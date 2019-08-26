LIVE | CONFIRMED: Mortuary confirms Bosasa boss Gavin Watson killed in car crash at OR Tambo

 

CONFIRMED: Mortuary confirms Bosasa boss Gavin Watson killed in car crash at OR Tambo

2019-08-26 11:43

Bosasa executive Gavin Watson has been killed in a 'horrific' car accident in the early hours of Monday morning close to OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

Scene of accident outside OR Tambo Airport
CONFIRMED: News24 has seen a copy of the Germiston mortuary's registry that lists Gavin Joseph Watson, aged 71-years old, as the deceased of Monday morning's horrific car accident at OR Tambo International Airport. The body of the Bosasa CEO was admitted to the mortuary just after 08:00. The registry contains the first six digits of Watson's identity number. 
(Image via Twitter)
Bosasa executive dies in 'horrific' car crash at OR Tambo

A 71-year old man, believed to be a Bosasa executive, was killed in a "horrific" car accident in the early hours of Monday morning close to OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

Bosasa executives have rushed to the scene of the accident on the R21 near the airport, where a Bosasa company-registered Toyota Corolla was destroyed after colliding with a concrete pillar. 

News24 has confirmed it is a Bosasa vehicle involved, but the identity of the occupant is not yet clear. 

According to a law enforcement officer, who did not wish to be named, the accident occurred at 05:05, on the road leading up to the drop-off point at the airport.

It is understood that the vehicle collided with the pillar of a bridge after the driver allegedly lost control. The officer described the scene as "horrific".
