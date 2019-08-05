LIVE | Sanef vs EFF over 'intimidation' of journalists
2019-08-05 10:36
The South African National Editors' Forum's (Sanef) Equality Court case against the EFF starts in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday.
Berger: Malema and the EFF says Sanef's management committee doesn't have the power to institute the court action. Mahlatse Mahlase, in her founding affidavit, states that Sanef mancom decided to launch this action after an AGM in 2018.
Berger: This environment created by the respondents are meant to intimidate the complainants and other journalists from reporting negatively on Mr Malema.
Berger: Instead of calling their supporters to order for how they've behaved on Twitter, they (the EFF) have done nothing. In fact, sometimes they have actually endorsed this behaviour.
Advocate Berger is explaining how the complainants (six in total) are linked to the same case.
"Sanef and a number of individual journalists have taken the EFF to the Equality Court to argue that the latter has enabled an environment in which intimidation, harassment, threats and/or assaults on journalists, including the individual complainants in this case, have been tolerated and, in fact, encouraged, creating a chilling effect on freedom of expression, access to information and freedom of the media in the country," the body said in a statement.
In response, the EFF has argued that it did not know – and has no control over - the people responsible for the barrage of online harassment journalists are subjected to daily.
The case is underway in the Equality Court, sitting in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.
Daniel Berger, S.C., is arguing for Sanef.