 

LIVE | Sad farewells: UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana and youth leader Jesse Hess to be laid to rest

2019-09-07 07:09

The funerals for murdered UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana and slain youth leader Jesse Hess take place on Saturday.

femicide
LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom

Last Updated at 07:24
07:23
WATCH | Flowers, tributes left at post office where Uyinene was killed
07:20
07:17
07:12

Uyinene murder accused allegedly tried to rape woman in hospital

The man who confessed to the rape and murder of University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana once faced a case, that was later dropped, of chasing down a woman in hospital to rape her, Police Minister Bheki Cele said as he revealed gruesome details about the killing. 

Cele delved into the criminal history of the accused 42-year-old post office employee when several Cabinet ministers met with representatives of civil society as well as community and students groups who had gathered at Parliament in protest against gender-based violence on Thursday.

The suspect allegedly confessed and faces charges of murder, rape and defeating the ends of justice. It also emerged he had a previous criminal conviction. He appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Monday.
07:09

MURDERS THAT SHOCKED THE NATION

South Africans have been horrified by the murder of University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana and 19-year-old youth leader Jesse Hess, whose funerals will be held on Saturday.

Mrwetyana was murdered on the same day she went missing - August 24. She was raped and bludgeoned to death in the Clareinch post office. Her body was dumped in Khayelitsha and found last Monday.

On Friday evening, police officers found her body and that of her 85-year-old grandfather, Chris, at their flat in Victoria Street, Parow.He was reportedly found tied up in the toilet, while Jesse was found on a bed, Netwerk24 reported.
07:04

Jesse won prize hours before her death

Jesse Hess, 19, and her grandfather were found murdered in their Parow home last week. Just hours before, the first-year theology student at the University of the Western Cape had won R5 000 on Aden Thomas' Heart 104.9FM breakfast show on Friday.

Later that evening, police officers found her body and that of her 85-year-old grandfather Chris at their flat in Victoria Street. He was reportedly found tied up in the toilet, and Jesse found on a bed.

Her father Lance Hess told Netwerk24 that, about 30 minutes after she had won the radio competition, he had tried to phone her to congratulate her, but her phone was off.
Load Older Posts

Jump to
top

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Two players win Daily Lotto jackpot prize 2019-09-06 21:56 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 