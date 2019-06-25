LIVE: 'We don't need dreams, but a clear action plan' - Maimane at #SONADebate
2019-06-25 10:30
Members of Parliament are debating President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address in a joint sitting of National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces.
Mthembu says the National Development Plan (NDP) as outlined by Ramaphosa, will be implemented in its entirety to address issues in the country's economy.
Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, is up next for the ANC.
Maimane uses provinces where the DA governs as examples of good governance, with low unemployment levels, and says this could be applied on a national level. He mentions Stellenbosch in the Western Cape specifically, as a successful tech hub.
Maimane touches on the issue of state capture, and says it is worrying that there are people who should be in prison, who will instead be chairing committees.
Maimane uses an old adage: "The best time to plant a tree is 20 years ago... the next best time is now."
We don't need dreams, says Maimane, but a clear action plan.
Maimane: Energy sources need to be diversified to include clean energy and nuclear, with other roleplayers to compete with Eskom.
Maimane says our country is rich in solar power and we need to make use of IPPs.
Maimane says things that were around when he was growing up, are no longer around. The world is changing fast and we need to change with it.
Maimane uses Multichoice as an example of a company that did not move with the times, and now faces large-scale retrenchments.
Maimane draws an analogy between Ramaphosa's idealistic SONA, and the transition from horse-drawn carts to automobiles.
Maimane: "We need a plan, and we need one now urgently..."
Maimane starts off by painting a picture of a South African citizen, from birth, growing up to potentially be one of the many unemployed people in the country.
Maimane: "If you read that picture, you can see our country is in crisis..."
DA leader Mmusi Maimane now takes to the podium.
Majodina: As the ANC we fully endorse the manifesto that was presented here by the president...
Majodina: We must work in a social contract with the people of South Africa to ensure we receive what our people have sent us to do here... but our public servants must also be a public servant that is ready to work as per the mandate of the budget speeches and the policy speeches that will be tabled in this Parliament.
Majodina once again repeats that they support the manifesto presented by Ramaphosa.
Majodina wraps up.
Majodina: Any revolution without a dream is a dead revolution.
The SONA debate is now under way, with the chief whip of the ANC, Pemmy Majodina, getting proceedings started.

'Someone must wake the man up' - opposition parties unimpressed by Ramaphosa's SONA
President Cyril Ramaphosa has been labelled a dreamer who must be woken up by opposition leaders – many of whom were less than impressed with his State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday night.
Ramaphosa delivered a less emotive address, filled with ambitions for a better and competitive South Africa. The president outlined seven priority areas for this administration, including employment, social welfare, housing, health and education.
Aligned to these priorities, he also listed his government's five goals over the next 10 years. In terms of one of these goals, the state will aim to grow the economy at a rate faster than the growth rate of the population.

SONA: Dream, dream, filling up an idle hour and 20 minutes
"Dream, dream, even for a little while. Dream, dream, filling up an idle hour. Fade away, radiate," Blondie's punk princess Debbie Harry sang in 1979.
Well, President Cyril Ramaphosa's dreaming filled roughly an idle hour and 20 minutes on Thursday evening and it certainly didn't resemble anything remotely punk rock.
With all the talk about dreams, it was no wonder 2019's second State of the Nation Address (SONA) was a rather slumberous affair. Perhaps, familiarity breeds indifference.