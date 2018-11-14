LIVE: Jet Airways CEO lobbied hard for SAA to terminate Mumbai route - Hogan at #StateCaptureInquiry
2018-11-14 11:00
Former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan continues her testimony at the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture after the previous day's proceedings were interrupted by power cuts.
WATCH LIVE: #StateCaptureInquiry VIDEO
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
11:06
Hogan is now asked about former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor's testimony and also the rumours about a Cabinet reshuffle.
Hogan talks about SMS communication between herself and SAA chair at the time, Cheryl Carolus, where she asked about the issues around the Mumbai route. Carolus assured Hogan that there were no plans to cancel the route, and mentioned that it must be Jet Airways' involvement.
Hogan was in India at the time.
Mokoena moves on from SAFCOL and asks Hogan about the events at SAA around the controversial South Africa-Mumbai (India) route.
Hogan notes that it was the "least loss-making route" and it puzzled her as to why the termination of this route was proposed.
Hogan read from a letter she sent to Zuma, which dealt with the appointment of a chairperson of SAFCOL, and also changes to the board. Zuma wanted CVs of candidates, Hogan says.
Hogan now shifts the focus of her testimony to SAFCOL (South African Forestry Companies Limited). Hogan says it's the smallest company the public enterprises ministry is responsible for.
Hogan mentions another instance where former president Jacob Zuma got involved with the running of an
SOE, when he told Hogan to withdraw a memo.
As proceedings move on from addressing Maroga's issue with Hogan's testimony, Hogan comments "Please lights, stay on."
The commission now continues with Barbara Hogan's testimony, with Advocate Mokoena still leading evidence.
Advocate Vincent Maleka addresses Zondo and says Mzwanele Manyi was scheduled to appear on November 23, but there was a letter that was sent to him stating that there is an opening today. Maleka, however, says the legal team is not ready to deal with Manyi's evidence today.
Zondo says it is regrettable that Manyi is in attendance and won't be able to give his testimony, and Zondo excuses Manyi until November 23.
"You are excused," Zondo says to Duduzane Zuma's legal counsel.
Advocate Piet Louw for Duduzane Zuma mentions that his client was "greatly inconvenienced" by having to travel from abroad to attend, and that his wife is set to give birth at the end of the month.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has taken his seat, and proceedings are now under way.
Zondo first hears from Duduzane Zuma's legal representatives.
OPINION:
Hogan's evidence a siren call to Zuma (By Pieter du Toit)
The most disturbing revelation of Barbara Hogan’s testimony during her second day on the witness stand at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on Wednesday must have been her evidence on how former president Jacob Zuma blatantly interfered in the operations of Eskom.
It might also have been her retelling of the day when Zuma fired her and Ahmed Kathrada – her partner who served on Robben Island for 26 years alongside Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu and Govan Mbeki – had to sit in the car outside the presidential mansion waiting for her because he wasn’t invited in.
Or, it could have been the details of a phone call from Gwede Mantashe to Hogan after the decision was made to fire the problematic Eskom CEO Jacob Maroga, and Mantashe said (with reference to Eskom’s then chairperson of the board, Bobby Godsell): “If a black guy must go, then a white guy must go too.”
Both Duduzane Zuma and Mzwanele "Jimmy"
Manyi have been spotted at the inquiry venue ahead of today's proceedings.
ICYMI:
'I knew I was going to be dismissed' – Hogan at state capture inquiry
Former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan says she knew she was going to be dismissed when former president Jacob Zuma called her into an urgent meeting at his residence in Pretoria.
Hogan was testifying during her second day at the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture on Tuesday.
Hogan told inquiry chairperson Deputy Justice Raymond Zondo that her deputy, Enoch Godongwana, had told her before she was fired that there were rumours of her dismissal at Luthuli House.
She said in October 2009, she received a call summoning her to an urgent meeting with Zuma and former ANC secretary general and now Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe at the former president's official residence in Pretoria.
ICYMI:
ANC to send Mantashe to lead delegation at state capture inquiry
Former ANC secretary general and now Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe will lead the party when it appears before the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture, the party's Zizi Kodwa said on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters during a short adjournment, Kodwa said Mantashe "will lead the delegation of the ANC, who in a week or two weeks time will come present [evidence before the commission]".
"We expect that, at the end of this month, the ANC will have an opportunity," Kodwa said.
"We are limiting our submissions on two things - the submissions of the bank and some aspects of issues raised by comrade Barbara [Hogan] in relation to systems or working of the ANC..."
ICYMI:
Hogan on pressure to appoint Gama as Transnet head: 'I was cast as an anti-transformation racist'
Former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan says former president Jacob Zuma "hung her out to dry" while she faced immense pressure from some of her colleagues who wanted her to appoint Siyabonga Gama as Transnet CEO.
Hogan was testifying at the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture on Monday.
She earlier testified that Zuma wanted Gama as the group CEO of Transnet, despite him facing allegations of misconduct.
"It actually shocked me," Hogan said.
ICYMI:
Zuma must pay legal costs for review of state capture report
Former president Jacob Zuma has lost his application for leave to appeal a judgment that said he should pay the costs of reviewing Thuli Madonsela's remedial action for the institution of the state capture inquiry.
A full bench of the North Gauteng High Court issued the correspondence on Friday.
"I can confirm that this is true," DA federal council chairperson James Selfe confirmed to News24. The DA and other opposition parties were party to the case.
ICYMI:
Gordhan warns of state capture 'fightback' across government entities
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has warned of a "determined and vigorous fightback" campaign from those opposed to efforts to implement clean governance at state entities.
In his submission to the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, Gordhan says there are still elements who want the status quo of pillaging, looting and impunity to remain.
He also accuses Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane of abusing her powers to intimidate and harass him after he was summonsed to appear before of her.
ICYMI:
State capture: Gordhan details meetings with the Guptas
Pravin Gordhan only officially met the Guptas once, and that was at a meeting requested by then-president Jacob Zuma somewhere between 2009 and 2014, Zuma's first term. But Gordhan refused a meeting with them later on.
He did however come into contact with the family at the centre of state capture at least three other times, with two of those occurring at public and government events and the third at a business meeting.
This is according to a 68-page sworn statement signed by Gordhan on 11 October 2018 and delivered to the judicial inquiry into state capture headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
ICYMI:
Ajay Gupta on 'witch hunt': 'I want to clear my name'
State capture accused Ajay Gupta says he and his family have done nothing wrong and that he wants to clear his name.
Speaking to The New York Times in Dubai, the eldest Gupta brother said the allegations made at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture were false.
These include accusations that the Guptas offered ministerial positions in return for favours.
Gupta told The New York Times: "I'm not saying that I'm not coming to the commission… I will, but not at this moment."
Gupta reportedly said the family was "caught in the crossfire" between ANC factions and their business allies.
ICYMI:
Nene's fall shows Zondo Commission reaches beyond the 'usual suspects' - analyst
Nhlanhla Nene was a great finance minister and his fall should be seen as part of a "complex story" of realignment around the ANC, political analyst Ralph Mathekga said on Wednesday.
He was speaking at a business breakfast hosted by Decision Makers in Cape Town, a day after President Ramaphosa accepted Nene's resignation.
"In my view, if Nene were maintained, it would have been difficult for Ramaphosa to drive anti-corruption in the ANC," said Mathekga. "The Nene case is an indication that the Zondo Commission on state capture will not only compromise the 'usual suspects'."