LIVE: Bosasa paid off some journalists and paid to 'intimidate, discredit' others - Agrizzi at #StateCaptureInquiry
2019-01-28 10:30
Former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi is expected to continue with his testimony at the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture in Johannesburg.
WATCH LIVE: State Capture Inquiry (Courtesy of SABC) VIDEO
Agrizzi, getting emotional, is angry that his personal details have been divulged in the media - another reason he had to move house.
He also says his luxury cars were used to treat children with cancer.
The exposure in the media is currently preventing him from attending the birth of his grandchild, he says.
Pretorius pulls him back, says the story on Sunday suggests he is about to pack up and flee the country.
Agrizzi says he never received any questions from the Sunday Times with regard to the story. He wasn't contacted by the newspaper.
He explains that he came to this commission with an open heart, to help the country, says the story by the Sunday Times is 'disgusting'.
He has bought a new, smaller house. His current house is too big for only him and his wife. He stays in a hotel at the moment.
Laufer and Dube were not journalists, but consultants, Pretorius clarifies, and says more evidence relating to them will be presented.
Pretorius refers to a report in the Sunday Times over the weekend, about him leaving the country.
A visibly angry Agrizzi says the report was written by the same journalist who wrote the story about the SABC8 receiving money from Bosasa.
He says the email wasn't authenticated, and he wasn't asked for comment.
Agrizzi tells the commission of intimidation. Bosasa would purchase "burner" phones that could be discarded, and then given to people like Dube or others to call journalists at all hours and threaten them.
"I recall getting a call from Ferial Haffajee about the attacks on Basson," Agrizzi says.
According to Pretorius, evidence to this effect will be placed before the commission.
"It (the payments) happened every month," Agrizzi tells Zondo.
The purpose was to get rid of negative publicity and to discredit journalists.
There was an in-depth report done on various journalists, with a diagram, and links to the Stellenbosch crowd. There was a campaign to discredit people like Adriaan Basson and Carien du Plessis.
Pretorius asks for evidence whether the journalists received money. He says he doesn't have. But adds the name of Benedicta Ndube, who worked at a 'strategic level'.
She was paid well over a million rand.
Bosasa used media consultants, including one Stephen Laufer, Agrizzi says.
Agrizzi says he was told money was being paid to journalists to influence them to write positive stories.
It was also paid so that Bosasa could get information on stories about to break. The practice to pay journalists started in 2012.
Agrizzi: "One name he gave me was Ntuli, apparently working for the Star or Times. Also Pinky Khoabane. And also somebody in the Eastern Cape, referred to as 'Bongs'."
Agrizzi is referred to his black book by Pretorius. At the top of one of the pages it is written 'Papa Leshabane', followed by 'journos' and then 'R30 000'.
Then Zach Modise, R1-million and then other names and amounts. Pretorius says he wants to stick to the journalists.
"Are there other references to the R71 000 paid to Leshabane?" Pretorius asks.
Pretorius asks Agrizzi about paid journalists, but says it wasn't part of his statement.
"As a result, the investigators have not had a chance to look at it and test their veracity. Those investigations have begun and are ongoing."
Agrizzi says he knows of R30 000 allocated to pay journalists. He doesn't have full names, but he has some. The names were given to him by Papa Leshabane.
"I have no doubt Sanef is fully in support of the commission and that they won't do anything that would threaten the work of this commission," Zondo adds.
"Both parties still have issues to iron out, but I am confident they will find common ground..." he says.
The attention now turns back to Agrizzi. Agrizzi, dressed in a black suit and looking sombre, is good to go.
Zondo now reads the joint statement by Sanef and the commission into the record.
Zondo refers to concerns by the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) and a subsequent meeting held on Friday between the commission and editors.
Zondo: "I want to commend both Sanef and the commission, the meeting was held in a positive spirit and the role of the commission and the media was discussed."
He says it is important that this is said in an open hearing, because his criticism was delivered in an open forum.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo takes his seat, and says he wants "to deal with something". \
He recalls his statement last Tuesday about his concern about how the media has been covering the commission, while acknowledging the role of the media.
Zondo: "I expressed certain concerns with regard to the breach of some regulations covering the commission and the publication of witness statements published prematurely..."
Zondo now makes reference to his meeting with Sanef.
Commission proceedings about to commence.
Angelo Agrizzi has just walked in, surrounded by four heavy-set bodyguards.
