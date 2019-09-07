LIVE | Sad farewells: UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana and youth leader Jesse Hess to be laid to rest
2019-09-07 07:09
The funerals for murdered UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana and slain youth leader Jesse Hess take place on Saturday.
WATCH | Flowers, tributes left at post office where Uyinene was killed
Uyinene murder accused allegedly tried to rape woman in hospital
The man who confessed to the rape and murder of University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana once faced a case, that was later dropped, of chasing down a woman in hospital to rape her, Police Minister Bheki Cele said as he revealed gruesome details about the killing.
Cele delved into the criminal history of the accused 42-year-old post office employee when several Cabinet ministers met with representatives of civil society as well as community and students groups who had gathered at Parliament in protest against gender-based violence on Thursday.
The suspect allegedly confessed and faces charges of murder, rape and defeating the ends of justice. It also emerged he had a previous criminal conviction. He appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Monday.
MURDERS THAT SHOCKED THE NATION
South Africans have been horrified by the murder of University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana and 19-year-old youth leader Jesse Hess, whose funerals will be held on Saturday.
Mrwetyana was murdered on the same day she went missing - August 24. She was raped and bludgeoned to death in the Clareinch post office. Her body was dumped in Khayelitsha and found last Monday.
On Friday evening, police officers found her body and that of her 85-year-old grandfather, Chris, at their flat in Victoria Street, Parow.He was reportedly found tied up in the toilet, while Jesse was found on a bed, Netwerk24 reported.
Jesse won prize hours before her death
Jesse Hess, 19, and her grandfather were found murdered in their Parow home last week. Just hours before, the first-year theology student at the University of the Western Cape had won R5 000 on Aden Thomas' Heart 104.9FM breakfast show on Friday.
Later that evening, police officers found her body and that of her 85-year-old grandfather Chris at their flat in Victoria Street. He was reportedly found tied up in the toilet, and Jesse found on a bed.
Her father Lance Hess told Netwerk24 that, about 30 minutes after she had won the radio competition, he had tried to phone her to congratulate her, but her phone was off.