LIVE: Vavi condemns any calls for violence during Saftu SA shutdown strike
2018-04-25 07:29
The SA Federation of Trade Unions is to protest countrywide over the national minimum wage, while the bus strike continues.
N2 Grabouw closed in both direction due to unrest.
N2 closed to traffic between Eskom and orchard due to protest
Vavi condemns any calls for violence during the strike
A lot of times people who call their managers make such
claims when they do not exist are trying to find an excuse… and they want to be
seen as the good boy or girl when they come into work tomorrow – Saftu's Zwelinzima
Vavi says no one should be intimidated into striking
