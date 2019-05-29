LIVE: Cabinet reduced from 36 to 28 ministries - Ramaphosa

This is how the current Cabinet stands:
Agriculture, forestry, fisheries - Senzeni Zokwana
Arts and culture - Nathi Mthethwa
Basic education - Angie Motsheka
Communications - Stella Ndabeni
Cooperative governance and traditional affairs - Zweli Mkhize
Defence and military vets - Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula
Economic development - Ebrahim Patel
Energy - Jeff Radbe
Environmental affairs - Nomvula Mokonyane
Finance - Tito Mboweni
Health - Aaron Motsoaledi
Higher education, training - Naledi Pandor
Home affairs - Siyabonga Cwele
Human settlements - Nomaindia Mfeketo
International relations - Lindiwe Sisulu
Justice and correctional - Michael Masutha
Labour - Mildred Oliphant
Mineral resources - Gwede Mantashe
Planning, monitoring - Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Police - Bheki Cele
Public Enterprises - Pravin Gordhan
Public service - Ayanda Dlodlo
Public works- Thulas Nxesi
Rural development, land reform - Maite Nkoana-Mashabane
Science and technology - Mmamoloko Kubayi
Small business development - Lindiwe Zulu
Social development - Susan Shabangu
Sport, recreation - Tokozile Xasa
State security - Dipuo Letsatsi-Dube
Tourism - Derek Hanekom
Trade and industry - Rob Davies
Transport - Blade Nzimande
Water and sanitation - Gugile Nkwinti
Women - Bathabile Dlamini