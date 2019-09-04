 

LIVE | 'Stop killing us' - SA mourns, meets and marches over violence against women

Groups of marchers and mourners gather across the country over violence against women.

cticc, women march, protest
Over 600 000 sign petitions over violence against women as SA prepares to march

With news headlines saturated with endless violence against women and children, more than 600 000 South Africans have added their voice to various petitions and many are planning to attend marches to Parliament.
'Am I next?' MPs agree it's time for greater action to fight violence against women

On Tuesday, members of Parliament debated gender-based violence in the country to mark the end of Women's Month.

But this was a debate with a difference.

The emphasis here was not on contesting ideas but on affirming a loosely shared non-partisan call to greater action from lawmakers, government and stakeholders alike.
Daily Lotto: Three Tuesday winners 2019-09-03 21:28
