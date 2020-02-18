LIVE | #SONADebate: MPs get their chance to tackle President Cyril Ramaphosa's #SONA2020 speech
2020-02-18 13:54
Members of Parliament from all parties are expected to debate a number of issues in the wake of President Cyril Ramaphosa's latest State of the Nation Address in National Assembly.
WATCH LIVE:
(via Parliament TV)
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
14:13
The chairperson of the NCOP launches proceedings, and introduces the deputy chief whip of the ANC to deliver the address on behalf of the majority party.
Rematch: Malema, Steenhuisen to tackle Ramaphosa in SONA debate
The events of last Thursday evening might well cast a pall over MPs' work in fleshing out the State of the Nation Address (SONA).
The speech President Cyril Ramaphosa eventually got to deliver in his SONA will now be the subject of debate for at least 10 hours - over Tuesday and Wednesday.
Ramaphosa will respond to the debate on Thursday.
Tuesday's sitting is scheduled from 14:00 until approximately 20:00, but it is likely to finish much later if there are any disruptions.
OPINION:
Mandy Wiener: A country waiting for Ramaphosa - SONA was a reflection of real state of the nation
They're so busy trying to keep the unions on-side, keep business confident and not tip the other half of the ANC off the edge, that leading the country is a precarious balancing act, writes Mandy Wiener.
Thursday night's fiasco in Parliament was, in actual fact, a true reflection of the state of the nation that is South Africa.
As we all watched the theatrics of the Economic Freedom Fighters, waiting for the president to talk, it became apparent that the moment was an analogy for the real state of the country.
ICYMI:
SONA: Parliament apologises to South Africans for the conduct of 'certain members'
Parliament's presiding officers have apologised to South Africans for the conduct of "a few of its members" on a night when the EFF again disrupted the State of the Nation Address (SONA).
Before President Cyril Ramaphosa could get a word in, several EFF MPs, including leader Julius Malema, raised points of order – first insisting that former deputy president and the last apartheid-era president FW de Klerk leave the public gallery, and then insisting that Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan be fired.
National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise asked them on several occasions to stop raising the same points of order and not to stand up and speak without being recognised. She also asked EFF MP Primrose Sonti to leave the chamber, but Sonti did not do so.
ICYMI:
Government cannot fix SA's economy on its own, Ramaphosa admits in SONA speech
President Cyril Ramaphosa has admitted that government will not be able to fix South Africa's economic woes on its own.
This comes as the country faces possible downgrades due to low economic growth, a growing debt burden and upward revision of the fiscal deficit.
In November last year, ratings agency Moody's maintained its investment-grade rating on South Africa, but changed the country's sovereign credit rating outlook from stable to negative.
ICYMI:
SONA 2020 | Groans, delays, an EFF walkout and a surprise vacant seat
The EFF came into the National Assembly chamber singing, all wearing more or less the same outfits, led by their "commander-in-chief" Julius Malema. By that time most of the other MPs had already trickled in and taken selfies with their colleagues.
Also already seated were Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi and Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, who was seated next to Sinoyolo Qumba, a Grade 11 pupil from Lenasia South, who helped President Cyril Ramaphosa write his speech. They were in the presidential box in the public gallery, which also included former finance minister Trevor Manuel.
Tunzi was on her phone, waving at somebody on the floor of the chamber. Also on her phone, and waving in Tunzi's direction, was Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.
ICYMI:
#SONA2020 | From 'our perfect wedding' to 'sit down president' - All the lines tweeps were not ready to hear
While South Africans knew the EFF would disrupt President Cyril Ramaphosa's much-anticipated State of the Nation Address on Thursday, they were not ready for the "this is not our perfect wedding" line.
Tweeps were left amazed when EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi called out MP Jacob Mamabolo who had stood up on a point of order.
"Honourable member this is not our perfect wedding, on what rule are you rising?" Ndlozi told Mamabolo who was dressed in a white and black suit.
ICYMI:
SONA | The pomp, the savings, the imbongi and the threats
If Tuesday evening's preparations for the State of the Nation Address (SONA) is anything to go by, the reduced costs of this year's event will not lead to a reduction in military pomp.
Bagpipes blared and soldiers marched to the beat of a drum line on Plein Street. Military personnel also marched inside the parliamentary precinct, while a variety of technicians were busy with preparations for Thursday evening.
The branding recently placed at Parliament also makes it clear what it is celebrating this year: Former president Nelson Mandela's release from prison 30 years ago.