will be left out. It will be especially interesting to see whether the recommendations of the ANC's Integrity Commission will be accepted. -- Pieter du Toit
19:45

RECAP: Let's look back at what has happened since the beginning of May, which has brought us to tonight's announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

May 8 - South Africans go to the polls in the sixth national and provincial elections.

May 11 - The ANC wins the 2019 national election with 57.5% of the vote, paving the way for Ramaphosa to be elected president in the National Assembly.

May 22 - Ramaphosa is elected president at the first sitting of the National Assembly.

May 25 - Ramaphosa is inaugurated as South Africa's new president during a ceremony held at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.

May 28 - Mabuza is sworn in as an MP at the Union Buildings, making it possible for Ramaphosa to appoint him as deputy president in his executive as per the Constitution.

May 29 - The Presidency announces that Ramaphosa will address the nation at 20:00.
19:36

President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce who is in his Cabinet on Wednesday at 20:00 from the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

This was announced by the Presidency on Wednesday afternoon. 

Ramaphosa was inaugurated as president of the country on Saturday after the national and provincial elections were held earlier this month.

19:36
Over the past few days, the expectations were high as President Cyril Ramaphosa readied to announce his Cabinet.
19:36
19:36

The ANC’s integrity commission wanted these 23 MP candidates removed from the party’s list for Parliament because of "corruption, management and other acts of misconduct".

News24 has seen the list, that includes the party’s deputy president David Mabuza, national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, head of the ANC in the Presidency Zizi Kodwa, and controversial former ministers Bathabile Dlamini, Malusi Gigaba, Nomvula Mokonyane and Mosebenzi Zwane.

A number of the implicated members, including Mabuza, addressed the integrity commission since Friday to clear their names. The commission is yet to announce which of the members were cleared.
19:36

ICYMI: 

Gordhan poised to return to Cabinet after Mkhwebane findings 

Pravin Gordhan seems poised to resume his Cabinet position as public enterprises minister, after filing a review application in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday seeking to set aside a report by the Public Protector which found he violated the Constitution.

This, despite an onslaught against Gordhan from within the ANC, by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, and other formations like the newly-formed African Transformation Movement (ATM), following the release of the report.

Tebogo Malatji, Gordhan’s lawyer, says they believe the review application suspends the recommendations of disciplinary action against Gordhan pending the outcome of the court process. This could give President Cyril Ramaphosa enough political leeway to reappoint Gordhan to Cabinet because legally, there is no action for him to take. 
19:36

ICYMI: 

Ferial Haffajee: 8 months and little to show for Ramaphosa's economic stimulus plan 

In Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari is known as Baba Go Slow because all the promise of his first term went from fizz to popped.

Does a similar fate behold President Cyril Ramaphosa, whose weekend inauguration was met with universal welcome? If he is not careful and if efficiency in the Presidency is not improved, this could very well happen to the new number 1 citizen. Why?

In September last year, Ramaphosa announced a short-term stimulus plan to get the economy growing. Eight months in, there is zero to little progress on it, according to a Fin24 tracking plan. 
19:36

ICYMI: 

Solly Moeng: It's Ramaphosa's time, and we should stand behind him 

Few men and women in South African politics have had as many false starts as President Cyril Ramaphosa has. Since the 1970s and 1980s, when Ramaphosa began to make his name as a student and trade union leader, the president has either been positioned with power within sight or within a few steps to taking it; even though the spotlight has not always been focused on him.

He was always the ‘other fellow’ in the picture. Even when the newly released Nelson Mandela left prison and addressed the curious, excited crowds on the Parade in Cape Town, Ramaphosa was always close by, dutifully at hand to assist. 

When he, together with the National Party’s Roelf Meyer, laid the foundation for the country’s post-apartheid Constitution, Ramaphosa was always in the shadow of great men and women. They either trusted him to have a decent, yet difficult, conversation without throwing chairs when things didn’t go his way; or entrusted him with delicate tasks that would define the future of a country, and us. 
19:36

ICYMI - OPINION: 

Mabuza delivers fatal blow to ANC integrity commission 

Why did David Mabuza choose to wait until the day of the swearing-in of MPs to announce that he was going to clear his name? challenge the report? If he had acted immediately he would've had more than a month to clear his name, writes Melanie Verwoerd.

Last Wednesday, David Mabuza suddenly announced that he was delaying his swearing in as a member of Parliament. According to press statements he did so, so that he could first have the opportunity to address the ANC's integrity commission in order to clear his name. Yesterday, less than a week later, he was sworn in during a special ceremony at the Union Buildings. 

The ANC commended him for his stance and the president “personally applauded his resolve to put the interests of the ANC first”.

I am assuming the president meant that Mabuza was putting the interests of the ANC above his personal interests and not that of the country. The question is: “Did he really?” I believe that many questions remain unanswered in relation to this whole saga. 
19:36

ICYMI: 

DA to Ramaphosa: 'Stop stalling and appoint your Cabinet' 

Stop stalling and appoint your Cabinet, was the DA's advice to President Cyril Ramaphosa ahead of the swearing-in of David Mabuza as an MP on Tuesday.

DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi said in a statement the Cabinet needs to be appointed to "get the country working and create jobs for the 10 million unemployed South Africans".

"The continued uncertainty over the makeup of the new Cabinet does not bode well for investor confidence and the rand has already been affected by the uncertainty surrounding the overdue announcement," Malatsi said. 
19:36

ICYMI: 

David Mabuza sworn in as an MP as Cabinet announcement looms 

"I, Dabede David Mabuza, swear that I will be faithful to the Republic of South Africa and obey, respect and uphold the Constitution and all the other laws of the republic. I solemnly promise to perform my function as a member of the National Assembly to the best of my ability."

ANC deputy president David Mabuza is one step closer to returning to the Union Buildings as the state's second most powerful official, after being sworn in as a Member of Parliament on Tuesday.

Hours before he was meant to be sworn in as an MP last Wednesday, the presidency in the ANC announced that Mabuza had requested that his swearing in be postponed until after he cleared his name before the party's integrity committee.

Mabuza appeared before the committee last Friday to plead his case after he was red-flagged by the body. 
19:36

ICYMI - OPINION: 

What we can learn from the Mabuza stalemate about Ramaphosa's forthcoming cabinet 

Mabuza was showing that it if comes down to it, he will instigate a mutiny against Ramaphosa resulting in the president becoming increasingly isolated within the ANC, writes Ralph Mathekga.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is between a rock and hard place when it comes to deciding who will be serving in his cabinet. The earlier announcement by the Presidency that he will announce the Cabinet later in the week is a clear indication of intense lobbying that is underway regarding individuals that need to form part of Cabinet. 

Even if in principle it remains Ramaphosa's prerogative to decide who will be part of his cabinet, the ANC has traditionally influenced this decision because the party has to have a say when it comes to who will be responsible to implement its political mandate in government.
Inside News24

 
