LIVE | Shutdown protests rock Sandton
2019-09-13 08:10
Groups are marching in Sandton to protest gender-based violence.
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
09:43
People have been taking action against gender based
violence, an amandla.mobi representative tells SAfm
Amandla.mobi representative tells SAfm that everywhere we
are, we should be mobilising
Listener tells SAfm that even if the marches and social
media posts don't achieve much, it's better than doing nothing at all
JMPD officers are managing the protesters
There have been no major traffic jams as a result of the
protest, reports SABC News
Activist tells SABC News that the mock crime scene
represents what women have to go through because of gender based violence
Government should implement policies to protect women,
activist tells SABC News
Activist tells SABC News businesses should help women
survive gender violence
SABC News reports that there was no business as usual at the
JSE
Women should feel safe, protesters tell ENCA
Protesters tell ENCA that they are at the protest to show
solidarity
Protesters have descended on Sandton to protest gender based
violence
Protesters tell ENCA that men who attack women should be
held accountable
We want change, ActionAid activist tells ENCA
Huge traffic disruptions on Sandton as a result of protests,
reports Power98.7
Power98.7 reports that women comprise only 3% of JSE company
CEOs
Some men have supported the fight against gender based violence
Organisers want a 2% levy on all JSE listed companies to
fight gender based violence
ENCA reports that hundreds are protesting outside the JSE in
Sandton
A rape survivor tells ENCA that she will walk 27km to raise funds for women who have
been attacked
PICS | #ShutDownSandton: Thousands gathering at JSE in protest against gender-based violence
Crowds have been gathering since 03:00 on Friday at the JSE in Sandton, Johannesburg, to protest against gender-based violence.
'It cannot be business as usual' - civil society groups to shutdown Sandton
Civil society groups are expected to assemble in the early hours of Friday morning to peacefully march against sexual, gender-based violence and femicide.
University of Pretoria suspends classes following protest against GBV
Classes at the University of Pretoria have been suspended since Monday after students protested against gender-based violence.