 

LIVE: Cosatu supports drivers in national #BusStrike

2018-04-19 05:25

The national bus strike enters its second day with the parties still far apart in wage negotiations.

Commuters stand in long queues as bus drivers go
Last Updated at 06:16
06:13
WATCH: 'It's chaos' - Mitchells Plain commuters frustrated by bus strike
06:11
06:09
06:08
Yesterday the taxi I was in loaded 25 passengers. Please take them off the road and improve the bus services. Our transportation systems is in poor condition for such a proud city. – Facebook user comments to News24 on the bus strike
06:03
It's cost me too much money. I will have to borrow money if this strike goes on for a week, says a Limpopo commuter
06:02
Series of meetings scheduled today to resolve the bus strike
06:00
I got to the Town Centre at 04:15, says a regular Mitchells Plain bus commuter. Yesterday it was a mad house
05:59
05:41
05:41
Traffic building up early on the roads in Cape Town
05:33
05:33
05:32
Transport Minister Blade Nzimande has called for a speedy solution to the strike
05:27

|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

