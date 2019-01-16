LIVE: Former Bosasa employee to take the stand in #Statecaptureinquiry
2019-01-16 10:11
Angelo Agrizzi, former Bosasa chief operations officer, will be giving evidence before the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture.
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
10:31
Agrizzi has arrived with at least three close protection officers.
Evidence for the next two weeks will deal with the undue benefit by families other than the Guptas as well as evidence regarding law enforement agencies.
Evidence to be led in the first category of 2019: Evidence led last year will be completed.
State capture commission of inquiry resumes for the first session of the year.
Advocate Paul Pretorius now dealing with evidence leaders. It is still unclear who today's witness will be.
The state capture inquiry: what you need to know
The much anticipated judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, the Guptas, former president Jacob Zuma and his son, Duduzane, commences on Monday.
News24's cheat sheet puts you squarely in the picture.
State capture inquiry: how we got here
In March 2016, then deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas released a statement to "clarify certain questions", following reports that he had met with the Gupta family just weeks before Nhlanhla Nene was fired as finance minister by former president Jacob Zuma.
COLUMN: 3 hard lessons South Africans should learn from the state capture inquiry
Political developments in South Africa continue to dish out lessons about the acquisition, use, abuse and limits of political power.
The state capture commission of inquiry is proving to be a fountain of such lessons. Those interested in how crucial aspects our political system work, how it can be compromised and how it can respond should watch closely the proceedings of the inquiry. So, what are the lessons thus far?