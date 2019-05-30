LIVE: Swearing in of South Africa's new Cabinet
2019-05-30 15:04
Deputy President David Mabuza, ministers and deputy ministers are to be sworn in after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the Cabinet on Wednesday night.
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
15:25
The third minister to be sworn in is Thoko Didiza for Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development.
Tito Mboweni takes his oath and has been sworn in as Minister of Finance.
Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has been sworn in as Minister of Corporate Governance and Traditional Affairs and Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng congratulates her.
"In full realisation of the high calling I assume as Deputy President of South Africa, I David Mabuza, swear that I will be faithful to the Republic of South Africa..." Mabuza takes his oath to always promote all that advance the Republic.
He is now sworn in as South Africa's deputy president.
President Cyril Ramaphosa unveiled his team comprising for the first
time in the history of South Africa 50% women and a significant number
of young people.
The big shocker was his appointment of the Good Party's Patricia de Dille to his executive. Have a look at the full list of women and men in the new streamlined Cabinet.
President Cyril Ramaphosa's "reconfigured" and reduced Cabinet had
the Twitterati upping their meme game as a few surprises were dropped
after a wait of almost an hour.
Tito Mboweni's cooking fans will
miss him and the EFF is yet to pick an animal to describe the new
Cabinet that it says it rejects.In a bittersweet moment, ANC
veteran Jackson Mthembu, who is still mourning the loss of his daughter,
is the dad who mastered Twitter with a heartfelt thanks for his
appointment to the presidency.
Thank you Mr President , thank you @MYANC , thank you #SouthAfrica . Iam truly honoured to be appointed #Minister . I promise to serve our people with diligence and integrity .
Mpho Franklyn Parks Tau, born in 1970 and raised in Orlando West, is
the former Johannesburg mayor and probably the most famous casualty of
the ANC's poor 2016 local government elections results.
In
an unexpected late move, Tau was announced as one of two deputy
ministers of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs by President
Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday.
The second deputy is Obed Bapela, while Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma heads up the portfolio as minister.
Many
had expected Tau, who is the ANC in Gauteng's provincial treasurer, to
be announced as an MEC in the Gauteng provincial legislature this week.
He
was the mayor of South Africa's biggest metro from 2011 until 2016,
when the ANC lost the city of gold to a DA-led coalition government.He had garnered a reputation in the party as a local government guru.
The City Press newspaper calls him a "thought leader" within the
ANC's political circles.
And he'll need all his wits to help Finance
Minister Tito Mboweni lead the country through an uncertain and sluggish
economic slump.
David Masondo will leave Luthuli House and take
up office at the National Treasury building in Pretoria next week when
he begins work as South Africa's deputy finance minister.
His name may sound familiar to many, but who is Masondo?Masondo
became a member of the ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC) after
he was elected to the body during the party's national conference at
Nasrec in 2017.
The
soft-spoken intellectual was part of the Limpopo cabinet during the
Jacob Zuma years - a period which proved to be a tough time in the
province.
He is a man who has served presidents - first Fikile Mbalula, then
Jacob Zuma and now Cyril Ramaphosa - gaining each of their confidence
while under their leadership.
Zizi Kodwa is currently one of
President Ramaphosa's most trusted lieutenants, but before that he and
Khusela Diko, the president's government spokesperson, were instrumental
in the day-to-day running of communications at Luthuli House during the
toughest days of Zuma's time in office.
Kodwa has held many
positions in the party, including national spokesperson, working closely
with former secretary general Gwede Mantashe, after rising from its
youth wing.
And now he'll be assisting Minister Ayanda Dlodlo as they lead the State Security Department.Kodwa has never been far from the public ever since the mid-2000s but where did his political career start?