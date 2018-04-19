LIVE: Cosatu supports drivers in national #BusStrike
2018-04-19 05:25
The national bus strike enters its second day with the parties still far apart in wage negotiations.
How has the bus strike affected you?
Let us know by sending your pictures to News24.
WATCH: 'It's chaos' - Mitchells Plain commuters frustrated by bus strike
Yesterday the taxi I was in loaded 25 passengers. Please
take them off the road and improve the bus services. Our transportation systems
is in poor condition for such a proud city. – Facebook user comments to News24
on the bus strike
It's cost me too much money. I will have to borrow money if
this strike goes on for a week, says a Limpopo commuter
Series of meetings scheduled today to resolve the bus strike
I got to the Town Centre at 04:15, says a regular Mitchells
Plain bus commuter. Yesterday it was a mad house
Traffic building up early on the roads in Cape Town
Transport Minister Blade Nzimande has called for a speedy
solution to the strike
2 days set aside for talks as CCMA intervenes in nationwide bus strike
Unions and employer associations are expected to meet at the bargaining
table at 10:00 on Thursday as the nationwide bus strike enters its
second day.
