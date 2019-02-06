 

DEVELOPING: Former #Bosasa heavies and govt officials granted R20 000 bail

2019-02-06 12:15

The Hawks have arrested a number of suspects related to state capture.

Angelo Agrizzi testifies at the state capture inqu
13:47

WATCH: Agrizzi, Van Tonder and Gillingham appear in dock

The Hawks on Wednesday arrested six suspects on allegations of corruption, money laundering and fraud relating to Bosasa. A warrant of arrest has been issued for a seventh suspect. Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi and former correctional services commissioner Linda Mti are among those arrested.
13:11

Agrizzi: Does the truth lurk behind the bombshells and racism?

What hides behind the bravado of self-confessed racist and corruptor turned whistleblower, Angelo Agrizzi?

(Image credit: Gallo Images)
13:08

Bosasa scored more than R12bn in state contracts - report

For more than 15 years, facilities management company Bosasa reportedly scored more than R12bn in questionable state contracts – and many were secured through the bribery of well-placed politicians and government officials.
12:56
12:51
Former Bosasa Chief Financial Officer Andries van Tonder testified at the commission of inquiry into state capture that Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson used to pay him an extra R20 000 in cash to keep quiet about the bribery that took place. (Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)
12:49
12:44

Bosasa scandal: ANC knew of 'havoc' and they did nothing, Dennis Bloem tells Zondo commission

Cope spokesperson and former ANC Member of Parliament Dennis Bloem on Friday laid bare Parliament's inability to provide proper oversight of the corruption-plagued Department of Correctional Services.
12:43
12:39
12:37
Agrizzi tells @ermbates "No Problem" when asked if he is happy to have gotten bail. @CowansView
12:36
Case postponed to 27 March 2019. R20k bail each, passports must be handed over. State did not oppose bail. @CowansView
12:33
Gavin Watson and other Bosasa officials have only been implicated in recent testimony before the #StateCaptureInquiry. The Hawks need time to conclude those investigations. @CowansView
12:32
Former Bosasa Chief Operations Officer (COO) Angelo Agrizzi admitted on his last day of testimony that he is a racist, but denied that his evidence is motivated by racism. (Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images, Netwerk24)
12:30

The reason why Gavin Watson has not been arrested is because these arrests stem from the SIU investigation.

He was not implicated. @CowansView

12:28
Important context: Agrizzi, Van Tonder, Gillingham and Mti were supposed to have been prosecuted years ago. This is a very old case - 2010 to be exact. Charges based on 2009 SIU report and further forensic probe. @CowansView
12:25
Looks like they are done. @CowansView
12:23

Mantashe, Mokonyane scored big in Bosasa bonanza

Facility management company Bosasa treated a long list of high-profile ministers and government functionaries to high-tech security systems for their homes.

12:22
12:21
12:20
12:20

EXCLUSIVE: Pictures show how Bosasa installed security systems at Gwede Mantashe's Eastern Cape home

New evidence has emerged of Bosasa staff installing security upgrades at the Cala, Eastern Cape, home of ANC national chairperson and Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe.

12:19

'I will kill you' - Bosasa operative to journalist

News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson told the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture on Tuesday that a public relations executive paid by Bosasa said she would "kill" him if he told anyone about a threatening phone call she had made to him.
12:18

ANC calls on law enforcement agencies to 'act' over Bosasa revelations

The ANC has welcomed a decision by the Department of Correctional Services to review its contract with Bosasa, while calling on law enforcement agencies to take immediate action over revelations of wrongdoing stemming from numerous commissions of inquiry currently underway.
12:17
12:17

UPDATE: Agrizzi, Mti, Gillingham among Hawks' Bosasa arrests

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi and former correctional services commissioner Linda Mti are among those arrested by the Hawks on allegations of corruption related to the facilities management company.
