LIVE | Crime stats are not very rosy, says Cele
2019-09-12 08:55
The South African Police Service is revealing the latest crime statistics.
All provinces have recorded increases in contact crimes,
says Sekhukhune
Firearms, knives, sharp instruments used in murders, mostly
between 21:00 and 03:00 on weekends
Weekends contributed 60% of all murders
Property-related crimes as a whole decreased by 2.5% as a whole. Stock theft saw the biggest increase in this category (up by 2.9%). @JennaEtheridge
Sekhukhune turns to crimes detected as a result of police action: We have retrieved fewer firearms in this financial year. There were over 20% less cases of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. Cases of drug-related crimes also decreased. Tweet from @JennaEtheridge
Sexual crimes detected by police action increased
Motor vehicle thefts decreased
Sekhukhune: In the current financial year, we had recorded 21022 murders. That is an increase of 686 or 3.4% increase, tweets @JennaEtheridge
Crime stats are not very rosy, says Cele
Major General Norman Sekhukhune, head of police crime research and statistics, will lead the presentation, tweets @JennaEtheridge
Rape and sexual assault have increased
There has been an increase in murder
Minister Cele is ready to submit crime stats
