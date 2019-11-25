LIVE | #StateCaptureInquiry hears testimony from Mo Shaik, related to the activities of security officials
2019-11-25 10:30
The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture continues with testimony from Rieaz Shaik and Gibson Njenje, after Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo granted Tom Moyane leave to cross-examine Pravin Gordhan.
Shaik is currently explaining in detail how the intelligence services (NIA and SSA) operated during his time within the department.
Shaik is currently outlining some of his background, and explains how he found out about his appointment - by then-intelligence (state security) minister Siyabonga Cwele - as head of the foreign branch of the SSA. Shaik says he and others were under the impression it was just a meeting they were attending, but those present at the meeting were briefed and then led out to a waiting press conference where the announcements were made.
Shaik tells Zondo that he left the country illegally to undergo intelligence training in the German Democratic Republic.
Pretorius: "The witnesses who will testify today and tomorrow will deal with the activities of certain security officials, relevant to the terms of reference of the commission," with the first witness being Shaik, who is vastly experienced in intelligence matters.
Shaik is sworn in, and confirms the statement/affidavit before him, is indeed his.
Proceedings resume after a short adjournment, with testimony from Rieaz "Mo" Shaik expected next.
Advocate Paul Pretorius first addresses Zondo on some procedural issues before Shaik is sworn in.
JUST IN: Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo grants former SARS boss Tom Moyane leave to cross-examine Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.
Zuma was angry after his name was used to facilitate Gupta landing, Zondo inquiry hears
Former president Jacob Zuma was fully aware of the role played by former chief of state protocol Bruce Koloane in facilitating the Gupta Waterkloof landing in 2013 before appointing him as South African ambassador to the Netherlands, the state capture inquiry heard on Thursday.
However, Zuma looked "very angry" when former minister of international relations and cooperation Maite Nkoana-Mashabane told him his name was used to facilitate the Waterkloof landing, she testified on Thursday.
In July, Koloane admitted before the inquiry that, in his role as former chief of state protocol, he had abused the powers of his office to facilitate the Gupta Waterkloof landing.
Nkoana-Mashabane recommended Koloane as ambassador despite admission that he abused his powers, Zondo commission hears
Despite former chief of state protocol Bruce Koloane admitting that he abused his diplomatic powers in order to facilitate the Gupta Waterkloof landing in 2013, then-minister of international relations and cooperation Maite Nkoana-Mashabane still wrote to former president Jacob Zuma, recommending him as South African ambassador to the Netherlands.
Testifying before the state capture inquiry on Thursday, Nkoana-Mashabane told the commission that when she nominated Koloane, she did not state in the nomination letter to Zuma that he had played a significant role in the Waterkloof landing debacle.
However, she said she had informed Zuma about Koloane’s involvement in the landing via discussions.
Gupta Waterkloof landing: Nkoana-Mashabane says she only became aware when she saw it on TV
Former international relations and cooperation minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane has told the state capture inquiry that she only became aware of the Gupta's Waterkloof landing in 2013 when it was reported on television.
Nkoana-Mashabane, who is now the Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, told the commission, headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, on Thursday, that at first she was not worried because it had nothing to do with her department.
She said she later heard that then-chief of state protocol Bruce Koloane was present in the Waterkloof area, and she had wanted to understand what he was doing there.
Hawks tried several times to obtain statement from Mcebisi Jonas in Gupta probe, state capture inquiry hears
The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture has heard how former deputy minister of finance Mcebisi Jonas was contacted twice by former Hawks head Berning Ntlemeza after he failed to co-operate in the unit's Gupta investigation.
On Tuesday, Hawks deputy head Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata told the commission about a meeting she had with Ntlemeza and Major General Zintle Mnonopi, who was tasked with the investigation.
Complaints against the Guptas were laid by MPs David Maynier (DA) and Dennis Bloem (Cope) after Jonas revealed the alleged attempts by Ajay Gupta to buy him.