LIVE: #Statecaptureinquiry | Jiba, Mwrebi paid bribes by Bosasa, Agrizzi says
2019-01-24 10:01
Bosasa's former bagman and chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi continues his explosive testimony before the state capture commission of inquiry.
AA: Jiba/Snake - R100k a month,
Jay/Lepinka - R20k
Snail/Mrwebi - R10k
These payments were made every month.
AA: Mti said he met weekly with Jiba, Mrwebi and Lepinka.
He would mention "the ladies were with me".
They would provide updates on the progress of the investigation. In return for that, they would be paid.
Bosasa and Mti gave the following code names:
Snake - Jiba (Jiba was called Snake because she was always poised to strike. He said she was "like poison".)
Snail - Mrwebi (Agrizzi describes him as slow, words to be very lethargic,won't get anything done.)
Jay/J - Jackie Lepinka
Zondo: The outcome of the meeting you are telling us about, was that certain officials at the NPA should be paid money, so that they could do certain things to assist Bosasa with investigation and possible criminal charges?
AA: Names chair, Jackie Lepinka, Jiba's secretary and Mti's former secretary. He mentioned Lawrence Mrwebi and Nomgcobo Jiba.
I was told to prepare money for those three names. The amounts were decided by Mti and Watson.
Now we delve into NPA matters.
AA: Approx 2009/2010 Gavin Watson and I visited Linda Mti at his house. We wanted to create an alliance, deal with investigation by Hawks/NPA.
Zondo is asking for a better way for Agrizzi's lists of coded names to be numbered, he is struggling to follow.
AA: As the directors came to collect I would tick it off against the list I had.
Zondo: The code would be known to you and Gavin Watson?
AA: No only I knew.
I would compile the lists, give such by hand to Jacques van Zyl, or email him the list. He would prepare it and pack it, I would then take that and call the relevant director.
Josiah Maako and Dikeledi and Tshabalala - names not on the list.
Agrizzi refers to initials JM and says Tshabalala left the department and was no longer entitled to payment.
Not clear how much money was allegedly paid to AMCU and journalists.
Zondo: He payed journalists? For what?
Agrizzi: For information, not to write stories....(Agrizzi does not name the journalists)
Zack Modise - coded as
PLS - Papa Leshabane R71k total amount was given to Leshabane, from which he would pay Zack Modise and three journalists.
Mkabela - who we are not sure of his first name - appears.
SSS = Shishi Matabela
KMA - Kloof Mine Amcu Union - there was a payment.
Maria Mabena's name also appears in Agrizzi's cash lists.
The lists are dated - the day the cash was prepared - this list is in 2016.
MMM = Mollet Ngubpo with an amount of R50 000. Next to that, is initials of a Bosasa exec who was to take the money to Ngubo. In this case, Ishmael Dikane.
Agrizzi is being taken through 'lists' - lists he provided to Bosasa's accounts dept employee Jacques van Zyl. This is alleged to be lists of amounts and coded names Van Zyl needed to prepare cash for.
Agrizzi: Those were the intitial people at DCS who were identified as influential with the correctional services contract. These were initial amounts around 2007.
DCS Officials allegedly paid bribes by Bosasa:
Josiah Maako - R15k
Maria Mabena - R10k
Shishi Matabela - R10k
Mkabela - R10k
Dikeledi Tshbalala - R15k
Zack Modise - R20k
Mollot Ngubo R15k
Agrizzi is back, he has taken the stand for the 7th day of testimony before the commission. He is set to provide evidence with regards to the DCS officials being paid monthly bribes following Gillingham's departure.
Bosasa destroyed 40 000 documents to stymie SIU probe - Agrizzi
Bosasa deleted 40 000 documents implicating the company and its executives in corruption from its servers days before investigators from the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) could access them, according to Angelo Agrizzi.
The company's former bagman and chief operating officer's sixth day on the witness stand at the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture has been dominated by evidence about the SIU report, with evidence leader Paul Pretorius reading from it and asking Agrizzi to confirm its findings.