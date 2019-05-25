LIVE: #SAInauguration19 - All eyes on Cyril Ramaphosa ahead of presidential inauguration
2019-05-25 09:30
The entire nation's focus has shifted to the presidential inauguration taking place at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria, as events build up to Cyril Ramaphosa's big moment.
COMMENT: Driving into Pretoria to cover the inauguration of a democratically-elected president, you still drive past John Vorster and Hendrik Verwoerd Avenues, before entering the city, past Solomon Mahlangu Drive. Verwoerd, who constructed the system of apartheid laws, Vorster, the hardline prime minister and Mahlangu, executed by the apartheid government. This country remains a place of extreme contrasts.
- News24 reporter Pieter du Toit
Festive spirit at Loftus as citizens gather for presidential inauguration
Vuvuzelas, creative outfits, good music and SA flags - this was the order of the day as people filed into the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane on Saturday morning to witness Cyril Ramaphosa being sworn in as president.
Those spotted at the momentous occasion included singer PJ Powers, former finance minister Trevor Manuel and his wife Maria Ramos, ANC Women's League President Bathabile Dlamini, former public protector Thuli Madonsela and EFF leader Julius Malema.
Health Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, was seen walking around the stadium and telling paramedics that he was on duty as a doctor.
COMMENT: Loftus Versfeld Stadium is the home of the Blue Bulls Rugby Union, and also the occasional home ground of Mamelodi Sundowns. It is a citadel of rugby, but today it is the cathedral of South African democracy.
The official programme has now started. Baleka Mbete - introduced as a "former deputy president" even though she was in that position for about eight months - will be the mistress of ceremonies, along with the ANC's Jessie Duarte.
- News24 reporter Pieter du Toit
Today's inauguration coincides with the celebration of Africa Day 2019. (Twitter/@GovernmentZA)
COMMENT: I'm sitting on the main stand at Loftus, with the pavilion now filling up very quickly with VIPs and MPs. The eastern stand, however, is sparsely occupied, with the lower levels largely filled by ANC supporters in yellow party T-shirts and other regalia.
- News24 reporter Pieter du Toit
Some more familiar faces in the stands... (PHOTO: Twitter/@GovernmentZA)
COMMENT: Pretoria is almost ready for the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa. In years past, the ceremony was held at the Union Buildings and represented the triumph of democracy over apartheid. This year, it is being held at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, and it almost feels like it represents the triumph of reform over capture.
- News24 reporter Pieter du Toit
Former president Nelson Mandela's grandson Mandla Mandela spotted with his wife. (Twitter/@GovernmentZA)
Foreign dignitaries seem to be having a good time so far at the inauguration venue, with the choirs in full song.
ICYMI:
10 things to remember if you are attending the presidential Inauguration
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa will be sworn in as the leader of the country at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane on Saturday, following the national and provincial elections on May 8.
Here are 10 things to keep in mind if you plan to attend Ramaphosa's inauguration:
1. 32 000 members of the public will be allowed into the stadium to witness the inauguration. 22 000 members of the public will be bused in from Gauteng and neighbouring provinces, while 10 000 walk-ins will be allowed on the day.
2. In addition to the members of public, 4 500 guests from various sectors of society - including parliamentarians, members of the judiciary, ministers and deputy ministers, premiers, MECs and executive mayors - are expected to attend.
ICYMI - OPINION:
ANC stalwarts welcome the return to the values of Luthuli, Tambo and Mandela By taking up the challenge to lead South Africa and its people out of the Egypt of corruption and malfeasance, Ramaphosa has entered into a social contract with the people of South Africa to lead them to the promised land, writes Thami Ntenteni.
Since Cyril Ramaphosa emerged victorious in the highly contested elections for the position of president of the ANC in Nasrec in 2017, a new phrase has entered the South African political lexicon: "Ramaphoria".President Ramaphosa has also reinforced the atmosphere of optimism by talking of a "New Dawn".This suggests a recognition that the previous administration presided over the long and dark night and the nightmare of the ANC as a corrupt and arrogant organisation which has lost its moral compass.
There is much in the public domain to reinforce this view including and not limited to the testimony of former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi before the Zondo commission, the report of the Nugent commission on the orchestrated attempts to collapse SARS and the report of the High-Level Review Panel on the State Security Agency led by Dr Sydney Mufamadi.
ICYMI:
Ramaphosa's inauguration to have 2 500 cops stationed at Loftus Versfeld
It's all systems go for the presidential inauguration at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane on Saturday, Police Minister Bheki Cele has announced.
Speaking to the media at the stadium on Thursday, Cele gave the green light for the ceremony, saying that all law enforcement agencies are ready and that the event will run smoothly.
He added that risks have been identified and that they have prepared and worked accordingly.
Cele said that work to prepare for the inauguration started on May 8.
ICYMI:
Dlamini-Zuma, Pandor tipped to become deputy president
President Cyril Ramaphosa may elevate his former foe, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, to the position of deputy president of the country after David Mabuza's withdrawal from the swearing-in of members of Parliament.
Mabuza, the deputy president and former Mpumalanga premier, threw his weight behind Ramaphosa at the ANC's Nasrec conference in 2017 and was appointed deputy president in February 2018.
But he was implicated by the ANC's integrity commission alongside other ministers, such as Nomvula Mokonyane, as being unfit to hold public office earlier this year. Mabuza shocked the ANC on Wednesday morning when he announced he would not be sworn in as an MP before clearing his name before the commission.
ICYMI - OPINION:
Why Ramaphosa shouldn't (and won't) get rid of Zuma's ministers The best way to neutralise the Zuma factor in the ANC is to find space for some people so that they do not feel left out of the 'New Dawn'. It's strategic deployment: keep them there, yet far from critical levers of power, writes Ralph Mathekga.
Political developments in South Africa since the May 8 election show that our politics is not about to turn dull. There have been interesting shifts, showing that the next term of Parliament will be even more sizzling than the previous one.
The nation is currently preoccupied with the gripping question of who will make it into Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet. This is important in light of the public outcry about some of the individuals who will be headed to Parliament on the ANC list. The topic will continue to concern many throughout this term. Ramaphosa's inauguration as the president of South Africa is also a topic that has preoccupied the minds of many people.
ICYMI:
White House to attend Ramaphosa's inauguration, but no Trump
The White House announced that it would send a delegation to the inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa next Saturday. However, US President Donald Trump will not bless the occasion with his presence.
"Today, President Donald J. Trump announced the designation of a presidential delegation to attend the inauguration of His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa, president of the Republic of South Africa, on May 25, 2019, in Pretoria, South Africa," the White House said in a press statement released on Thursday.
"The Honourable Kimberly A. Reed, president and chairman of the board of directors of the export-import Bank of the United States, will lead the delegation."
ICYMI:
Ramaphosa's inauguration to cost R100m less than Zuma's in 2014
President Cyril Ramaphosa's inauguration is expected cost around R100m less than when his predecessor Jacob Zuma was sworn in for his second term in 2014.
During a media briefing on the readiness for the presidential inauguration in Tshwane on Thursday, Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said the budget cut had to do with the current economic climate in South Africa.
"We all know that there is an economic difficulty in this country, and our budget we going to spend in this inauguration is more than a R100m less," Dlamini-Zuma told reporters in the Union Buildings' media room.
ICYMI:
Ramaphosa quotes Mandela after winning SA vote: 'Freedom does indeed reign in SA'
President Cyril Ramaphosa commended South Africans and the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) as the country closes a chapter on the 6th national elections.
Ramaphosa, delivered the keynote address at the IEC’s results announcement ceremony at the Tshwane showgrounds on Saturday evening.
Just moments before he took to the podium, IEC chairperson Glen Mashinini announced the provincial and national election results, in which Ramaphosa’s party, the ANC, scored 57.51% of the national votes and retained control of 8 provinces, while the DA held on to the Western Cape.
"It gives us the assurance that our people are the true custodians of our freedom and democracy," said Ramaphosa recalling the first democratic elections in 1994.
ICYMI:
All you need to know about the presidential inauguration logistics
Cyril Ramaphosa's presidential inauguration at Loftus Versfeld in Tshwane will be witnessed by at least 32 000 members of the public who are expected to attend the ceremony at the home of Blue Bulls rugby on May 25.
At a media briefing on the readiness of the inauguration, Minister in the Presidency Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma provided a break-down of those expected to attend. She also gave a rundown of the day's other logistics.