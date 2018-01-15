AS IT HAPPENED: Calm restored after registration chaos at UNISA

The University of South Africa (Unisa) has cautioned students against forcing their way on to campus, saying that they are meeting with various stakeholders to address the chaos that erupted at the long-distance learning institution on Monday.
The Sunnyside campus in Pretoria was rocked by many prospective students attempting to make their way onto the campus by jumping over fences, and attempting to break locks to gain access to the campus.
Spokesperson for the university, Martin Ramotshela, told News24 that although they announced that late applications would be allowed, they did not anticipate having so many students responding to the call.
Ramotshela, however, said that he was not certain if those who were jumping the fence were prospective students who were there as late walk-in applicants or those who were there to register.
Second flare up
He strongly discouraged the actions of the students, calling for calm."There is a power struggle between two student formations. Management is trying to calm the situation down, they are also meeting with unions," Ramotshela said.
This is the second flare up of chaos on campus during registration with Capricorn's Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) college in Limpopo suffering a similar, more serious consequence.
Registration week was reopened on Monday, after the college had suspended it last week following the injury of six people during a stampede and two others who were hit by a car during the rush to go and register.
Back in Pretoria, Ramotshela said that no one was able to access campus. "Some people may have come from far, so we have to resolve this today. No one can access campus at this stage.
We discourage the forceful entry by prospective students, because even if they make it in to the buildings, there is no one there to service them," Ramotshela said.
Ramotshela said that police would be on the scene until the situation was pacified.
He added that registration ends on January 26.