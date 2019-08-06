 

LIVE: Sanef vs EFF Equality Court battle continues

2019-08-06 11:00

The matter over the intimidation of journalists brought by the South African National Editors' Forum against the EFF continues in the Equality Court, sitting in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

EFF leader Julius Malema addressing supporters
Last Updated at 11:29
11:16

Proceedings adjourn for the morning tea break.
11:15

Ngcukaitobi, still on the issue of Malema's tweets, says any tweets liked by Malema or even retweeted by him, does not necessarily mean that Malema endorses it. Ngcukaitobi argues that Malema retweets tweets that he both agrees and disagrees with. Particular mention is made of a tweet by Black First Land First (BLF) leader, Andile Mngxitama, who was the person who originally tweeted something that was brought into question, and not Malema. 
10:58
10:57

Ngcukaitobi argues that some of the statements and tweets by Malema, which were read out in court yesterday and labelled as "hate speech", are in fact not hate speech, but rather "insults". There is a difference, Ngcukaitobi argues. 

Ngcukaitobi says journalists often engage in conversations on Twitter, which is not strictly associated with the media as such, and Malema merely has joined this discourse, with his tweets. 

Ngcukaitobi mentions one of the tweets on which emphasis was placed (a reply to Pauli van Wyk), which reads "You are sick. Go to hell Satan."

Ngcukaitobi: "Of course, that could be construed crude, that could be construed insulting, and of course it could be construed as even offensive. But it's not hate speech under Section 10 of the Equality Act. It's certainly not the hate speech that the applicants are contending for, which is discrimination on the grounds of profession."

Ngcukaitobi: "It's not hate speech; it's an insult. And it is absolutely essential to draw these distinctions, and they have been drawn for us, luckily, by the Supreme Court of Appeal."
10:33

Ngcukaitobi argues that Malema is opposed to violence, and therefore would not incite violence among his followers.

Ngcukaitobi says Malema "expressly explains what the position of the EFF is on violence". 

Ngcukaitobi, quoting Malema: "Violence is for those who are empty in the head. The EFF thrives on superior logic..."

Ngcukaitobi says from Malema's tweets, it is evident that Malema is "expressly opposed to violence".
10:27
10:25

Advocate Ngcukaitobi, for the EFF, is quoting case history and legal precedent to support the arguments of the EFF that they have done nothing wrong, as far as the content of their statements are concerned.
10:11

Proceedings are now under way. 

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi is addressing the court.
09:57

ICYMI: 

Malema is just asking for the media 'to be honest', court hears

All Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema asked for during his November 2018 speech outside the state capture commission of inquiry was that journalists should be honest, the Equality Court sitting in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria heard on Monday. 

The SA National Editors' Forum (Sanef) and five journalists have taken on the EFF in court over the intimidation of journalists. 

The five journalists are News24 editor Adriaan Basson, Daily Maverick journalist Pauli van Wyk, Tiso Blackstar's associate editor Ranjeni Munusamy, Eyewitness News senior journalist Barry Bateman and co-editor of Vrye Weekblad Max du Preez. 

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC, for Malema and the EFF, had argued on Monday that what the applicant argues was that they are involved in politics, but Malema does not intend to engage them in politics. 
09:57

ICYMI: 

ANALYSIS: Malema, the EFF and a history of violence

The EFF and its leadership, including and particularly Julius Malema, are difficult to deal and engage with.

They're violent, anarchic and populist.

They more often than not resort to insults and invective when challenged, use racist language when attacking those who criticise them and use inflammatory language in their rhetoric. Their vocabulary is peppered with quasi-military language and faux revolutionary terms, words and phrases.

The party's structure is modelled on an autocratic and despotic system of command and control. Malema is styled as a "commander-in-chief" (a position reserved for the head of state as commander of all armed forces), the party's top structure meeting as a "war council" (which evokes memories of Asian resistance and revolution) and supporters are referred to as "ground forces" (an obvious military term).
09:56

ICYMI: 

EFF supporters are contemplating acts of violence against the media, court hears 

The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has told the Equality Court, sitting in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, EFF supporters were contemplating acts of violence against the media. 

Sanef and five journalists have taken on the EFF in court with regards to the intimidation of journalists. 

The five journalists are News24 editor Adriaan Basson, Pauli van Wyk, Ranjeni Munusamy, Barry Bateman and Max du Preez. 

Arguing for Sanef and the journalists, advocate Daniel Berger told the court: "There is no doubt that EFF supporters are contemplating acts of violence against the media." 
09:56

ICYMI: 

EFF has created a toxic and hostile environment for journalists, court hears 

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and his followers have sent tweets which have targeted journalists in a way that constitute hate speech, the Equality Court sitting in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria heard on Monday.

The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) and five journalists have taken the EFF to the Equality Court over the "intimidation" of journalists.

Sanef has argued that the court has jurisdiction to entertain the matter. The journalists are News24 editor Adriaan Basson, Pauli van Wyk, Barry Bateman, Ranjeni Munusamy and Max du Preez.
09:56

ICYMI: 

Sanef takes on EFF in court for 'intimidation' of journalists 

The South African National Editors' Forum's (Sanef) Equality Court case against the EFF starts in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday.

"Sanef and a number of individual journalists have taken the EFF to the Equality Court to argue that the latter has enabled an environment in which intimidation, harassment, threats and/or assaults on journalists, including the individual complainants in this case, have been tolerated and, in fact, encouraged, creating a chilling effect on freedom of expression, access to information and freedom of the media in the country," the body said in a statement.

In response, the EFF has argued that it did not know – and has no control over - the people responsible for the barrage of online harassment journalists are subjected to daily.
