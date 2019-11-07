LIVE | 'This is a great moment,' says Ramaphosa of Rugby World Cup victory #championstogether
2019-11-07 08:28
The Union Buildings is the first stop on the tour as the Springboks show off the Rugby World Cup trophy.
Crowds swarm around Loftus Versfeld
The tour is nearing Loftus Versfeld
Five other provinces have been added to the trophy tour
People line the streets to witness the trophy tour
The Boks depart the Union Buildings under police escort
Fans gather near the bus as the Springboks prepare to go on the
victory tour
Here's the bus to look out for as the Boks begin their
victory tour
Ramaphosa poses with the Boks
Boks now preparing to ride the bus through Pretoria
There were 2.5 billion people watching the match for 80
minutes, says Ramaphosa.
They put us on the world map.
During the match I did have feelings of nervousness, says Ramaphosa
"I saw victory written all over their eyes," says
Ramaphosa of the Boks.
Crowd cheers
"These are our warriors.
"They went out to war and they won and brought the
trophy back to South Africa where it belongs," says Ramaphosa
Kolisi hands trophy to Ramaphosa
Kolisi takes the stand, crowd chants "Siya"
The spirit of Mandela's dream has never been more true, says
Alexander
Mark Alexander, president of South African Rugby, delivers
his presentation.
Crowd erupts when he mentions Siya Kolisi
Anthem plays the second time accidently
Crowd joins in singing the National Anthem
All smiles from Bok Captain Siya Kolisi as he shakes hands
with Ramaphosa
Crowd excited to see the Boks, President Cyril Ramaphosa joins
the Springboks
Event at the Union Buildings to get under way
The Boks have arrived at the Union Buildings
Crowds are gathering for the Springbok trophy tour
