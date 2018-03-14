LIVE: Ramaphosa’s first Q&A in Parliament as president
2018-03-14 14:54
President Cyril Ramaphosa will is set to appear before the National Assembly for his first oral question and answer session since being elected as the head of state.
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
15:31
Ramaphosa mentions government's land audit, that said white people still owned around 72% of farms owned by individuals; coloureds 15%; Indians 5% and Africans "only own 4%".
Ramaphosa: The government needs to create a comprehensive programme of land redistribution that strengthens the property rights of all South Africans, increases agricultural production, improves food security.
"The dispossession of land of the indigenous people of this country is what I characterize as the original sin that continues to constrain our people.
"The return of land is fundamental to our society, and it is critical to improve the lives of poor people in our country."
Ramaphosa moves on to the question about land posed by Maimane.
DA's David Maynier now up.
Maynier says Ramaphosa appears indecisive and paralyzed, and says the deputy president David Mabuza is actually in power. "Honourable Maynier, I don't know what you need to prove that I'm not paralyzed." He then jokes and gestures with his arm. "That answer doesn't really deserve answer. So let me just say, I'm not paralyzed."
Holomisa asks if it is time to reconfigure the structure of NEDLAC.
"There are discussions taking place within the labour component of NEDLAC," Ramaphosa answers.
"Those who are part of that component, should engage in discussions themselves, without any interference from any quarter including government. "As it is now, we have three federations, and those discussions could lead to something." Once an agreement is reached between the parties, as government they will be prepared to work with whoever is represented on the council.
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa now up for the second supplementary question on this topic.
Ramaphosa says he hopes to engage people like Shivambu, because "you look like someone who has ideas".
DA chief whip John Steenhuisen also chirps from his seat, "What do you believe?"
Ramaphosa answers: "We stand for anything that advances the interests of South Africa."
EFF MPs groan at the generic answer.
Ramaphosa continues, says the NDP is a living document. "We need to look at it continuously to see what we can take out of the NDP in order to improve the lives of our people."
Back to supplementary questions on social compacting, renewal and economic growth.
EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu stands up.
Shivambu argues that the ANC's 54th national elective conference fundamentally changed the National Development Plan.
"Why do you keep referring to the NDP? What do you stand for?" he asks.
There will be three supplementary questions on the current topic.
Thereafter, the next formal question is posed by Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane.
Maimane has asked what the full details are of government's plan to expropriate land without compensation, in light of Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address.
Ramaphosa says institutions like NEDLAC (National Economic Development and Labour Council) is good for the solving of problems.
It brings partners together and helps find solutions to complex social and economic conflicts.
"We have been able through NEDLAC to utilize key legislation, but also tackle important problems."
Makhubela-Mashele now stands to ask her follow up question.
She wants to know how government can assure citizens that there aren't unnecessary conflicts between different social partners in the discussions.
"There is much we can do to achieve sustained economic recovery," Ramaphosa said.
"All these things are part of the social compacting underway, as many South Africans discuss matters of great interest to them. "Some of them may even be those we think have no solutions."
Ramaphosa says government will over the course of the next few months, meet with social partners for a new jobs summit.
"The outcomes of that summit will form an important part of a broader social compact that we are striving to build."
Ramaphosa is currently answering the first question posed by ANC MP Lusizo Makhubela-Mashele.
The question asked what the government's position was on the relationship between the concept of a social compact and creating drivers of economic recovery.
WATCH President Ramaphosa answer questions here:
VIDEO
The President's oral questions and answer session is the only item on the National Assembly plenary sitting’s agenda.
Holding regular question and answer sessions is one way in which Parliament holds the President and the Executive to account.
The three hours allotted cover the main questions and associated supplementary questions.
Up to six questions about matters of national or international importance may be asked during the three-hour session.
Questions for oral reply to the President are scheduled for a question day at least once a quarter during session time within Parliament’s annual programme.
Flashback to #SONA2018
Read the State of the Nation Address delivered by President Cyril
Ramaphosa, in which he touched on a raft of measures to advance the
socio-economic interests of all South Africans.
'What is government's plan for land?' - Ramaphosa to face questions in Parliament
President Cyril Ramaphosa is to face some testing questions in
Parliament on Wednesday during his first quarterly question session
since being sworn in a month ago.
Ramaphosa will tackle six questions from ruling and opposition party MPs in the National Assembly from 15:00 on Wednesday.
The
question paper includes questions on land expropriation without
compensation, the National Prosecuting Authority and the legal
costs of former president Jacob Zuma's court engagements.
Watch Ramaphosa speak live here