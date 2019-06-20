LIVE: SONA as it happens - all the news, analysis and red carpet action
2019-06-20 14:23
It is the first State of the Nation Address of the 6th Parliament and the expectations are high for President Cyril Ramaphosa to deliver a speech that inspires the nation and the business community.
Unemployment, corruption, poor service delivery, poverty and many other national crises must be confronted by a prestigious Parliament, writes Mpumelelo Mkhabela. The selection of controversial former ministers to head parliamentary committees once again raises questions about the constitutional requirements for being a member of Parliament.
WATCH: Ramaphosa on his SONA: 'It will inspire SA to reach for the stars'
President Cyril Ramaphosa said he was feeling relaxed ahead of SONA.
On Wednesday, Ramaphosa told journalists outside the National Assembly in Cape Town that his speech would address issues that affect all South Africans.
"This is the moment when we have to move forward with greater determination, to that South Africa that all of us deserve after the years of apartheid and colonialism," he said.
The imbongi is back! Praise singer to welcome Ramaphosa at SONA
After an outcry from the South African public, Parliament has reconsidered its decision to not have an imbongi welcome President Cyril Ramaphosa into the National Assembly for the State of the Nation Address.
Speaker of the National Assembly, Thandi Modise confirmed the return of the imbongi saying: "I can confirm that tonight we will have an imbongi."
She added: "that pressure that the South African public put on us has really been heard".
SONA #2: 5 things to look out for in Ramaphosa's address
This is what we will be looking out for when Ramaphosa delivers his speech:
1. Clear leadership on the economy 2. Becoming a statesman 3. Building an effective public service 4. The scourge of crime
5. The lasting effect of state capture and grand corruption
Faced with a sputtering economy, Ramaphosa is likely to focus on youth unemployment, economic growth, corruption and state-owned enterprises.
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2019 State of the Nation address is set to be the cheapest in five years, R500 000 cheaper than his address in February.
National assembly speaker Thandi Modise said the legislature has taken appropriate cost-cutting measures to reduce the financial burden of the event.
“We are mindful of this ceremony taking place against the backdrop of a recent slump in our economy in the first three months of 2019, which Stats SA observed is the biggest quarterly fall in economic activity since the first quarter of 2009,” Modise said.
She said R2.5 million was budget for February’s SONA - a 47% decrease from 2018 - but only R1.6 million was spent.
Mr President, we need a clear and determined statement of intent
South Africans are weary of speeches and platitudes and having to read between the lines. President Ramaphosa must deliver determined a statement of intent tonight. And then he must make it happen, writes
Pieter du Toit.
Ramaphosa will have to decide what he wants his presidency to achieve. If it is ANC unity, then the national interest will continue to suffer. If it is the national interest than he must be prepared to make difficult decisions and he must be willing to stare down his enemies. That includes decisions about the SA Reserve Bank, land expropriation, the economy, race relations, crime and state capture.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his speech at 19:00 on Thursday evening.