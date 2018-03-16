BREAKING: NPA reinstates charges against former president Jacob Zuma
2018-03-16 14:45
National Prosecuting Authority head Shaun Abrahams has announced that former president Jacob Zuma is facing criminal charges.
News24 Editor Adriaan Basson and Opinions Editor Alet Janse van Rensburg discuss the announcement that criminal charges against former president Jacob Zuma will be reinstated. Watch live.
VIDEO
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
16:33
FW de Klerk Foundation welcomes NPA announcement
The FW de Klerk Foundation welcomed the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s announcement to charge former president Jacob Zuma.
"This brings to an end a decade of litigation over the initial NPA decision in 2009 to withdraw the charges levelled against former President Zuma," it said.
"Given the uninspiring record of the NPA in the prosecution of politically-connected individuals, there is perhaps need for cautious optimism. Nevertheless, with the overwhelming public interest and the presence of a vociferous and robust civil society and the possibility of private prosecution, it is hoped that the NPA will be true to its constitutional mandate of prosecuting without fear, favour or prejudice."
The foundation said while the successful prosecution of connected political figures will go some way towards assuaging the angst-ridden South African public, it is still not enough to fully restore confidence in the NPA.
"More than that, the NPA needs to make good on its word concerning the investigations into State Capture. Perhaps that will be the catalyst for the NPA towards reclaiming their constitutionally-appointed role as an institution that upholds justice and the Rule of Law."
ICYMI: ANC on charges against Zuma
The ANC reaffirms its confidence in our country’s criminal justice system and our respect for the independence of the judiciary. We equally affirm our commitment to the constitutionally enshrined principle of equality of all before the law.
Accordingly we call on South Africans at large to afford the NPA space to conduct its work unhindered, we continue to assert the inalienable right of all in our country, including Comrade Jacob Zuma, to be presumed innocent until and if proven guilty.
Rand steady on Zuma prosecution announcement
The rand was steady on Friday afternoon after National
Prosecuting Authority boss Shaun Abrahams announced that the prosecution of
President Jacob Zuma would go ahead.
The rand was trading at R11.95 to the dollar at 15:25, after
opening at R11.89 to the greenback.
At 15:45, after Abrahams read a short statement, the
currency was trading at R11.94/$.
Zuma faces 16 charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering
National Prosecuting Authority head Shaun Abrahams has made his much-anticipated announcement on prosecuting former president Jacob Zuma. He faces charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering.
The charges relate to 783 questionable payments Zuma allegedly received in connection with the controversial multi-billion rand arms deal.
"I am of the view that there are reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution of Mr Zuma," embattled NPA boss Shaun Abrahams said on Friday.
He said he notified Zuma on his decision earlier in the day.
The announcement has now been concluded.
Abrahams says decision was communicated to Zuma through his lawyers
Abrahams says that Zuma has been informed earlier today about the decision
Abrahams says he has always wanted to make the announcement on the decision as soon as possible
Abrahams thanks the team who assisted in helping making the decision on the matter
Abrahams says Zuma charges are: 1 count of racketeering, 2 counts of money laundering and 12 counts of fraud
Abrahams is ready to address the media now.
The NPA has already informed former president Jacob Zuma on the decision that is about to be made public within minutes.
Abrahams to announce decision on Zuma prosecution on Friday afternoon
National Prosecuting Authority boss Shaun Abrahams is expected to make his much-anticipated announcement on Friday afternoon on whether or not former president Jacob Zuma will be facing criminal charges.
The announcement will be made at 15:30 at the NPA offices in Silverton, Pretoria, spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku told News24.
The Constitutional Court on Wednesday dismissed an application by the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac), which sought to interdict Abrahams from making his announcement, pending a case on his own position in the NPA.
OPINION:
Abrahams has no other choice but to charge Zuma (By Adriaan Basson)
April 6, 2009. I remember the day very well.
We drove to the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) modern head office in the leafy Pretoria suburb of Silverton to be addressed by the flamboyant Advocate Mokotedi "Cocky" Mpshe, the then acting national director of public prosecutions (NDPP), over his decision over the Jacob Zuma prosecution.
By then, it was seven years since the South African public first heard of the shocking allegations that Zuma had been on the payroll of French arms company Thales and was bankrolled by shady Durban businessman, Schabir Shaik.
The first decision not to prosecute Zuma was taken in 2003 by the then NDPP, former ANC MP-turned-millionaire Bulelani Ngcuka. Ngcuka, flanked by then justice minister Penuell Maduna, bizarrely announced there was a prima facie case of corruption against Zuma, but that it was "unwinnable".
We would later learn this was part of a big "political settlement": that Zuma would leave the political stage in exchange for not facing criminal charges. Zuma's lawyer, Michael Hulley, even claimed his client was offered R20 million by former president Thabo Mbeki and Maduna if he "walked away".
ICYMI:
Zuma prosecution: Abrahams' conduct 'deeply regrettable', says Casac
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss Shaun Abrahams' refusal to await the outcome of a Constitutional Court case - that could impact his job - before announcing a decision on the prosecution of former president Jacob Zuma has been described as "deeply regrettable".
This was the view of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) in its heads of arguments before the Constitutional Court.
"Despite Casac's repeated requests for Mr Abrahams to await the completion of this court's processes, he has refused. It is thus critical that an urgent ruling of this court is obtained," the council said.
ICYMI:
Shaun Abrahams says he is ready to announce his decision on Zuma charges
NPA boss Shaun Abrahams says he is ready to announce his decision on whether President Jacob Zuma will be prosecuted.
"At the outset, I must emphasise that I stand ready and willing to announce my decision," Abrahams said in his answering affidavit filed in the Constitutional Court on Friday.
Casac filed an urgent application to interdict Abrahams from announcing whether Zuma will be prosecuted, pending a Constitutional Court ruling on an appeal in the case.
The possible charges against Zuma include fraud, corruption and racketeering.
"I take strong exception to any suggestion that I lack the requisite independence," he argued.
ICYMI:
Casac files urgent ConCourt application to interdict Abrahams' Zuma announcement
Casac has filed an application to interdict NPA boss Shaun Abrahams from announcing whether former president Jacob Zuma will be prosecuted, pending a Constitutional Court ruling on an appeal in the case.
The possible charges against Zuma include fraud, corruption and racketeering.
In its papers filed with the ConCourt, the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution's executive secretary, Lawson Naidoo, argues that, if Abrahams takes a decision on the prosecution of Zuma, "there will be reasonable perception that his decision was biased".
He adds that Casac had repeatedly asked Abrahams to postpone the announcement, and he had refused.
"He has only given an undertaking that he will afford Casac two weeks notice before he announces a decision."