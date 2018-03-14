 

LIVE: Ramaphosa’s first Q&A in Parliament as president

2018-03-14 14:54

President Cyril Ramaphosa will is set to appear before the National Assembly for his first oral question and answer session since being elected as the head of state.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his inaugural S
LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom

Last Updated at 15:31
15:31
Ramaphosa mentions government's land audit, that said white people still owned around 72% of farms owned by individuals; coloureds 15%; Indians 5% and Africans "only own 4%".
15:29
Ramaphosa: The government needs to create a comprehensive programme of land redistribution that strengthens the property rights of all South Africans, increases agricultural production, improves food security.
15:28
"The dispossession of land of the indigenous people of this country is what I characterize as the original sin that continues to constrain our people.

"The return of land is fundamental to our society, and it is critical to improve the lives of poor people in our country."
15:28
Ramaphosa moves on to the question about land posed by Maimane.
15:27
DA's David Maynier now up.

Maynier says Ramaphosa appears indecisive and paralyzed, and says the deputy president David Mabuza is actually in power.

"Honourable Maynier, I don't know what you need to prove that I'm not paralyzed."

He then jokes and gestures with his arm.

"That answer doesn't really deserve answer. So let me just say, I'm not paralyzed."
15:25

Holomisa asks if it is time to reconfigure the structure of NEDLAC.

"There are discussions taking place within the labour component of NEDLAC," Ramaphosa answers.

"Those who are part of that component, should engage in discussions themselves, without any interference from any quarter including government.

"As it is now, we have three federations, and those discussions could lead to something."

Once an agreement is reached between the parties, as government they will be prepared to work with whoever is represented on the council.
15:23
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa now up for the second supplementary question on this topic.
15:22
Ramaphosa says he hopes to engage people like Shivambu, because "you look like someone who has ideas".
15:22
DA chief whip John Steenhuisen also chirps from his seat, "What do you believe?"
15:21

Ramaphosa answers: "We stand for anything that advances the interests of South Africa."

EFF MPs groan at the generic answer.

Ramaphosa continues, says the NDP is a living document.

"We need to look at it continuously to see what we can take out of the NDP in order to improve the lives of our people."
15:19

Back to supplementary questions on social compacting, renewal and economic growth.

EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu stands up.

Shivambu argues that the ANC's 54th national elective conference fundamentally changed the National Development Plan.

"Why do you keep referring to the NDP? What do you stand for?" he asks.
15:18

There will be three supplementary questions on the current topic.

Thereafter, the next formal question is posed by Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane.

Maimane has asked what the full details are of government's plan to expropriate land without compensation, in light of Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address.
15:16

Ramaphosa says institutions like NEDLAC (National Economic Development and Labour Council) is good for the solving of problems.

It brings partners together and helps find solutions to complex social and economic conflicts.

"We have been able through NEDLAC to utilize key legislation, but also tackle important problems."
15:14

Makhubela-Mashele now stands to ask her follow up question.

She wants to know how government can assure citizens that there aren't unnecessary conflicts between different social partners in the discussions.
15:13
"There is much we can do to achieve sustained economic recovery," Ramaphosa said.

"All these things are part of the social compacting underway, as many South Africans discuss matters of great interest to them.

"Some of them may even be those we think have no solutions."
15:12
Ramaphosa says government will over the course of the next few months, meet with social partners for a new jobs summit.

"The outcomes of that summit will form an important part of a broader social compact that we are striving to build."
15:11

Ramaphosa is currently answering the first question posed by ANC MP Lusizo Makhubela-Mashele.

The question asked what the government's position was on the relationship between the concept of a social compact and creating drivers of economic recovery.
15:10
WATCH President Ramaphosa answer questions here:
15:08
The President's oral questions and answer session is the only item on the National Assembly plenary sitting’s agenda.
15:08
Holding regular question and answer sessions is one way in which Parliament holds the President and the Executive to account.
15:08
The three hours allotted cover the main questions and associated supplementary questions.
15:08
Up to six questions about matters of national or international importance may be asked during the three-hour session.
15:08
Questions for oral reply to the President are scheduled for a question day at least once a quarter during session time within Parliament’s annual programme.
15:08
Flashback to #SONA2018

FULL TEXT: Now is the time to lend a hand, says President Cyril Ramaphosa in inaugural SONA 2018 speech

Read the State of the Nation Address delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa, in which he touched on a raft of measures to advance the socio-economic interests of all South Africans.
15:08

'What is government's plan for land?' - Ramaphosa to face questions in Parliament

President Cyril Ramaphosa is to face some testing questions in Parliament on Wednesday during his first quarterly question session since being sworn in a month ago.

Ramaphosa will tackle six questions from ruling and opposition party MPs in the National Assembly from 15:00 on Wednesday.

The question paper includes questions on land expropriation without compensation, the National Prosecuting Authority and the legal costs of former president Jacob Zuma's court engagements.
15:08
15:06

Watch Ramaphosa speak live here
Load Older Posts

Jump to
top

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Attackers use explosives on cash-in-transit vehicle, escape empty handed
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, March 13 2018-03-13 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 