LIVE: Mumbai route was an important route for SAA, Carolus testifies at #StateCaptureInquiry
2018-11-29 10:09
Former SAA chairperson Cheryl Carolus has taken the stand at the commission of inquiry into state capture chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
12:05
Someone asked to if I was I aware that the matter would be escalated to the minister by the president. I called up Hogan about the ongoing discussion, asking if she is aware of it. She confirmed her awareness. She asked if there's any truth in it.
Jet Airways proposing dropping the route: We said we were happy to discuss 'collaborating, not colluding, but not willing to give up the route.
Establishing demand will allow them to compete. Airline margins are very tight. Between 1 and 3%. I woud never go into a sector where that's your profitability. Can't afford to have silly competition.
Shortly after the tenure, head of operations suggested ddropping Mumbai route. Board thought this was inappropriate. Having four flights a week on Mumbai route was not optimal.
Carolus now deals with Mumbai route under Hogan's tenure - she now talks about how Mumbai route first came to SAA's attention.
Mahlangu started to assuming a role beyond the scope of advisors, seeking interest with the board. He would "just pop up", behaviour was inappropriate.
We got particularly concerned about the prominent role being taken on by Mr Mahlangu.
Carolus on Gigaba: "We felt quite aggrieved and he was starting to question the integrity of the group (SAA board).
Carolus tells commission that Gigaba would in various public forums make utterances which were quite "lethal and unfair" and he would also question the board's competence.
Carolus now speaks about the deteriorating relationship between Gigaba and SAA board members. Gigaba woud often criticise the board, descriptive terms such as "unfair", and "annoying" surface.
Patricia de Lille and Premier Helen Zille were "absolutely apoplectic" when the CPT/London route was shut down.
Carolus now talks about when former Minister Malusi Gigaba replaced Hogan in 2010. She says it was business as usually as far as shareholder expectations at high level and no concerns were raised by Gigaba about the board's strategy for SAA.
Gigaba's takeover: Did a handover to brief him on work done under Hogan.
Carolus says they were surprised by the calibre of people who applied for the role of CEO. Sizakele Mzimela was chosen following a vigouous selection process.
Came to agree that the person to be appointment did not have to be South African.
"We were looking for a world class person, someone who understood the market"
Mumbai route was an important route for SAA.
Carlous shares a joke she used to make at SAA: I used to say it feels like we were at a drama school because so many people were in acting positions. These people were not qualified, but it wasn't for the board's duty to appoint a qualified team.
SAA wanted to take over flights to Africa including making Johannesburg a hub.
SAA suspended previous CEO because of corruption. There as an acting CEO put in that role.
Carolus says upon arrival at SAA, there was a failure in governance as well as violations of the PFMA.
"Very poor staff moral, bad tone set by management, no team spirit."
Says she had worked previously with Cyril Ramaphosa.
She was appointed by Barbara Hogan.
Confirms she was secretary general of ANC, a role she occupied until 1998.
She was the first female to be appointed to top five position within the ANC.
Carolus takes the commission through the names of board members who served alongside her during her time on SAA board.
Served as South African High Commissioner in the United States
CEO of South African tourism.
Carolus says she is "deeply disturbed by events over the past 10 years in our country."
I want an ANC that serves our country and doesn't serve itself.
I was the only NEC member to not stand for any Parliamentary positions.
"I believe I am part of a very lucky generation in South Africa. I am old enough to have lived through all the horrors," Carolus says as she gives a history of her background leading up to her role as SAA chair in 2009.
Carolus' evidence will be led by advocate Kate Hofmeyr.
During her testimony Carolus will most likely touch on the South Africa to Mumbai route matter mentioned during former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan's submission.
Cheryl Carolus to testify at Zondo commission
Former SAA chairperson Cheryl Carolus is expected to testify at the commission of inquiry into state capture chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Thursday.
Advocate Paul Pretorius, who confirmed the former ANC deputy secretary general as the next witness, estimated that her testimony would only take "one day".
