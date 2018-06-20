 

LIVE: I'm going to re-educate myself, says Shashi Naidoo

2018-06-20 11:02

Model Shashi Naidoo and BDS are holding a press conference to discuss the fallout from Naidoo's comments on Gaza.

Last Updated at 11:36
11:36
11:35
BDS Esack says they would not be "policing" Naidoo's trip to Palestine. "Shashi came from a position of not knowing and now she wants to know."
11:35
I've been disappointed in myself for not knowing what's happening in Gaza, says Naidoo
11:32
One lesson to learn: Don't copy and paste guys, says Desai
11:31
"We must never give up on each other. This is one of the lessons of being human," Desai concludes.
11:30
Desai says BDS view today's press conference and engagements as a turning point. "We fully accept the apology by Shashi Naidoo."
11:30
We accept Shashi's apology on this issue, says BDS SA
11:29
11:27
BDS SA calls for cultural boycott of Israel
11:26
#ShashiNaidoo: Desai says they view the acceptance of the trip as very concrete. He says they will also be holding Naidoo accountable
11:26
Shashi's trip to Israel will be one of educating herself, says BDS SA
11:25
11:25
11:24
Shashi will go on a fact-finding tour of Palestine, guided by the SA Council of Churches
11:23
11:23
We were humbled by Shashi's sincerity and honesty, says BDS SA
11:20
Director of BDS Muhammed Desai will now read the media statement. He says everyone on social media should be held accountable. "This is a reflection of our democracy. BDS SA condemns all forms of racism and violence as well bullying."
11:20
BDS condemns all forms of racism and violence
11:19

BDS SA co-ordinator Mohammad Desai commends the "positive outcry" on social media.  

Says influencers should be held accountable

11:18
11:17
BDS chair says there have been "a lot of threats" following Shashi Naidoo's post
11:14
BDS chairperson starts by saying there has been an "unkind" post on #ShashiNaidoo account and then she approached the solidarity organisation. He says there have been a lot of response to her posts.
11:13
Reports indicate Naidoo's friends and family are at her press conference to support her
11:12
11:08
#ShashiNaidoo: This after she called Gaza a "sh**hole" and was seemingly pro-Israeli. The model has since released several apologies following the incident.
11:06
11:03
11:02

