LIVE: State capture inquiry continues, former mineral resources minister takes the stand
2018-11-28 10:03
The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture continues as new witnesses, including former department of mineral resources minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi, take the stand.
10:28
Ramatlhodi provied background relevant to ANC and position in government.
1977 - joined ANC in Botswana
Member of the National Executive from 1991 to date.
Ramatlhodi confirms contents of statement are true and correct.
Evidence of Ramatlhodi being led by Advocate Buthelezi.
Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe and former Eskom board chairperson Ben Ngubane also present.
Zondo asks legal team why he hasn't received a statement for the second witness for the day.
Advocate Pretorius sayd the legal team takes full responsibility for not having full set of papers before him.
Apologises on behalf of legal time.Zondo says it's unacceptable to not have the statement of a witness on the day of testimony.
Former department of mineral resources minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi has arrived at the commission and has taken the stand.
#StateCaptureInquiry: Gupta-linked Oakbay wanted ANC to put pressure on banks - Mantashe
Gupta-linked Oakbay Investments wanted the ANC to put pressure on South Africa's banks to reopen the company's accounts.
This was the testimony of ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe before the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture on Tuesday afternoon.
#StateCaptureInquiry: 'Harassment, intimidation' of witnesses unacceptable - Zond o
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has put his foot down as the chairperson of the state capture commission of inquiry, strongly condemning attacks on the commission's work and on witnesses who appear before it.
"Any harassment and intimidation of any witness appearing before the commission will not be acceptable," Zondo said on Tuesday.
Former mineral resources minister to testify at Zondo commission
Former department of mineral resources minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi will be the fourth minister who served under former president Jacob Zuma to appear before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on Wednesday.
News24 understands Ramatlhodi and his former adviser and spokesperson advocate Mahlodi Muofhe have been asked to take the stand this week.
OVERVIEW: Oakbay wanted ANC to put pressure on banks to open their accounts - Mantashe tells #StateCaptureInquiry
ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe has concluded his testimony at the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture.