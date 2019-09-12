 

LIVE | Crime stats are not very rosy, says Cele

2019-09-12 08:55

The South African Police Service is revealing the latest crime statistics.

SA Police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)
LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom

Last Updated at 09:26
09:26
All provinces have recorded increases in contact crimes, says Sekhukhune
09:23
Firearms, knives, sharp instruments used in murders, mostly between 21:00 and 03:00 on weekends
09:21
Weekends contributed 60% of all murders
09:21
Property-related crimes as a whole decreased by 2.5% as a whole. Stock theft saw the biggest increase in this category (up by 2.9%). @JennaEtheridge
09:20
Sekhukhune turns to crimes detected as a result of police action: We have retrieved fewer firearms in this financial year. There were over 20% less cases of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. Cases of drug-related crimes also decreased. Tweet from @JennaEtheridge
09:18
Sexual crimes detected by police action increased
09:17
Fewer firearms recovered
09:14
Motor vehicle thefts decreased
09:12
Sekhukhune: In the current financial year, we had recorded 21022 murders. That is an increase of 686 or 3.4% increase, tweets @JennaEtheridge
09:12
Crime stats are not very rosy, says Cele
09:10
Major General Norman Sekhukhune, head of police crime research and statistics, will lead the presentation, tweets @JennaEtheridge
09:09
Rape and sexual assault have increased
09:08
There has been an increase in murder
09:08
Minister Cele is ready to submit crime stats
09:04
08:55
08:55

'No parent should see what I witnessed' - mother of Dros rape victim

The Dros rape victim's mother was testifying through closed circuit television in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday. She told the court that she had seen Nicholas Ninow use her daughter's clothes to clean his penis.
08:55
08:55

JHB crime stats: Drunk driving continues to be highest offence in Joburg

Drunk driving remains the highest offence in Johannesburg, according to the latest statistics by the metro police.
08:55
08:55
08:55

How useful are police crime stats? Here's what we can expect from this year's figures

Crime will be a much-discussed topic on Thursday when the South African Police Service (SAPS) briefs the Portfolio Committee on Police (PCOP) on the 2018/2019 annual crime statistics.
Load Older Posts

Jump to
top

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Over R200k goes to two Daily Lotto players 2019-09-11 21:34 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 