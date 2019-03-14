LIVE: Former mineral resources DG was instructed to resign 'in 20 minutes' by Zwane 'adviser' - #StateCaptureInquiry
The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture continues with Eskom-related testimony from business and government officials, while former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene is also expected to return to complete his evidence.
Maleka now directs Ramontja's testimony to an Eskom letter, submitted as evidence, which appears to be signed by Ramontja.
Ramontja is briefly asked if he knew Enoch Godongwana, and he says yes, very well, he worked under former minister of mineral resources Susan Shabangu. Maleka then asks Ramontja if he ever had a discussion with Godongwana about "Gupta-appointed advisers", and Ramontja says he cannot recall.
Ramontja tells the commission that when former minister Zwane came into the department, the Optimum Coal Mine project was "centralised" in the minister's office. Ramontja says the responsible DDG and DG were left in the dark about this.
Ramontja says on the 10th of December, one of these advisers, Mabaso, came to his office and told him that Zwane wanted his resignation "in 20 minutes".
Ramontja says he wrote the resignation letter and served his notice until January 2016. Ramontja says he wanted to leave immediately after he was told to resign, but he decided to stay and "fix things" for the country.
Ramontja says the environment within the department was affecting his health.
Ramontja names Zarina Kellerman, Kuben Moodley and Malcolm Mabaso as the "advisers" to Zwane.
Ramontja, explaining why he left, says he could see from day one that the relationship between Zwane and himself was not what he expected. There were advisers who came in, and these advisers were running the show.
Maleka asks for more details about these advisers, and Ramontja mentions Kuben Moodley and two others. Ramontja says "on the first day of swearing in at the Union Buildings...they were already there".
Ramontja runs through a brief summary of his professional background.
The former director general of the Department of Mineral Resources
Dr Thibedi Ramontja has taken the oath, and begins his testimony.
Proceedings are under way. Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is currently addressing Advocate Vincent Maleka on admin and procedural matters.
Gordhan: Moyane cross-examination bid is a campaign against the ANC
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says efforts by Tom Moyane to cross-examine him at the Zondo commission of inquiry are part of a broader campaign against the ANC.
Gordhan was answering questions in Parliament on Wednesday. EFF MP Nazier Paulsen asked Gordhan why he did not wish to allow the former SARS commissioner to cross-examine him at the state capture inquiry, and if he had anything to hide.
Moyane had applied to the commission to cross-examine Gordhan, who had appeared before the commission in 2018 and testified that former president Jacob Zuma had pushed for Moyane to be made commissioner of the revenue service, News24 reported.
The application was heard by the Zondo commission earlier on Wednesday. Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo reserved his decision on the application.
Koko wrote to Mineral Resources minister about Optimum mine, Zondo commission hears
Business rescue practitioner Piers Marsden expressed shock and dismay on Wednesday regarding a letter written by former Eskom executive Matshela Koko to the department of mineral resources.
Marsden was testifying before the commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture led by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.
Marsden was appointed to rescue Optimum Coal Mine from its dire financial situation in 2015. However, at the end of 2015, OCM had received assistance from Glencore.
Marsden said on December 1, 2015, he told Eskom that Optimum was removed from business rescue and no longer faced being liquidated and would honour its coal contract with the power utility.
Eskom left Optimum out in the cold, says former business rescue practitioner
A former business rescue practitioner at Optimum Coal Mine has accused Eskom of providing little cooperation as he tried to turn the operation around.
On Wednesday, Piers Marsden told the commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture headed by Justice Raymond Zondo that Eskom offered no reciprocation in his efforts to rescue the controversial mine.
Marsden said he arrived at the mine in 2015 and established that it was held by Optimum Coal Holdings (OCH), among other companies.
"OCM (Optimum Coal Mine) had a contract to supply Eskom with coal from 2015 until 2018.
"OCM was experiencing significant loss of cash monthly. It had exhausted all its resources when I arrived. It relied on OCH to survive. It was in business rescue and was in financial distress," he said.
Eskom's Koko slams graft accusations, says his track record speaks for itself
Former acting CEO at Eskom, Matshela Koko, has maintained that corruption and mismanagement at the power utility had nothing to do with him, as testimony implicating him in wrongdoing mounts at the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture.
On Monday Gert Opperman, a coal supply unit manager at the power utility, told the commission that in 2015, he twice received phone calls from Koko instructing him to accept that sub-standard coal be forwarded to Majuba power station.
The Sunday Times, meanwhile, reported over the weekend that Koko is accused of promising Swiss-based engineering giant, Asea Brown Boveri (ABB), R6.5bn in future contracts if it subcontracted work on Kusile power station to Impulse International, a company partially owned by his stepdaughter, Koketso Choma.
Motsoeneng 'will gladly' testify at Zondo commission, warns ANC will 'be in trouble'
Former SABC chief operations officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng says he would "gladly" testify at the judicial commission of inquiry looking into allegations of state capture, should he be called to do so.
The former public broadcaster boss-turned-politician was addressing members of his political party, the African Content Movement (ACM), in Soweto on Sunday.
"Should I be called to go testify at the Zondo commission, I will gladly do [so]," Motsoeneng said at the gathering.
Motsoeneng said many ANC leaders had "tried to capture" him while he was at the SABC, IOL reported on Monday.
Eskom 'misled' Treasury over multi-billion rand Gupta contract, Zondo told
Eskom appears to have misled National Treasury about the quality of coal from a Gupta-owned coal mine in order to secure a R2.9bn contract, the state capture commission has heard.
The inquiry was on Monday continuing with evidence from Gert Opperman, a coal supply unit manager at the power utility.
Opperman took over the management of the coal contract at Brakfontein colliery in Mpumalanga in April 2015.
The colliery was owned by the Gupta mining company Tegeta Exploration and Resources.
Eskom's Koko insisted we accept sub-standard coal, Zondo hears
The state capture commission has heard evidence that former top Eskom executive Matshela Koko personally called the manager of a Gupta-linked coal supply contract, insisting that sub-standard coal be delivered to Majuba power station.
Koko is the former acting CEO and former head of generation at the power utility.
The inquiry was continuing with evidence from Gert Opperman, a coal supply unit manager at the power utility.
Opperman told the commission that in April 2015 he took over the management of the Brakfontein colliery coal contract.