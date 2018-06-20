LIVE: I'm going to re-educate myself, says Shashi Naidoo
2018-06-20 11:02
Model Shashi Naidoo and BDS are holding a press conference to discuss the fallout from Naidoo's comments on Gaza.
BDS Esack says they would not be "policing" Naidoo's trip to Palestine.
"Shashi came from a position of not knowing and now she wants to know."
I've been disappointed in myself for not knowing what's
happening in Gaza, says Naidoo
One lesson to learn: Don't copy and paste guys, says Desai
"We must never give up on each other. This is one of the lessons of being human," Desai concludes.
Desai says BDS view today's press conference and engagements as a turning point. "We fully accept the apology by Shashi Naidoo."
We accept Shashi's apology on this issue, says BDS SA
BDS SA calls for cultural boycott of Israel
#ShashiNaidoo: Desai says they view the acceptance of the trip as very concrete. He says they will also be holding Naidoo accountable
Shashi's trip to Israel will be one of educating herself,
says BDS SA
Shashi will go on a fact-finding tour of Palestine, guided
by the SA Council of Churches
We were humbled by Shashi's sincerity and honesty, says BDS
SA
Director of BDS Muhammed Desai will now read the media statement. He
says everyone on social media should be held accountable. "This is a
reflection of our democracy. BDS SA condemns all forms of racism and
violence as well bullying."
BDS condemns all forms of racism and violence
BDS SA co-ordinator Mohammad Desai commends the
"positive outcry" on social media.
Says influencers should be held accountable
BDS chair says there have been "a lot of threats"
following Shashi Naidoo's post
BDS chairperson starts by saying there has been an "unkind" post on #ShashiNaidoo account and then she approached the solidarity organisation. He says there have been a lot of response to her posts.
Reports indicate Naidoo's friends and family are at her
press conference to support her
#ShashiNaidoo:
This after she called Gaza a "sh**hole" and was seemingly pro-Israeli.
The model has since released several apologies following the incident.
