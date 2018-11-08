LIVE: I believe our family died with her - Hannah Cornelius' father testifies
2018-11-08 10:18
Sentencing proceedings of three men found guilty for the murder of Hannah Cornelius and the attempted murder of her friend, Cheslin Marsh, are expected to kick off in the Western Cape High Court.
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
11:45
Vernon Witbooi. (Gallo Images)
News24 previously reported that Witbooi, in a confession to police, painted Geraldo Parsons as the mastermind.
Parsons, the only accused who elected to testify, claimed Witbooi had been the one calling the shots.
Money Vernon Witbooi could've obtained through theft or scrounging is what he used to pay for his children's maintenance, Advocate Vismer says.
Vernon Witbooi's personal circumstances being presented through his advocate, Tim Vismer. He completed matric while in Brandvlei prison. He has 2 children.
"Drugs and the use of drugs played a role in the commission of these offences."
Mr Cornelius, a former magistrate, says he was medically boarded. He says he didn't believe he had the impartiality to continue being a magistrate after what had happend to Hannah.
Mr Cornelius says he doesn't believe his wife committed suicide, but she didn't have the physical or mental strength to deal with what happened. His son doesn't understand the concept of death, and asks when Hannah Cornelius is coming home because "her holiday is over".
"All parents believe their children are exceptional. We were no different," Mr Cornelius says.
He speaks about her childhood; Hannah made friends easily and excelled at school.
Hannah Cornelius was like no one you have ever met. What she touched turned to gold, Prof Cornelius says.
The death sentence is not an option in SA. They will probably get parole in 25 years time, she points out.
Prof Eleanor Cornelius, Hannah Cornelius' aunt, is called to the witness box.
"How does one explain… how a child who did nothing wrong walks into a perfect storm?"
Mrs Marsh says they couldn't afford a hearing aid for Cheslin, but would have bought it at a later stage because he had wanted to continue with his studies. Stellenbosch University wrote off his student debt of R22 000.
Geraldo Parsons, accused 2, is crying while he listens to Mrs Marsh.
Mrs Marsh says Cheslin was worried about Hannah Cornelius, saying the men were going to hurt her.
She starts to cry. "I asked myself, 'what kind of people would do something like this?' He didn't do anything to them."
Marilyn Marsh, Cheslin Marsh's mother, is called to the witness stand. Her son sits close by. She has been a single mother for the past seven years after the death of her husband.
Advocate Lenro Badenhorst refers to Geraldo Parsons' criminal record. Between 2009 and 2014, he was convicted of two charges of house break-in, theft, and possession of stolen goods. He was released on parole in 2015.
The State intends to call Cornelius' father, retired Simon's Town magistrate Willem Cornelius, an aunt, and Marsh's mother to testify in aggravation of sentence.
Hannah Cornelius accused found guilty on all charges
Three men accused of the rape and murder of Hannah Cornelius and the attempted murder of her friend Cheslin Marsh were found guilty in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.
Eben Van Niekerk, Geraldo Parsons and Vernon Witbooi appeared expressionless as Judge Rosheni Allie delivered her judgement. Fourth accused Nashville Julius, who was charged with robbery and kidnapping, was also found guilty.
Hannah Cornelius murder trial: Sentencing proceedings to get under way
Eben Van Niekerk, Geraldo Parsons and Vernon Witbooi were found guilty of the rape and murder of Cornelius and the attempted murder of Marsh.
A fourth accused, Nashville Julius, who was only charged with robbery and kidnapping, was also found guilty.