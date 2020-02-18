 

LIVE | #SONADebate: MPs get their chance to tackle President Cyril Ramaphosa's #SONA2020 speech

2020-02-18 13:54

Members of Parliament from all parties are expected to debate a number of issues in the wake of President Cyril Ramaphosa's latest State of the Nation Address in National Assembly.

WATCH LIVE: 

(via Parliament TV)

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his State of th
LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom

Last Updated at 14:13
14:08
14:05

The chairperson of the NCOP launches proceedings, and introduces the deputy chief whip of the ANC to deliver the address on behalf of the majority party. 
14:02
14:01
13:56

Rematch: Malema, Steenhuisen to tackle Ramaphosa in SONA debate

The events of last Thursday evening might well cast a pall over MPs' work in fleshing out the State of the Nation Address (SONA).

The speech President Cyril Ramaphosa eventually got to deliver in his SONA will now be the subject of debate for at least 10 hours - over Tuesday and Wednesday.

Ramaphosa will respond to the debate on Thursday.

Tuesday's sitting is scheduled from 14:00 until approximately 20:00, but it is likely to finish much later if there are any disruptions.
13:56

OPINION: 

Mandy Wiener: A country waiting for Ramaphosa - SONA was a reflection of real state of the nation 

They're so busy trying to keep the unions on-side, keep business confident and not tip the other half of the ANC off the edge, that leading the country is a precarious balancing act, writes Mandy Wiener.

Thursday night's fiasco in Parliament was, in actual fact, a true reflection of the state of the nation that is South Africa.

As we all watched the theatrics of the Economic Freedom Fighters, waiting for the president to talk, it became apparent that the moment was an analogy for the real state of the country.
13:55

ICYMI: 

SONA: Parliament apologises to South Africans for the conduct of 'certain members' 

Parliament's presiding officers have apologised to South Africans for the conduct of "a few of its members" on a night when the EFF again disrupted the State of the Nation Address (SONA).

Before President Cyril Ramaphosa could get a word in, several EFF MPs, including leader Julius Malema, raised points of order – first insisting that former deputy president and the last apartheid-era president FW de Klerk leave the public gallery, and then insisting that Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan be fired.

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise asked them on several occasions to stop raising the same points of order and not to stand up and speak without being recognised. She also asked EFF MP Primrose Sonti to leave the chamber, but Sonti did not do so.
13:55

ICYMI: 

Government cannot fix SA's economy on its own, Ramaphosa admits in SONA speech 

President Cyril Ramaphosa has admitted that government will not be able to fix South Africa's economic woes on its own. 

This comes as the country faces possible downgrades due to low economic growth, a growing debt burden and upward revision of the fiscal deficit. 

In November last year, ratings agency Moody's maintained its investment-grade rating on South Africa, but changed the country's sovereign credit rating outlook from stable to negative. 
13:55

ICYMI: 

SONA 2020 | Groans, delays, an EFF walkout and a surprise vacant seat 

The EFF came into the National Assembly chamber singing, all wearing more or less the same outfits, led by their "commander-in-chief" Julius Malema. By that time most of the other MPs had already trickled in and taken selfies with their colleagues. 

Also already seated were Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi and Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, who was seated next to Sinoyolo Qumba, a Grade 11 pupil from Lenasia South, who helped President Cyril Ramaphosa write his speech. They were in the presidential box in the public gallery, which also included former finance minister Trevor Manuel.

Tunzi was on her phone, waving at somebody on the floor of the chamber. Also on her phone, and waving in Tunzi's direction, was Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.
13:55

ICYMI: 

#SONA2020 | From 'our perfect wedding' to 'sit down president' - All the lines tweeps were not ready to hear 

While South Africans knew the EFF would disrupt President Cyril Ramaphosa's much-anticipated State of the Nation Address on Thursday, they were not ready for the "this is not our perfect wedding" line.

Tweeps were left amazed when EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi called out MP Jacob Mamabolo who had stood up on a point of order.

"Honourable member this is not our perfect wedding, on what rule are you rising?" Ndlozi told Mamabolo who was dressed in a white and black suit.
13:55

ICYMI: 

SONA | The pomp, the savings, the imbongi and the threats 

If Tuesday evening's preparations for the State of the Nation Address (SONA) is anything to go by, the reduced costs of this year's event will not lead to a reduction in military pomp.

Bagpipes blared and soldiers marched to the beat of a drum line on Plein Street. Military personnel also marched inside the parliamentary precinct, while a variety of technicians were busy with preparations for Thursday evening.

The branding recently placed at Parliament also makes it clear what it is celebrating this year: Former president Nelson Mandela's release from prison 30 years ago.
Load Older Posts

Jump to
top

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Malema, Steenhuisen debate Ramaphosa's SONA in Parliament
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Camps Bay 13:56 PM
Road name: Victoria Road

Cape Town 13:28 PM
Road name: M5 Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
No blue Monday for four Daily Lotto players 2020-02-17 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 