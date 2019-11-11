 

LIVE | Springboks join choir in Anthem at Parliament #ChampionsTogether

2019-11-11 09:02

Thousands of fans are expected when the Springbok victory tour passes through Cape Town on Monday.

Jubilant fans are seen during the Rugby World Cup
Last Updated at 10:15
10:08
Cape Town MMC JP Smith takes a picture of the crowds awaiting the Springboks
10:06
10:06
The Springboks are in Cape Town after being in Port Elizabeth on Sunday
10:02
Massive reception for the Springboks
09:55
Order, says Thandi Modise to @Springboks fans! Continue to unite this country. We are proud of you she tells the #Bokke! Tweet from @itchybyte
09:54
Anticipation building for the crowd on the parade waiting for the Springboks to arrive
09:40
The Rugby World Cup winning Springboks arrive
09:38
Crowds at Parliament welcome the Springboks
09:36
09:26

The rainbow nation reloaded - let's not mess it up again

Kolisi and Erasmus' rainbow nation has no room for holy cows. With the greatest of respect, this is not a time for only singing "Shosholoza" and holding hands and thinking things will change, writes Adriaan Basson.
09:13
A springbok fan in Cape Town expresses admiration for Makazole Mapimpi
09:10
09:09
09:04
09:04
09:04
09:03
Cape Town is ready to welcome the Springboks
09:03

Some angry Eastern Cape Springbok fans burn tyres after not getting to see their heroes

Some disgruntled Eastern Cape Springbok fans, angered at not getting an opportunity to see their heroes up close, protested by burning tyres and old furniture.

09:02
Crowds gathering on the Parade outside Cape Town City Hall to welcome the Boks at 10:30
09:02

From a gravel pitch to glory: World champion Kolisi comes home

Rugby World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi returned to his South African roots Sunday, holding the trophy as an open-top bus crawled through the streets of a Port Elizabeth township.
09:02
09:02

Fanfare, live music, road closures as Springboks set to wrap up trophy tour in Cape Town

The Rugby World Cup winning Springboks will wrap up their victory parade in Cape Town on Monday.

WATCH | Springboks Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mapimipi cheered on as kings in East London
