 

LIVE | 'This is a great moment,' says Ramaphosa of Rugby World Cup victory #championstogether

2019-11-07 08:28

The Union Buildings is the first stop on the tour as the Springboks show off the Rugby World Cup trophy.

South Africa players lift the Webb Ellis Cup.
Last Updated at 09:55
09:54
Crowds swarm around Loftus Versfeld
09:54
The tour is nearing Loftus Versfeld
09:48
Five other provinces have been added to the trophy tour
09:47
People line the streets to witness the trophy tour
09:36
09:35
09:31
09:22
The Boks depart the Union Buildings under police escort
09:19
Fans gather near the bus as the Springboks prepare to go on the victory tour
09:16
09:11
09:10
Here's the bus to look out for as the Boks begin their victory tour
09:07
Ramaphosa poses with the Boks
09:05
Boks now preparing to ride the bus through Pretoria
09:03
09:00
Boks wave to the crowd
08:59
08:55

There were 2.5 billion people watching the match for 80 minutes, says Ramaphosa.  

They put us on the world map.

08:54
08:54
During the match I did have feelings of nervousness, says Ramaphosa
08:52

"I saw victory written all over their eyes," says Ramaphosa of the Boks.  

Crowd cheers  

08:51

"These are our warriors.  

"They went out to war and they won and brought the trophy back to South Africa where it belongs," says Ramaphosa

08:47
Kolisi hands trophy to Ramaphosa
08:45
Kolisi takes the stand, crowd chants "Siya"
08:43
08:43
The spirit of Mandela's dream has never been more true, says Alexander
08:41

Mark Alexander, president of South African Rugby, delivers his presentation.  

Crowd erupts when he mentions Siya Kolisi

08:39
Dignitaries on stage
08:38
Anthem plays the second time accidently
08:37
Crowd is enthusiastic
08:36
Crowd joins in singing the National Anthem
08:35
All smiles from Bok Captain Siya Kolisi as he shakes hands with Ramaphosa
08:34
Crowd excited to see the Boks, President Cyril Ramaphosa joins the Springboks
08:33
Event at the Union Buildings to get under way
08:31
The Boks have arrived at the Union Buildings
08:29
Crowds are gathering for the Springbok trophy tour
08:29

Springboks bus parade: Here's where to catch a glimpse of the world champions

Rugby World Cup winners the Springboks will begin their five-day trophy parade on Thursday, starting in the capital city, Pretoria, on Thursday and ending off in the Mother City, Cape Town, on Monday.
08:28

WATCH | Captain, coach and cup back on home soil as Kolisi, Erasmus answer questions at OR Tambo

SA's World Cup winning Springbok captain Siya Kolisi received a rapturous reception at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.
08:28

'I was proud to have my dad there' - Springbok captain Siya Kolisi

"I'm sure that was my dad's dream – to take me to all these places (across the world), but he never had the means. That's why I'm so grateful to rugby because it allows me to do such things."
