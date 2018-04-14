LIVE: #WinnieMandelaFuneral proceedings underway at Orlando Stadium
2018-04-14 08:14
The nation has gathered in their numbers to pay their final respects and bid farewell to the Mother of the Nation, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
WATCH LIVE: VIDEO
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
09:46
Gauteng Premier David Makhura now at the podium welcoming mourners and paying his respects to Mama Winnie.
NCOP chair Thandi Modise is the MC overseeing funeral proceedings at the stadium.
Mama Winnie didn’t die... she multiplied in us - supporters
Supporters of the late struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela came in their masses to bid farewell to the "mother of the nation" on Saturday morning.
A heavy police presence stood guard at the gates of the Orlando Stadium in Soweto, where the funeral service was going to take place.
Supporters from all over, many clad in the ANC colours, flocked to attend the service.
Some held aloft placards bearing the face of Madikizela-Mandela. One of the placards had a series of pictures of Madikizela-Mandela and former president Nelson Mandela.
The name Winnie Madikizela-Mandela echoed through the stadium as struggle songs were being sung.
Former president Jacob Zuma spotted in the crowd. British actor Idris Elba, who portrayed Nelson Mandela in "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom", is also in attendance.
The #WinnieMandelaFuneral programme
null
The crowd at Orlando Stadium sang a rousing rendition of South Africa's national anthem in honour of Mama Winnie.
The casket of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela leaving her Soweto home for Orlando Stadium. (Amanda Khoza/News24)
EFF leader Julius Malema arrives at the stadium.
Family members enter the stadium in a solemn procession.
The funeral procession has arrived at the stadium.
There is a sense of anticipation at Orlando Stadium as the funeral procession makes its way through the streets of Soweto from Mama Winnie's Orlando West home.
Mama Winnie leaves her Soweto home for the last time...
Nearly 2 000 police officers have been deployed to Orlando Stadium.
US civil rights activist Jessie Jackson will be in attendance.
Family members dressed in black arrive at the Madikizela-Mandela home.