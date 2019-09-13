 

LIVE | Shutdown protests rock Sandton

2019-09-13 08:10

Groups are marching in Sandton to protest gender-based violence.

People protest gender violence.
Last Updated at 09:43
09:38
People have been taking action against gender based violence, an amandla.mobi representative tells SAfm
09:36
Amandla.mobi representative tells SAfm that everywhere we are, we should be mobilising
09:33
09:22
Listener tells SAfm that even if the marches and social media posts don't achieve much, it's better than doing nothing at all
09:19
JMPD officers are managing the protesters
09:17
There have been no major traffic jams as a result of the protest, reports SABC News
09:15
Activist tells SABC News that the mock crime scene represents what women have to go through because of gender based violence
09:14
Government should implement policies to protect women, activist tells SABC News
09:12
Activist tells SABC News businesses should help women survive gender violence
09:10
SABC News reports that there was no business as usual at the JSE
09:08
Women should feel safe, protesters tell ENCA
09:06
Protesters tell ENCA that they are at the protest to show solidarity
09:05
08:46
Protesters have descended on Sandton to protest gender based violence
08:43
Protesters tell ENCA that men who attack women should be held accountable
08:37
We want change, ActionAid activist tells ENCA
08:34
Huge traffic disruptions on Sandton as a result of protests, reports Power98.7
08:33
Power98.7 reports that women comprise only 3% of JSE company CEOs
08:26
Some men have supported the fight against gender based violence
08:25
Organisers want a 2% levy on all JSE listed companies to fight gender based violence
08:24
ENCA reports that hundreds are protesting outside the JSE in Sandton
08:19
A rape survivor tells ENCA that she will walk 27km to raise funds for women who have been attacked
08:12
08:12
08:11
08:11

