DEVELOPING: Former #Bosasa heavies and govt officials granted R20 000 bail
2019-02-06 12:15
The Hawks have arrested a number of suspects related to state capture.
The Hawks on Wednesday arrested six suspects on allegations of corruption, money laundering and fraud relating to Bosasa. A warrant of arrest has been issued for a seventh suspect. Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi and former correctional services commissioner Linda Mti are among those arrested.
Agrizzi: Does the truth lurk behind the bombshells and racism?
What hides
behind the bravado of self-confessed racist and corruptor turned whistleblower,
Angelo Agrizzi?
(Image credit: Gallo Images)
Bosasa scored more than R12bn in state contracts - report
For more than 15 years, facilities management company Bosasa reportedly
scored more than R12bn in questionable state contracts – and many were
secured through the bribery of well-placed politicians and government
officials.
Former Bosasa Chief Financial Officer Andries van Tonder testified
at the commission of inquiry into state capture that Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson
used to pay him an extra R20 000 in cash to keep quiet about the bribery that
took place. (Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)
Bosasa scandal: ANC knew of 'havoc' and they did nothing, Dennis Bloem tells Zondo commission
Cope spokesperson and former ANC Member of Parliament Dennis Bloem on
Friday laid bare Parliament's inability to provide proper oversight of
the corruption-plagued Department of Correctional Services.
Agrizzi tells @ermbates "No Problem" when asked if he is happy to have gotten bail.
@CowansView
Case postponed to 27 March 2019. R20k bail each, passports must be handed over. State did not oppose bail.
@CowansView
Gavin Watson and other Bosasa officials have only been implicated in recent testimony before the #StateCaptureInquiry. The Hawks need time to conclude those investigations.
@CowansView
Former Bosasa Chief Operations Officer (COO) Angelo Agrizzi admitted on his last day of testimony that he is a racist, but denied that his evidence is motivated by racism. (Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images, Netwerk24)
The reason why Gavin Watson has not been arrested is because these arrests stem from the SIU investigation.
He was not implicated.
@CowansView
Important context: Agrizzi, Van Tonder, Gillingham and Mti were supposed
to have been prosecuted years ago. This is a very old case - 2010 to be
exact. Charges based on 2009 SIU report and further forensic probe.
@CowansView
Looks like they are done.
@CowansView
Mantashe, Mokonyane scored big in Bosasa bonanza
Facility management company Bosasa treated a long list of high-profile
ministers and government functionaries to high-tech security systems for
their homes.
EXCLUSIVE: Pictures show how Bosasa installed security systems at Gwede Mantashe's Eastern Cape home
New evidence has emerged of Bosasa staff installing security upgrades at
the Cala, Eastern Cape, home of ANC national chairperson and Mineral
Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe.
'I will kill you' - Bosasa operative to journalist
News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson told the judicial commission of
inquiry into allegations of state capture on Tuesday that a public
relations executive paid by Bosasa said she would "kill" him if he told
anyone about a threatening phone call she had made to him.
ANC calls on law enforcement agencies to 'act' over Bosasa revelations
The ANC has welcomed a decision by the Department of Correctional
Services to review its contract with Bosasa, while calling on law
enforcement agencies to take immediate action over revelations of
wrongdoing stemming from numerous commissions of inquiry currently
underway.
UPDATE: Agrizzi, Mti, Gillingham among Hawks' Bosasa arrests
Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi and former correctional services
commissioner Linda Mti are among those arrested by the Hawks on
allegations of corruption related to the facilities management company.