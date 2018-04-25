 

LIVE: Vavi condemns any calls for violence during Saftu SA shutdown strike

2018-04-25 07:29

The SA Federation of Trade Unions is to protest countrywide over the national minimum wage, while the bus strike continues.

Zwelinzima Vavi
Last Updated at 08:02
08:02
08:01
08:01
N2 Grabouw closed in both direction due to unrest.
07:54
07:53
07:52
N2 closed to traffic between Eskom and orchard due to protest
07:49

The start of strike season: what to expect

President Cyril Ramaphosa might be trying to solicit R1.2trn in new investment, but back home, the country is boiling over with industrial action affecting key sectors such as manufacturing, transport, healthcare and possibly the entire civil service.
07:46
Saftu is closed out of Nedlac – Vavi on why the union chose to go on strike
07:43

Will Saftu 'bring SA to a standstill'? What you need to know about Wednesday's strike

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) plans to bring the country to a standstill on Wednesday, as it calls a national general strike to protest against the proposed national minimum wage of R20 per hour and changes to the labour law.
07:41
07:36
Reports from Vosloorus say that roads are being blocked with stones
07:35
Vavi condemns any calls for violence during the strike
07:30
A lot of times people who call their managers make such claims when they do not exist are trying to find an excuse… and they want to be seen as the good boy or girl when they come into work tomorrow – Saftu's Zwelinzima Vavi says no one should be intimidated into striking
07:30
07:30
07:30
07:30
07:30
07:30
07:30

Fedusa lashes out at Saftu, calls nationwide strike self-serving

The Federation of Unions of SA on Tuesday "totally rejected" calls by the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) to join it in a "self-serving nationwide strike" against the National Minimum Wage.
07:30

What you need to know about the planned national shutdown: Schools, trains not affected

Schools and trains will not be affected by countrywide SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) protests and marches over a proposed national minimum wage on Wednesday.
07:30

Saftu 'national shutdown' to get under way

The SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) will protest countrywide on Wednesday over the national minimum wage, parallel to an as-yet unresolved bus strike.
Traffic Alerts
